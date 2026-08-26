Dan Bilzerian (Ethan Miller/Getty Images), Abdul El-Sayed (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

More than a dozen donors to the Hitler-praising congressional candidate Dan Bilzerian have also contributed to Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, in many cases spreading thousands of dollars between the two candidates, a Free Beacon review found.

“Bilzerian, a far-right social media influencer with a trust fund, and El-Sayed, a far-left epidemiologist, have no policy overlap except strong opposition to AIPAC and Israel, but their donors include a man who has equated Zionism to Nazism and a Texas subprime auto loan entrepreneur who also threw his weight behind Israel-bashing Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie,” our Jon Levine writes. “The overlapping donor list suggests that El-Sayed’s virulently anti-Israel rhetoric appeals to the kind of Muslim-American donors who also buy into Bilzerian’s hateful Jew-baiting and offensive trolling.”

The most significant Bilzerian and El-Sayed donor is the Georgia-based personal injury attorney Ibrahim Awad, who gave $12,651.88 to Bilzerian’s joint fundraising committee and $7,000 to El-Sayed, the maximum amount allowed from an individual to a candidate. Awad is also the cofounder of the anti-Israel nonprofit Palistory and in March 2025 posted, “Zionism is Nazism. And history will remember every single person who calls themselves a ‘Proud Zionist’ as a Proud Racist, Genocide Enabler.” Another prominent donor, the Texas auto entrepreneur Hussein “Sam” Mahrouq, also gave to both campaigns. He’s funneled tens of thousands of dollars to an eclectic group of politicians including “Squad” Democrats like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib and Republicans like Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“During his primary campaign against Rep. Randy Fine in Florida's Sixth Congressional District, Bilzerian, a notorious antisemite, leaned into open Nazism on the trail. ‘Jewish supremacists, Satan’s creepy little minions, should we revisit that Austrian painter’s opinions?’ a Bilzerian ad asked, featuring an image of Hitler.” Bilzerian lost to Fine by more than 40 points after blowing more than a million dollars of his own cash on the effort.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Multiple Abdul El-Sayed Donors Also Gave Thousands to Hitler-Praising, Jew-Hating Dan Bilzerian’s Congressional Run

Horace Sheffield (horacesheffield.com), Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

El-Sayed isn’t down 40 to Republican opponent Mike Rogers, but he is struggling with black voters. In an attempt to turn the tide, El-Sayed will appear at a “clergy round table” this week with a black Detroit pastor he happens to have paid $82,500 for “strategic consulting,” our Chuck Ross reports.

Horace Sheffield, the pastor of New Destiny Christian Fellowship and the father of Detroit’s mayor, will host the event with El-Sayed at his church on Wednesday. The Ecumenical Ministers Alliance, Sheffield’s nonprofit, is listed as an organizer of the event. That’s the same nonprofit El-Sayed’s campaign has paid $7,500 per month since October for “consulting.” Sheffield endorsed El-Sayed weeks after those initial payments and has repeatedly hosted the candidate on his radio show. Neither El-Sayed nor Sheffield disclosed the financial arrangement during those appearances. El-Sayed also kept it quiet while touting Sheffield’s endorsement and lauding him as a “Detroit political powerhouse and community advocate.”

“The scheme has stoked comparisons to Al Sharpton, who interviewed Kamala Harris on his MSNBC show after the Harris campaign paid $500,000 to Sharpton’s nonprofit, the National Action Network,” Ross writes. “Sheffield is the head of the National Action Network’s Detroit chapter.

“El-Sayed has struggled to woo black voters, many of whom are more socially conservative than the candidate, a close ally of the socialist wing of the Democratic Party who supports sex-change surgeries for minors and allowing biological males in women’s sports. In addition to his alliance with Sheffield and other black church leaders, El-Sayed has cozied up to members of the Nation of Islam, an antisemitic group that nonetheless has considerable influence among Detroit’s black community. He has also supported reparations to black Americans for slavery and for redlining, by which financial institutions refused to do business in black neighborhoods.” Sheffield has praised antisemitic Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan for preaching “the truth” and took aim at El-Sayed’s primary opponent, Haley Stevens, over support she received from “Jewish organizations.”

