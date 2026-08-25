Abdul El-Sayed (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Abdul El-Sayed has attacked businesses that purchase doctors’ offices and make changes aimed at “jacking up the revenue,” including by overbilling Medicare. But over the past year, he’s made nearly six figures working as a consultant for a nonprofit health care company that former employees called a “scam” focused on buying medical practices and “exploiting Medicare” to increase revenue, the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports.

El-Sayed collected $82,000 in consulting fees from One Health Partners, a Chicago-area nonprofit owned by Illinois businessman Ali Karim, who has in turn maxed out to El-Sayed’s campaign, donating $7,000, federal disclosures show. El-Sayed’s personal financial disclosures indicate that the consulting work took place while he was running for Senate. They also describe El-Sayed providing One Health with services “supporting nonprofit healthcare strategy, operations and quality improvement for patients with limited healthcare access.” But a Free Beacon review of the company and its owner, Karim, paints the company in a different light.

“Court filings, state investigatory records, and interviews with former executives reveal that Karim has left a trail of angry doctors, investors, and former employees across the country,” Goodman writes. “Karim’s previous business ventures, including precursors to One Health, have drawn lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny in multiple states. Wisconsin securities regulators sanctioned him over allegations that he used investor money to pay personal expenses, while the Arizona attorney general opened an investigation into claims that he used fraudulent documents to try to take out a loan in another company’s name. Doctors have also accused Karim in court of taking control of their practices and finances after promising them buyouts but failing to pay them out. And former employees told the Free Beacon that Karim’s business model was a ‘scam’ centered on ‘exploiting Medicare’ reimbursements.”

“El-Sayed’s work for a company that deploys such practices stands in stark contrast to his rhetoric on the health care industry, which he has routinely attacked for buying up doctors’ offices, consolidating them, and exploiting vulnerable patients with Medicare cards by billing the program for extraneous services. In a 2022 Detroit Metro Times column, for example, El-Sayed criticized entities that ‘exaggerate patient diagnoses’ to bill the Medicare program for more money. ‘Code high, treat low,’ he wrote. ‘Everyone from traditional health insurers to private equity firms are lining up to cash in.’”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Doubles as Consultant for Health Nonprofit Led by ‘Scam Artist’ Accused of ‘Exploiting Medicare’

(Palestine Media Watch)

Palestinian Authority-run schools in the West Bank are glorifying Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror spree, using the Israeli death toll to teach third graders math lessons and hosting school-wide assemblies where children publicly commit to “cool the fire in our heart with the body parts and screams of soldiers,” a new investigation obtained exclusively by the Free Beacon shows.

Though the PA’s schools are notorious for pushing virulent anti-Israel and antisemitic ideology, “indoctrination in the West Bank has soared to new levels following Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, which is now being routinely glorified by PA schools and worked into children’s lessons, including into completely unrelated subjects such as math,” our Adam Kredo reports. The watchdog group Palestinian Media Watch obtained documentation of the PA’s math curriculum, which includes a “multiplication exercise” for nine year olds stating, “The Al-Aqsa Flood: At least 150 Israelis were killed in one day. What was the number killed in nine days?” At least 11 PA schools, meanwhile, held assemblies in the wake of Oct. 7 featuring “readings and posters celebrating Oct. 7, referring to the murder, the blood, the death, and the torture.” In one, a keffiyeh-clad girl in Hebron said waking up on Oct. 7 was “a beautiful dream,” adding, “The sense of honor that we felt is indescribable.”

“The celebration of Oct. 7 inside these primary and secondary schools, reported here for the first time, is fueling fresh concerns at the State Department about the fledgling PA's fitness to govern in the Gaza Strip as it jockeys for a central role in President Donald Trump's reconstruction plan,” Kredo writes. “Multiple U.S. officials confirmed to the Free Beacon that the PA is violating promises to end terror incitement, potentially disqualifying it from overseeing Gaza schools, where for years Hamas has taught children to hate Israel and Jews.”

READ MORE: ‘Open Your Door, We Are Death’: Palestinian Authority Schools Glorify Oct 7 in Disturbing New Footage as West Bank Government Angles for Power in Gaza

Karen Attiah

An arbitrator ordered the Washington Post to reinstate the radical anti-Israel columnist Karen Attiah after the outlet fired her over social media posts made in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. The decision centered on whether the Post had “good and sufficient cause” to fire Attiah, and it “illuminates how labor agreements can limit the ability of newspaper owners to manage their publications,” our Ira Stoll writes. “It also offers an unusually detailed and not particularly flattering window into the internal operations of the Post.”

