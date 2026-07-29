Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images), El-Sayed campaign site

Left-wing Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed repeatedly claims that he removed lead from Detroit’s elementary schools’ water during his brief tenure as head of the troubled city’s health department. That’s not true, Benjamin Ryan reports for the Free Beacon. “At most, he implemented inadequate testing followed by modest, often failed, mitigation efforts to keep children from ingesting harmful lead and copper,” Ryan writes, citing legal filings and city records, including some obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests.

El-Sayed left the Detroit job to run for governor in February 2017. At that time, the school district announced that lead levels in the water were under control, something El-Sayed touts prominently on his campaign website, which boasts that he “removed lead from Detroit’s elementary schools.”

“But according to public documents, tests conducted in March 2017 revealed elevated levels of lead in at least nine schools that had tested positive during El-Sayed’s tenure and had undergone mitigation that he oversaw,” Ryan reports. “The following year, the school system rolled out an extensive testing campaign—a significantly more comprehensive effort than was conducted on El-Sayed’s watch—that quickly revealed an elevated metal contamination rate in scores of schools. As a result, in August 2018, the water was turned off in all Detroit public schools.”

“El-Sayed’s provably false claims about lead removal add to a litany of exaggerations, embellishments, and outright falsehoods he has made about his curriculum vitae. These include his false claim to be a physician despite never having become licensed to practice medicine. He's also exaggerated how much medical debt he's had erased more than tenfold and at least doubled how many free eyeglasses he saw delivered to kids as a result of his work as a health administrator in Detroit and surrounding Wayne County—saying the program delivered ‘tens of thousands of glasses’ under him, when 16,000 is apparently more accurate, according to Bridge Michigan.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Falsely Claims He ‘Removed’ Lead from the Water in Detroit Elementary Schools When He Was City’s Health Director

Abdul El-Sayed and his wife, Sarah Jukaku (Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

El-Sayed is running as a crusader for the working class and against the wealthy, but he’s gotten a lot richer since his Detroit health days, as his latest financial disclosure shows. He filed the disclosure shortly before the final debate against his primary opponent Haley Stevens, and the release includes a rental property El-Sayed and his wife own in Dubai, as well as an outstanding debt of as much as $100,000 to a luxury Emirati developer behind a “resort-style” community that’s located in “the heart of New Dubai.” It features a “stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches,” the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson and Alana Goodman report.

El-Sayed said he requested an extension pushing back the disclosure because his “wife and her family own property abroad.” Sure enough, the disclosure lists “Rental Property 3,” a “Single Family Home” in “Dubai, U.A.E.,” adding to El-Sayed’s rental properties in Ann Arbor, Mich. and Bangalore, India. It also lists a liability of between $50,000 and $100,000 to a Dubai-based company, Majid Al Futtaim Tilal Al Ghaf Phase A LLC.

“A subsidiary of the Emirati real estate conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim Holdings, the company was registered in 2018 to launch Tilal Al Ghaf, a gated community ‘nestled in the heart of new Dubai, with a stunning lagoon and white sandy beaches’ that offers ‘luxury resort-style living with a fresh urban feeling,’ according to its promotional page,” Anderson and Goodman write. “The community is separated into distinct ‘neighbourhoods’ that include different types of homes, from ‘duplex townhouses’ and ‘top-tier twin villas’ to ‘bespoke mansions,’ including some that sit on a man-made island that provides private access to a lagoon the size of 18 football fields that runs throughout the community.”

“The exact details of El-Sayed’s Dubai property—including its address, purchase price, and purchase date—are unclear, and El-Sayed is not required to disclose that information. The city of Dubai does not release real estate records containing buyers’ names to the public. The liability listed on El-Sayed’s disclosure, however, is classified as a ‘Developer Credit Balance,’ which could refer to a payment plan Majid Al Futtaim has advertised for its Tilal Al Ghaf properties in which the buyer of a new development pays 40 percent of the purchase price over a two-year period after the property is complete. The plans are interest-free, and El-Sayed’s disclosure lists an interest rate of 0 percent.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Discloses Rental Property in Dubai—and Outstanding Debt to Luxury Developer Behind ‘Resort-Style’ Community With ‘White Sandy Beaches’ in ‘New Dubai’

Rep. Jake Auchincloss at Temple Emanuel, Newton, Mass. Monday July 27, 2026. (Photo/Ira Stoll)

Democratic congressman Jake Auchincloss spoke in front of a packed synagogue in Newton, Mass., on Monday night in an attempt to defend his July 15 vote to withhold $3.3 billion in foreign military aid to Israel. He spent some of his speech trying to dispel concerns about the Democratic Socialists of America’s takeover of his party. But with his vote on the Massie amendment, “Auchincloss himself had joined about half of the House Democrats in taking the same position as the most extreme far-left members—Summer Lee, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Maxine Waters, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez,” our Ira Stoll writes.

President Trump marvels regularly at how the Senate Democratic leader, Charles Schumer of New York, who used to be pro-Israel, has become “like a Palestinian.” Auchincloss is lower profile than Schumer and much younger (Schumer graduated Harvard College in 1971 and Auchincloss in 2010), but on the basis of Auchincloss’s performance Monday night, it’s pretty much the same pathetic story. The press will try to spin it as how Netanyahu lost America, but one can just as easily see it as the tale of how the Democrats ditched the Jews. One audience member announced “We feel abandoned. What do you say to the liberal Jews who are feeling lost?” Auchincloss told them to get involved in state and local politics, not just federal contests. To a Newton-born U.S.-Israel dual citizen who said Auchincloss’s vote made her less safe, the congressman bristled: “I’m a United States member of Congress,” implying that she was somehow suggesting he should put Israel first. “I want our ally Israel to be able to defend itself. Defend itself.” One of the most telling moments in the evening came when the former vice chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party, Tom Mountain, rose after Auchincloss’s initial remarks and attempted to offer a Republican response. He was ejected by a trio of security guards.

READ MORE: In Packed Synagogue, a Democrat Scrambles to Defend Vote Against Arms for Israel

Elsewhere:

President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and a number of cabinet members, White House aides, and lawmakers came together to eulogize the late Republican senator Lindsey Graham at the Washington National Cathedral. Trump called Graham “a respected statesman, giant of the United States Senate and true American original.” “For more than 30 years, nothing of consequence happened in this capital without Lindsey Graham knowing about it,” he said. “He was a man who gave America the full measure of his good and mighty heart until that heart itself just gave out.”

Oops! The DNC was scammed out of nearly $29,000 last year after someone posing as chairman Ken Martin emailed a staffer to ask for a payment, NOTUS reported. The committee could only recoup a small portion of the money.

The former aide to California governor Gavin Newsom who had an affair with the 2028 presidential hopeful when he was mayor of San Francisco, Ruby Rippey, published a much-anticipated essay on her relationship with Newsom in Vanity Fair. Rippey, who was married to Newsom’s close friend and campaign manager at the time, held Newsom responsible for the affair, writing, “Power does not need to coerce. It only needs to exist. The responsibility to hold the line belongs to the one who holds it. That didn’t happen.” Jodi Kantor did not respond to a request for comment about whether the incident qualifies as #MeToo.

The Islamic regime in Iran publicly hanged two civilians who participated in the anti-regime protests in January, according to the New York Times, which said the ordeal marked “a rapid increase in the government’s use of the death penalty this year” and that it “appeared to draw a rare public backlash,” with protesters convening to boo and chant “shameless.”

Check out our full Wednesday lineup below.