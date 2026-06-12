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Fired ‘60 Minutes’ Reporter Cecilia Vega Was Preparing Cozy Profile of UN’s ‘Racist Antisemite’ Francesca Albanese When She Was Axed: Vega…
Vega’s termination, which was a surprise, means that correspondent and senior producers associated with the notorious 2025 ‘60 Minutes’ piece on US Gaza…
  Adam Kredo
What's Smaller Than a Hitler Mustache?
Platner limps to victory, Talarico gobbles meat. Plus: the glory of sports.
  Andrew Stiles
The Platner Playbook
Plus, Mamdani-backed socialist in close House race taught ultra-woke college courses on 'whiteness' and 'genocidal practices of the nation-state'
  Eliana Johnson
Economists Face Backlash After Enlisting UN for Openly Anti-Growth, ‘Public Control of Strategic Assets’ Agenda
‘Bond Villain communists who hate human flourishing,’ says Asness
  Ira Stoll
Texas's Talarico Worked as 'Equitable Education' Consultant at Left-Wing Firm to Develop DEI Plans for Public Schools
Plus, Lesley Stahl says watching journos get fired is worse than reporting on child trafficking and Nazi torture dungeons
  Eliana Johnson
Who Is To Blame for Israel’s Sagging US Poll Numbers? Not Netanyahu or the Gaza War.
Survey respondents hate America, too. Results match rise of foreign-influenced social media.
  Ira Stoll
Hamas Turns Gaza Hospitals and Schools Into Torture Chambers As It Reestablishes Police State
Plus, Graham Platner makes history as first vanity oysterman with Nazi tattoo to win Senate nomination
  Eliana Johnson
‘Bullshit Glory Story’: Graham Platner Accused Navy SEAL ‘Lone Survivor’ Author of ‘Lying’ and Promoting ‘War Porn’
Plus, far-left foundations and foreign governments pay for New York Times to demonize Israel
  Eliana Johnson
Far-Left Foundations, Foreign Governments Pay For New York Times to Demonize Israel
Meet the reputable sounding ‘Pulitzer Center’
  Ira Stoll
Scott Pelley Isn’t a Serious Journalist
Plus, the Free Beacon’s home defense expert assesses Graham Platner's 'rape your burglar' security strategy
  Eliana Johnson
Weekend Beacon: America's Mission Statement
Also: A Harvey Mansfield compendium, the sad life of an ex-royal, when yuppies saved New York, and the sound judgment of Sonny Rollins
  Vic Matus
Restraining Israel Is Not the Answer
Donald Trump is not known for hewing to convention, but this week he seemed to rerun a standard Beltway drama.
  Mike Watson
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