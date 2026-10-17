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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 17

The Palestinians, to my knowledge; never had a land of their own! Correct me if I am wrong!

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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
Oct 18

Abdul El- Sayed is Demonic

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