READ MORE: Pay for Pray: Black Pastor Paid $82,500 by Abdul El-Sayed Will Host Him at ‘Clergy Round Table’ as Democrat Struggles With Black Voters

Faisal Ali Al-Naami on Oct. 7 (@IsraelinUSA/X)

A man caught on tape dragging an Israeli’s lifeless body into the back of an SUV during Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre was in fact an UNRWA social worker who moonlit as a “military communications” operative for Hamas, U.S. investigators independently confirmed in nonpublic records obtained by the Free Beacon.

The man, Faisal Ali Al-Naami, was caught on CCTV video driving with a gunman into Kibbutz Be’eri and loading the corpse of 21-year-old Yonatan Samerano into the vehicle’s trunk before driving back into Gaza. Israel publicly named Al-Naami as an UNRWA worker in February 2024, when it first disclosed that at least a dozen U.N. employees participated in the Oct. 7 massacre. Its findings were characterized by some Western media outlets, including Reuters, as mere allegations of wrongdoing by U.N. staff.

“But the U.S. Agency for International Development inspector general's office, a law enforcement entity separate from the largely defunct USAID, has now independently confirmed through its own active investigation that Al-Naami—like other UNRWA employees—was an active Hamas terrorist serving on the jihadist group's front lines, rather than a mere participant in the attacks, when he absconded with Samerano's body on Oct. 7,” our Adam Kredo writes. “Al-Naami was killed by an Israeli airstrike in October 2023, according to an online martyr notice, which only listed him as a ‘humanitarian worker with UNRWA.’”

“The USAID IG’s investigation independently linking UNRWA officials like Al-Naami to the kidnapping, maiming, and murders of civilians on October 7th is a game-changer,” a senior State Department official responsible for Near East affairs told the Free Beacon. “While the U.N. and other Western nations sought to downplay Israel’s own findings, the truth of the matter is now coming to light. The USAID IG’s continued investigative findings eliminate any doubt linking UNRWA staff to the horrific images of callously tossing murdered civilians into a pickup truck on October 7.”

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: US Investigators Have Proof That UNRWA ‘Social Worker’ Caught on Tape Dragging an Israeli Body Into an SUV on Oct 7 Was an Active Hamas Operative

Elsewhere:

Abdul El-Sayed’s unforced errors are stacking up in Michigan, where a Jewish Democrat running for Congress in Detroit’s suburbs, Jeremy Moss, was in talks to endorse El-Sayed before the Senate hopeful’s top surrogate, Hasan Piker, “derailed those plans” by lashing out at Moss during a recent livestream and arguing that any Jew who is supportive of Israel has it coming, Semafor reported.

Hours before that news dropped, El-Sayed sat for an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters, who asked El-Sayed if he supports sex change surgeries for minors. El-Sayed went on to compare “a parent slash[ing] his kid’s ding-a-ling off,” as Watters put it, to circumcision, telling Watters, “You probably should want to move on.” It’s El-Sayed who’s likely to want to move on from a statement that Michigan voters are likely to hear time and again before they cast their ballots in November.

Troy Jackson is campaigning for Senate against Susan Collins in Maine by saying he… wishes he wasn’t in the race? “I wish nothing would have happened with Graham,” Jackson said at a recent campaign event, referencing the man who preceded him as the nominee, the accused with a Nazi tattoo. “I wish, you know, things would have continued like all that. It would have been much better.”

The Trump administration announced a new “economic warfare” campaign against Tehran on Monday, and it coincided with long lines at gas stations around Iran’s capital “as the US blockade triggers fuel shortages and spreads alarm among motorists in a sign of the war’s growing strain on the Iranian economy,” Financial Times reported.

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