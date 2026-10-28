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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
2h

So according to the Obama bros, El Sayed is going to protect Jews from antisemitism? Sure the same way Adolf Eichmann did. But according to Pod Save America with Ben "Hamas" Rhodes and company, antisemites are not responsible for antisemitism, Bibi is. Obama's people just make you want to vomit.

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Kenny's avatar
Kenny
2h

None of this means crap unless the Michigan voters know about it.

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