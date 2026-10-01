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Belling the Cat's avatar
Belling the Cat
Oct 1

God bless the Israeli nation of lions! May they love the LORD and see true victory through His strength.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 1

If people want to elect candidates like Seyed and Mamdani, look no further than the FlyDubai incident! Muslims are WACKO's!

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