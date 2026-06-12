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Fired ‘60 Minutes’ Reporter Cecilia Vega Was Preparing Cozy Profile of UN’s ‘Racist Antisemite’ Francesca Albanese When She Was Axed: Vega…
Vega’s termination, which was a surprise, means that correspondent and senior producers associated with the notorious 2025 ‘60 Minutes’ piece on US Gaza…
7 hrs ago
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Adam Kredo
36
6
6
What's Smaller Than a Hitler Mustache?
Platner limps to victory, Talarico gobbles meat. Plus: the glory of sports.
9 hrs ago
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Andrew Stiles
37
10
5
The Platner Playbook
Plus, Mamdani-backed socialist in close House race taught ultra-woke college courses on 'whiteness' and 'genocidal practices of the nation-state'
12 hrs ago
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Eliana Johnson
25
6
7
Economists Face Backlash After Enlisting UN for Openly Anti-Growth, ‘Public Control of Strategic Assets’ Agenda
‘Bond Villain communists who hate human flourishing,’ says Asness
24 hrs ago
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Ira Stoll
38
4
5
Texas's Talarico Worked as 'Equitable Education' Consultant at Left-Wing Firm to Develop DEI Plans for Public Schools
Plus, Lesley Stahl says watching journos get fired is worse than reporting on child trafficking and Nazi torture dungeons
Jun 11
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Eliana Johnson
20
4
5
Who Is To Blame for Israel’s Sagging US Poll Numbers? Not Netanyahu or the Gaza War.
Survey respondents hate America, too. Results match rise of foreign-influenced social media.
Jun 10
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Ira Stoll
57
7
6
Hamas Turns Gaza Hospitals and Schools Into Torture Chambers As It Reestablishes Police State
Plus, Graham Platner makes history as first vanity oysterman with Nazi tattoo to win Senate nomination
Jun 10
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Eliana Johnson
40
7
8
‘Bullshit Glory Story’: Graham Platner Accused Navy SEAL ‘Lone Survivor’ Author of ‘Lying’ and Promoting ‘War Porn’
Plus, far-left foundations and foreign governments pay for New York Times to demonize Israel
Jun 9
•
Eliana Johnson
30
8
6
Far-Left Foundations, Foreign Governments Pay For New York Times to Demonize Israel
Meet the reputable sounding ‘Pulitzer Center’
Jun 8
•
Ira Stoll
45
13
8
Scott Pelley Isn’t a Serious Journalist
Plus, the Free Beacon’s home defense expert assesses Graham Platner's 'rape your burglar' security strategy
Jun 8
•
Eliana Johnson
37
10
8
Weekend Beacon: America's Mission Statement
Also: A Harvey Mansfield compendium, the sad life of an ex-royal, when yuppies saved New York, and the sound judgment of Sonny Rollins
Jun 7
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Vic Matus
29
4
6
Restraining Israel Is Not the Answer
Donald Trump is not known for hewing to convention, but this week he seemed to rerun a standard Beltway drama.
Jun 6
•
Mike Watson
43
12
4
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