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Mark's avatar
Mark
18m

“The USAID IG’s investigation independently linking UNRWA officials like Al-Naami to the kidnapping, maiming, and murders of civilians on October 7th is a game-changer,”. Ridiculous. This won't change anything. Everyone knew it and was pretending it wasn't happening. And now that it was shown, they will pretend they don't know. But nothing will change.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
5hEdited

"A fool and their money, will soon part"!

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