For someone who says he has nothing to do with the Muslim Brotherhood, Abdul El-Sayed sure is familiar with its leading figures. One of his academic “inspiration[s],” for example, is a disgraced Oxford professor who happens to be the grandson of the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, is best known for his diatribes against “Jewish intellectuals,” and was recently sentenced to 18 years in French prison for raping three women.

During a 2011 podcast interview, El-Sayed identified the Islamic academic Tariq Ramadan as an author from whom he draws “inspiration,” the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports. At the time, El-Sayed was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and Ramadan was chair of Contemporary Islamic Studies, a job he landed after he was scheduled to teach at Notre Dame but was barred from working in the United States over his donations to charities linked to Hamas. The grandson of Muslim Brotherhood founder and extremist Egyptian imam Hassan al-Banna and the son of Said Ramadan—who was married to al-Banna’s daughter and emerged as a top Brotherhood leader in the wake of al-Banna’s death—Tariq Ramadan left Oxford in 2017 after he was accused of sexual misconduct with minors. Though he said the allegations were part of a “campaign of slander clearly orchestrated by my longtime adversaries,” a Paris criminal court sentenced him to 18 years in prison in March for several counts of rape.

“El-Sayed’s deep academic interest in the Muslim Brotherhood and familiarity with its leading academic figures raises questions about his professed ignorance of his family’s ties to the organization,” Goodman writes. “After telling NBC News's Kristen Welker on Sunday that his family had no ties at all to the Muslim Brotherhood, El-Sayed bristled at follow-up questions from the network's Tom Llamas on Wednesday, who pointed to Washington Free Beacon reporting on 2012 and 2013 tweets from his sister, Eman Abdelhadi, celebrating El-Sayed's mother's college activism in the organization and stating that she has relatives who have been ‘jailed’ for their ties to the group.”

El-Sayed called the posts “hearsay evidence.” Yet he had a serious interest in one of the Brotherhood’s leading scions, he said in the 2011 interview, citing Ramadan’s “excellent” work “about reconciling Islam and Western ideals.” That interview came after Ramadan published an 2003 article in France in which he argued that “Jewish intellectuals” can no longer be considered “universalist thinkers” because they place their support for Israel above their support for other groups, prompting condemnations from prominent French intellectuals like Bernard-Henri Lévy. That same year, in a televised debate with France’s interior minister, Ramadan refused to endorse a ban on stoning women who commit adultery, instead calling for a “moratorium,” which he said would “start a dialogue.”

READ MORE: Meet Abdul El-Sayed’s Academic ‘Inspiration’: A Muslim Brotherhood Scion Barred From Entering US Over Terror Ties

El-Sayed recently defended his infamous “hurt people hurt people” response to the March Temple Israel terrorist attack by saying he was trying to help people “understand” the “cycle of violence.” For one Jewish Democrat whose son was in preschool at the synagogue during the attack, the remarks have only increased her concerns about El-Sayed.

El-Sayed has faced intense criticism over his response to the attack, during which a Lebanese immigrant, whose brother—a Hezbollah commander—was killed in an Israel strike, drove a car full of explosives into the West Bloomfield synagogue. “As an epidemiologist, I’ve spent my career studying the worst things that happen to people to understand how to stop them from happening, and I’ll never forget one of the simplest lessons I learned while on my psychiatry rotation in medical school: hurt people hurt people,” El-Sayed said in regard to the terrorist. “Violence is a cycle.”

NBC’s Llamas pressed El-Sayed on that statement on Wednesday. El-Sayed apologized—but only after he defended “those four words.” “I wish it was true that hurt people always help people; I’d love to live in that world,” he said. “I want us to understand pain for what it is and end the cycle of violence that we see anywhere against anyone.” The answer prompted a rebuke from Taylor Weintraub, whose five-year-old son attends Temple Israel. Weintraub is a lifelong Democrat, the sort of voter a Democratic nominee for Senate shouldn’t struggle to win over. El-Sayed is a different story.

