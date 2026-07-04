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LilJoey's avatar
LilJoey
2h

Well Done Young Man. 204 thru 212 is where we shine. Opportunity is there for all, you just have to grab it!

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Keith Danish's avatar
Keith Danish
44m

Washington: I cannot tell a lie. Trump: he cannot tell the truth. Presidential de-evolution……and where’s Willie Mays?

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