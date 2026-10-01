Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed boasted in his first major television ad that he had “erased” $700 million in medical debt. The actual figure is a fraction of that amount, investigative reporter Benjamin Ryan reports for the Free Beacon.

El-Sayed launched the debt-relief program while leading the Wayne County health department, which set aside millions of dollars to buy residents’ medical debt for pennies on the dollar. When El-Sayed left the department in April 2025 to run for Senate, the program had canceled just $41.7 million in debt—roughly one-seventeenth of the figure touted in his campaign ad.

Nine days after El-Sayed’s ad debuted in June, the program had erased $57.4 million. A county dashboard puts the latest total at $95.8 million, still nowhere near $700 million.

El-Sayed has since framed the $700 million figure as the program’s eventual goal. But records reviewed by the Free Beacon show the Wayne County Commission approved only $5 million for the effort, rather than the $7 million El-Sayed has cited, and two of Wayne County’s three largest hospital systems declined to participate.

The campaign didn’t have much to say about the discrepancy. “Abdul is proud to have spearheaded a program that has erased tens of millions of dollars in medical debt for tens of thousands of Michigan families,” spokeswoman Roxie Richner told the Free Beacon.

The inflated debt-relief claim is the latest in a series of disputed assertions about El-Sayed’s public-health record. The Free Beacon has previously reported that he falsely claimed to have “removed” lead from Detroit public schools and claimed to have cleaned up a troubled juvenile jail that a subsequent inspection found was still plagued with problems. His campaign also greatly exaggerated how many free pairs of eyeglasses he secured for children.

“The El-Sayed campaign has been fairly fast and loose with the facts,” Adrian Hemond, CEO of the bipartisan Michigan consultancy Grassroots Midwest, told the Free Beacon. “Campaigns know most voters are in no position to evaluate factual claims.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Falsely Claims He ‘Erased’ $700 Million in Medical Debt: The Truth Is Far More Modest

Rama Duwaji (@asianweddingshow/Instagram), the Women Sanctuary logo

New York City first lady Rama Duwaji is wrapping up a week as an “artist-in-residence” at a luxury Islamic wellness retreat in Portugal whose organizers have called for abolishing Israel and prayed that Allah would “cleanse Palestine” of its Jewish “oppressors,” the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports.

The Women Sanctuary gathering is taking place at an 18th-century castle outside Porto owned by a self-described “death doula.” A five-night stay in a private room runs more than $5,000. Its website lists Duwaji as a member of the team under the fake name “Karl Holland,” and she is believed to be doing Arabic calligraphy there.

“While Duwaji went from the river to the spa,” Levine writes, her husband, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, rolled out a “strategy to combat antisemitism” that was widely panned by Jewish New Yorkers.

The sanctuary’s Instagram feed is rather less soothing than its luxe wellness branding. Women Sanctuary has urged followers to “Abolish the colonial apartheid state of Israel,” posted the abolitionist slogan “from the river to the sea,” and called for the “complete and rightful restoration” of Palestine to its “true stewards.” It has also promoted Ghassan Kanafani, a founder and spokesman of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and praised radical Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi just weeks after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack.

The PFLP references are familiar territory for Duwaji. The Free Beacon previously reported that she expressed admiration for PFLP terrorists Leila Khaled and Shadia Abu Ghazaleh.

Nor is Portugal a one-off. “Just days after her husband, Zohran Mamdani, took office as Mayor of New York City, Duwaji was in Mallorca with the Women Sanctuary where she led attendees in ‘ceramic & under-glazing tile workshops,’” Levine writes. She also provided “a reflective illustration workshop on the palm tree and the date.”

READ MORE: NYC’s First Lady Is ‘In Residence’ at Israel-Hating Islamic Wellness Retreat in Portuguese Castle: Organizers Called for Abolishing Israel, ‘Cleansing’ It of Jews

Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel embraces Yaniv Hayun, one of the passengers who thwarted a terrorist attack aboard an Israel-bound airplane. (Photo: Kobi Gideon of Israel’s Government Press Office)

Israeli passengers thwarted a jihadist terrorist attack aboard a Tel Aviv-bound FlyDubai flight after the plane’s copilot stabbed the captain and tried to crash the aircraft as it plunged roughly 14,000 feet in about 30 seconds, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports.

“People started to shout,” passenger Adam Polo told Fox News. “And then we were really really really lucky that I think like 10 guys just jumped to help.” Yaniv Hayun was among them. “I ran toward the cockpit,” Hayun told the Free Press. “We physically fought with the co-pilot; he was going wild. I put him in a choke hold, took control of him, and dragged him out of the cockpit.” The passengers restrained the copilot with headphone cords and zip ties while another flight crew regained control of the plane, which made a stop in Saudi Arabia before continuing to Ben Gurion Airport.

The episode reminded Stoll of a song released in early 2024 by the Israeli band Hatikvah 6 that describes Israel as “a nation of superheroes,” with a soldier “ready to save the world” hiding inside seemingly ordinary people.

After the passengers reached Ben Gurion International Airport, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embraced Hayun, whose shirt and socks were still soaked with blood. “You are a hero,” Netanyahu told him.

“We are a nation of lions, no?” Hayun replied. “A nation like a lion.”

Stoll writes:

The mid-air heroics by passengers are reminiscent of those aboard the planes that were hijacked as part of the September 11 terrorist attack. Daniel Lewin, a passenger aboard a plane from Boston that was eventually flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, appears to have battled the terrorists, according to his family members and accounts by others aboard the plane who got word out before it crashed. And Todd Beamer was heard saying “Let’s Roll” as he led the effort that apparently caused United Flight 93 to crash near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, rather than the terrorist target in Washington. The battle aboard the 2026 flight from Dubai had an outcome that averted the deaths.

READ MORE: ‘A Nation Like a Lion’—Israeli Airline Passenger Heroics Avert Jihadist Terrorist Attack

Elsewhere:

Chinese spies targeted the Federal Reserve using the website AsianDating.com, an elaborately detailed report from CNBC indicates. “Rogers’ descent from senior Fed official to espionage suspect appears to have been driven by his desire for female companionship,” CNBC reports. “This desire was exploited by a Chinese government agent, who became increasingly entwined in Rogers’ professional and personal life. Rogers’ indiscretion was later exploited by online blackmail scammers, ultimately leading to his downfall.”

Billionaires Wilbur Ross and Steve Wynn are mounting a legal challenge to New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani’s pied-à-terre tax. The lawsuit makes clear that while Mamdani has repeatedly said it applies to properties valued at $5 million and up, it is in fact a tax on condos and co-ops valued at $1 million and above.

Maine Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson apologized Wednesday after he said some Jewish Mainers are reluctant to call Israel’s war in Gaza a genocide “only because they’re Jewish.” Jackson said he “misspoke and made a generalization about Jewish Mainers’ views.” It’s just the latest antisemitism controversy to hit Maine Democrats in the race: Jackson replaced Graham Platner as the nominee in July, months after Platner came under fire for his Nazi tattoo.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is making its midterm preference clear: vote Democrat. In a 25-page open letter to Americans, the IRGC urged voters to oppose President Trump in the upcoming midterm elections, accused the Trump administration of lying about the war, and declared that “now is the time, as the American political system is at its weakest.” An IRGC spokesman stressed that the message was aimed at American voters, not the White House. Tehran has made its endorsement.

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