The text of the arbitrator’s decision, for example, “discloses how Attiah’s defense lawyers used Post management language to push back against the Post’s attempt to fire Attiah.” It quotes Attiah’s 2021 Annual Performance Appraisal self-assessment, in which Attiah touts her “sizable following on Twitter (246,000) and on Instagram (22,600)” and her use of the accounts to “promote pieces” and “generate discussion amongst younger and more diverse audiences.” Attiah also cited “studies” showing “that Black users in particular are more likely to create share [sic] political content on social media like Facebook and Instagram.”

It’s unclear what “studies” Attiah was referring to, but the argument was echoed by Attiah’s managers, who responded in their section of the review, “We agree with Karen’s self-evaluation here. She is a forceful presence on social media, offering her followers an appealing mix of sharp, timely commentary on vital issues and relatable glimpses into her personal life (her cat Artemis is something of a social media star).” The arbitration decision also quotes a January 2025 email to Attiah from former Post publisher Will Lewis, who was supposed to be implementing Jeff Bezos’s vision for the newspaper, with the subject line “Well done.” “I wanted to drop you a note to thank you for sharing your exchange with Meta’s Black AI character,” Lewis wrote.

Whether the ruling means Attiah, a fierce critic of America and Israel, will return to the Post as a columnist is unclear. “The arbitration decision discloses that the Post ‘planned to reassign’ Attiah ‘from Opinion Columnist to Letters Editor.’ While her pay and benefits would have remained unchanged under that plan, her own voice would have been limited from its previous reach as a columnist whose work reached Post readers under headlines such as ‘I Gained 20 Pounds of Muscle. Here’s What I Learned,’ and ‘What the assault on DEI Will Really Mean: Resegregation,’ and ‘Black women are the face of America’s ugly Gaza policy.’”

READ MORE: Black Users More Likely To Share Social Media Content, Fired Washington Post Columnist Wrote in Performance Self-Evaluation

Additional reading:

Abdul El-Sayed has a Hasan Piker problem, and it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy. The anti-American streamer and El-Sayed surrogate took aim at Jewish Democrat Jeremy Moss over his support for Israel, arguing that Moss, who has declined to endorse El-Sayed while running for a House seat in the Detroit suburbs, arguing that if politicians like Moss continue to support Israel, “eventually someone is going to come around and take action, not against the state of Israel, mind you, but against American Jews.” Democratic congresswoman Hillary Scholten condemned him as “a hack who thrives on hate, shock and awe” and said others in her party “should all be calling out this disgusting rhetoric so it loses its grip on our politics once and for all.” El-Sayed did not take Scholten’s advice. Instead, he released a statement saying he “stand[s] against any rhetoric that puts the community at risk” but did not describe the rhetoric he was referring to. He also said that “nobody speaks for this campaign besides me and my campaign spokespeople” and lamented those who “try to make this race about a Twitch streamer.” How might that have happened?

Piker is not the only pro-Hamas activist with close ties to El-Sayed. The Council on American-Islamic Relations’s super PAC, the Unity & Justice Fund, boasted in a fundraising email over the weekend that it helped “mobilize tens of thousands of Muslim and Middle Eastern voters to turn out” for El-Sayed. CAIR’s leader, Nihad Awad, who said he was “happy to see” Hamas attack Israel on Oct. 7, touted the fund’s creation in 2024.

Simon & Schuster is barreling forward with its U.K. release of Jason Arday’s memoir Great and Unfortunate Things, which it announced will be published as planned on Thursday. It comes as Simon & Schuster faces criticism for selectively editing the book while publicly standing behind Arday as the former Cambridge professor’s long history of false biographical claims was exposed. Don’t expect the publisher to say more about those false claims: It released a statement from Arday’s family calling for “space” and said it will not be commenting further.

New York magazine addressed its “use of the term genocide to describe Israel’s actions in Gaza” in its roundly criticized “Habibi City” issue. “This past fall, after an extensive review of genocide scholarship and interviews with multiple experts in the field of genocide studies, the magazine’s editors decided the term was an accurate description of the atrocities in Gaza, that accusations of antisemitic intent were in fact obfuscating an overwhelming ­scholarly consensus, and that its use would be allowed in our pages,” the magazine wrote. It’s unclear whether those genocide “experts” included the renowned International Association of Genocide members Mo Cookie and Sheev Palpatine.

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