“I just can’t believe that there’s any justification for somebody wanting to kill my five-year-old Jewish-American son over something that happened overseas,” Weintraub told the Free Beacon. “I believe that when he’s talking around it, it’s actually making it worse,” she added in reference to El-Sayed. “I just need somebody who’s going to stand up for us, say it for what it is, and stop spreading false things about Israel,” Weintraub went on, “because it does spread right back into the Jewish population.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s Actually Making It Worse’: Jewish Dem Whose Son Attends Temple Israel Pans El-Sayed’s Defense of ‘Hurt People Hurt People’ Remark

Princeton University (Getty Images)

Princeton’s first-year orientation program for the entire incoming class of 2030 featured an author who refused to publicly pronounce the word “trump” while the university’s president, Christopher Eisgruber, “sitting across from her, smiled and said nothing.” That’s according to a student in the class, Simon Riley, who wrote an article on the affair. “Neuroscientist Maryanne Wolf was answering a student’s question when she nearly used the word ‘trump’ as a regular English verb, meaning ‘override’ or ‘overcome’—but she couldn’t bring herself to finish her sentence,” Riley wrote in the Daily Princetonian. “She collapsed into her armchair, citing her inability to say ‘his name’ out loud, and instead spelled it out, letter by letter.” The Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll weighs in:

Princeton, unlike Penn, Columbia, Northwestern, and Harvard, did not have a president toppled in the aftermath of anti-Israel protests. Its site outside a major media market helps avert attention. The presence there of the James Madison Program in American Ideals and Institutions, directed by Princeton’s McCormick Professor of Jurisprudence, Robert P. George, also has helped to insulate Princeton from many of the lawsuits and funding threats that have hit similar institutions. George, though he’s a little too friendly with Cornel West for my taste, is nonetheless a senior, accomplished, and widely respected figure in expanding viewpoint diversity on college campuses to include conservative ideas. He was heroic recently as a (now former) Heritage Foundation trustee. College orientations have been a problem area on other campuses. At Amherst College in Massachusetts, an orientation event in the college’s Johnson Chapel featured students performing mock sex acts including oral sex, masturbation, and group sex. Others pretended to do drugs and shared their “high thoughts,” the Free Beacon reported. At Harvard, the First Year Urban Program, a pre-orientation program for incoming Harvard students, had planned a stop on a campus tour of the “bad parts of Harvard”—outside the undergraduate Jewish Center, Hillel. “The training guide instructed tour guides to say that Hillel was unwelcoming to Palestinian students,” a Harvard student, Sabrina Goldfischer, reported in her senior thesis. I guess it’s a good sign for Princeton—and for elite higher education generally—that students feel comfortable enough to complain about this stuff publicly. Riley was able to get the piece published in the main student newspaper, not a conservative alternative paper such as the Princeton Tory. Yet maybe that’s too little to ask. What Riley is asking for is a campus where students are not merely free to complain about the ideological conformity. He’s proposing something else: “orientation should teach tolerance, not dogma.” It’d be nice if the people running the university had figured that out before Riley, whose parents are nationally prominent conservative journalists and authors, arrived on campus, but apparently it did not happen.

READ MORE: Trump Is Bashed at Princeton Orientation

Additional reading:

Democrats reportedly “see an opening” in the red state of Florida, and they’re sending in the big gun to clinch the race: Slick Willy himself, former president Bill Clinton, who will stump with gubernatorial hopeful David Jolly, according to MS NOW. It can’t go any worse for Bill than it went for Chris Murphy in the Sunshine State: The Connecticut Democrat sat for a CNN interview alongside Angie Nixon as the socialist Senate candidate said she can’t possibly support defunding police and abolishing prisons because she wants her Republican opponent, Ashley Moody, “locked up and punished in jail.”

Welcome to America’s “post-literate era,” where students at Johns Hopkins University don’t just skip their readings—they don’t know where the library is. That’s according to Hopkins professor Steve Hanke, who wrote in the Wall Street Journal, “I would ask students, juniors and seniors, to return library books for me, and they would ask where the library was. The first few times this happened, I thought they were pulling my leg. But they weren’t. They informed me that they had never been in the library.”

That was easy: Pete Buttigieg, asked by Fox News’s Martha MacCallum if Iran or Israel is a bigger threat to the United States—a question that has driven El-Sayed up the wall—Buttigieg answered, “Iran is our enemy, Israel is not. They’re an ally, so that’s pretty clear to me.”

Bye bye bye? The federal government’s investigation into Ilhan Omar’s alleged immigration fraud “is aimed at building a case to strip her of her U.S. citizenship and ultimately deport her,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Harvard University already had the world’s biggest endowment. It’s even bigger now, having “risen to about $68 billion, an increase of about $11 billion from last year’s reported figure,” according to the New York Times. Whatever would it do without federal research money.

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