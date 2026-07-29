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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
2h

Auchincloss is a condescending bottom feeder. Telling that Israeli-American that he is an American first, so the 90 democrats and over 100 republicans who voted against the Massie amendment are traitors? Newton needs to send his ass packing and elect someone who has a backbone and isn't afraid of the DSA. He served in the military yet he is afraid of trust fund-antiamerican -antisemitic -commie- nepo baby politicos? If he was the epitome of our military it doesn't say much for the US military he served in. Well maybe that spinelessness explains the Afghanistan withdrawal fiasco (with all due respect and honors to those who were murdered by the Taliban because the leadership at the Pentagon and White House were incompetent).

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Thomas's avatar
Thomas
2h

He must be related to Obama he owes the contractors who paid to build obamas eye sore to both are lying crooks and both should be in jail

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