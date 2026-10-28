Abdul El-Sayed (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Abdul El-Sayed wrote that it was “troubling” that the United States killed the al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri, who is widely considered the mastermind of 9/11, in a targeted 2022 drone strike, the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine writes. Killing al-Zawahiri was “a fig leaf” to cover up the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, El-Sayed wrote at the time.

El-Sayed laid out the argument in his piece “Projecting Strength Abroad Isn’t Simply About Killing Terrorists. It’s About Standing Up to Despots, Too,” which was published in the New Republic on Aug. 5, 2022. El-Sayed spoke out against the CIA drone strike that successfully took out al-Zawahiri, a fellow Egyptian who’d joined the Muslim Brotherhood as a teenager and ultimately rose to lead al Qaeda.

“President Biden is using the strike to bolster his approval here at home. It is troubling to watch yet another American president flog ‘War on Terror’ themes to resurrect a laggard term,” El-Sayed wrote of the assassination of al-Zawahiri, who had been on the FBI’s 10 most wanted terrorist list for almost 21 years. “This strike, then, offers the Biden administration a fig leaf, demonstrating that even in Taliban hands, Afghanistan is not off-limits for direct action against terrorist targets,” he went on, adding that Biden did it in order to “project strength” for Democrats heading into the midterm elections that year. Though he spent most of his career in the shadow of Osama bin Laden, scholars of Islamic extremism say it was al-Zawahiri who came up with the intellectual rationale for striking American targets and was behind not just 9/11 but a series of deadly attacks on Americans overseas in the years leading up to it.

“El-Sayed has a long history of being squeamish about bringing justice to radical Islamists,” Levine writes. “After President Trump assassinated Iranian terrorist leader Qassem Soleimani, El-Sayed warned: ‘one shouldn’t kick a rabid dog.’ When President Obama droned terrorist Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S. citizen operating in Yemen who was linked to multiple attacks on Americans, El-Sayed lambasted that decision as well, calling it an ‘extrajudicial assassination’ in a Huffington Post article from December 2011. In March of this year, El-Sayed was caught on tape saying ‘there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad today’ after a joint U.S.-Israeli operation killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Free Beacon reported.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Criticized US Drone Killing of 9/11 Mastermind al-Zawahiri as ‘Troubling’ and ‘a Fig Leaf’

Harvard University campus (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The Harvard College class of 2030 is 43.2 percent Asian-American. That’s more than double the level when Students for Fair Admissions first sued Harvard alleging racial discrimination in admissions, according to newly released data.

The racial demographics of Harvard students by graduating class. (Harvard Crimson / modified by the Free Beacon)

“Even the 43.2 percent figure undercounts the number of Asians on campus,” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes. “It only reflects ‘U.S. Citizens and Permanent Residents who chose to report their race/ethnicity.’ Some additional Asians may not box-check, and others may be foreigners, among the 15 percent of the incoming class that Harvard categorizes as ‘international students.’”

The president of Students for Fair Admissions, Edward Blum, told Stoll: “In 2014, the year Students for Fair Admissions sued Harvard, Asian-American students accounted for approximately 19% of its entering freshman class. Today, following the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision prohibiting race-based admissions, that figure has more than doubled to 43%. This is powerful evidence that Harvard used race as a primary factor in its admission decisions for decades.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision in 2023 didn’t require Harvard to admit more Asian-American students or fewer whites, blacks and Hispanics. It required Harvard to stop discriminating by race. The results speak for themselves,” Blum continued. “It is important that Congress must now require colleges to fully disclose admissions data by race and academic qualifications. Only this kind of empirical transparency will reveal whether universities are truly complying with the law.”

READ MORE: Asian-Americans in Harvard’s Incoming Class More Than Double, to 43.2 Percent

Quick Fix Collision (Google Maps), Angie Nixon (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Socialist Florida Senate candidate Angie Nixon recently paid a Jacksonville auto body shop nearly $7,000 for “vehicle wash & road services.” The shop is owned by Nixon’s brother-in-law, the Free Beacon’s Thomas Catenacci reports, and the only “road service” it offers is towing—for a $150 flat fee.

The auto repair shop, Quick Fix Collision, which Nixon’s campaign paid for the services in September, is owned by her brother-in-law Frank Morene, according to state business filings.

“The expenditure raises questions about Nixon’s campaign finance management and whether she is using her campaign funds to improperly benefit family businesses,” Catenacci writes. “Under federal law, candidates are allowed to employ their family’s businesses for legitimate campaign-related expenses but must pay fair-market value for services in most cases ‘to avoid the value being considered an impermissible contribution,’ according to a congressional memo on the permissible uses of campaign funds.”

“It’s notable because it’s not the first time Nixon’s campaign has paid a business run by Morene. Three weeks before the payment to Quick Fix, the campaign paid K&K Mobile Food, a catering service owned by Morene and other members of his family, $2,500 for event meals, the campaign records show. K&K Mobile Food doesn't have a website, and its most recent Facebook post came in 2017, nearly a decade ago. In one of its most recent posts, the company shared a video of a ‘dance battle’ at what appears to be a birthday party for Nixon years before she first ran for office.”

READ MORE: Angie Nixon’s Campaign Quietly Paid Her Brother-in-Law Thousands of Dollars for Mystery ‘Vehicle Wash & Road Services’ After Also Paying Him for ‘Event Meals’

Additional reading:

Prominent Michigan Democratic fundraiser David Kramer, who served as chair of Haley Stevens’s Senate campaign, plans to vote for Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in next week’s Senate contest, he told Jewish Insider. Kramer, who also served as finance chair of Elissa Slotkin’s Senate campaign, said “Abdul is certainly not moderating at all” and is “becoming more extreme and more dangerous and less responsive to the Jewish community.”

On the other side are the Obama Bros over at Pod Save America, who posted a take on Tuesday from the former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett. “I just want to be very clear: Jews in Michigan have a moral obligation to support Abdul,” Lovett said from the podcast’s Los Angeles studios. “They should do it to protect themselves from antisemitism and rising hatred in America.”

Iowa Democrat Josh Turek is spending the final days of his Senate campaign against Republican Ashley Hinson distancing himself from his party’s support for biological boys who wish to play in girls’ sports. That’s a problem for some Democratic voters, according to a Des Moines Register letter to the editor, which accuses Turek of throwing “trans Iowans under the bus.”

Super PACs affiliated with House and Senate Democrats are running ads in battleground states and districts linking Republicans to Jeffrey Epstein—and they’re funded by liberal billionaire Reid Hoffman, who visited Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous Caribbean island and sent gifts to Epstein and his “girls.”

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani isn’t so fond of the NYPD. But he loves the police academy’s gym in Queens, which he reportedly uses to play full-court basketball with his friends, disrupting recruits’ training sessions.

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