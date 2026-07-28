Left-wing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed headlined a series of luxury yacht fundraisers for an Islamic nonprofit linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, including one that took place on “one of New York Harbor’s most impressive private charter yachts,” the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

El-Sayed headlined four Islamic Relief USA “Cruise for a Cause” events in Washington, D.C., Miami, Chicago, and New York City between March 23 and April 6, 2019. The NYC soiree took place aboard the Nautical Empress, a “tri-level yacht” that hosts “high-end corporate event[s]” and features “space for up to 600 guests, full-service bars, elegant dining areas, and an open-air rooftop deck.” He spoke at the event alongside the anti-Israel activist Amer Zahr, who told residents of Dearborn, Mich., during a 2017 rally, “whether it’s called Hamas, whether it’s called Hezbollah, we stand with everybody who stands against the Israeli occupation.” Four years later, Zahr, a “top surrogate“ for El-Sayed in Dearborn, took aim at “all the activists and leaders out there that are condemning antisemitism and condemning terrorism right now,” telling them, “Stop it! Stop! You are not helping.”

“El-Sayed's participation in the cruises raises fresh questions about his ties to extremists as he faces off against Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens in Michigan's August 4 primary,” Ross writes. “The Israeli government sanctioned IRUSA’s parent organization, Islamic Relief Worldwide, in 2014 over alleged support for Hamas. In 2024, the House Ways & Means Committee opened an investigation into both organizations’ finances, noting that IRUSA supplies nearly one-third of Islamic Relief Worldwide’s annual revenues, which it allegedly funnels to Hamas. In 2018, the House Oversight Committee dubbed IRUSA a ‘prime example’ of the influence that the Muslim Brotherhood, a fundamentalist Islamist sect that formed Hamas in Gaza in 1988, has in the United States.”

“El-Sayed is no stranger to Brotherhood-tied groups. His father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku, is a founding member of the Islamic Society of North America, an Islamist group created by the Muslim Brotherhood and linked to Hamas financing, the Free Beacon reported. Jukaku has donated $300,000 to the largest PAC backing El-Sayed's Senate campaign.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Headlined Luxury Fundraising Cruises for Islamic Charity Linked to Muslim Brotherhood

A charity that opposes nuclear weapons is underwriting the salary of a CNN reporter who covers nuclear issues, demonstrating “the double standard when it comes to press bias,” our Ira Stoll writes. The charity, the Wisconsin-based Outrider Foundation, describes itself as “non-political” and “nonpartisan” but is funded by Democratic donor Frank Burgess and works to warn the public “about nuclear security threats and climate issues.” It’s the latest in a long line of left-wing groups that have supported news and editorial content at other outlets.

The news business has been financially challenging in recent years, so news organizations have taken to schnorring from charities to support news and editorial content. The New York Times is publishing anti-Israel content subsidized by a far-left nonprofit called the Pulitzer Center. The Associated Press’s climate coverage is paid for by left-wing foundations opposed to fossil fuels. The situation shows the double standard when it comes to press bias. When Larry and David Ellison and Bari Weiss take over CBS News or try to buy CNN, the left-wing watchdogs whip themselves up into a frenzy over the possibility that they might exercise some editorial influence, or, worse yet, discover some cost efficiencies. Yet under the current management, CNN is cutting a variety of deals—with Qatar, with Turkey, with the Outrider Foundation, with the Rockefeller Foundation—that could erode whatever remains of the network’s reputation for impartiality. It’s highly situational, and illuminating, which nonprofit organizations are able to get away with these sorts of deals without generating an uproar from what remains of the journalistic “ethics” priesthood. If a low-tax nonprofit wanted to sponsor CNN’s tax reporter, or a pro-Israel nonprofit wanted to sponsor CNN’s Gaza reporting, it’d almost certainly be a nonstarter. But so many of the people running these news organizations are so left-wing that they either don’t perceive, or don’t care, that positions such as banning nuclear weapons or abolishing fossil fuels might make it harder than ever to maintain the pretense that the organizations are covering the news rather than engaging in left-wing activism.

READ MORE: Anti-Nuke Charity Pays for CNN Reporter on Nuke Beat

Elsewhere:

Abdul El-Sayed hasn’t won Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, but he’s casting himself as a 2028 powerbroker-in-waiting. On a fundraising call leaked to Politico, El-Sayed pledged to help defeat Democratic moderates, most notably John Fetterman — I wonder why. “You put one ogre on a pike, and then everyone else gets the message, and all of a sudden starts to sound a lot different,” he said.

The national co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America, Megan Romer, sat for an interview with Fox News anchor Shannon Bream and promptly called to abolish the Senate, ICE, borders, and prisons. She said the DSA wants to defund the Pentagon, enact “government or public ownership of most large corporations,” and to “replace the presidency and Supreme Court.” Consider it an in-kind contribution to the GOP.

A competent Democratic Party would minimize the DSA’s power, but the DNC under chairman Ken Martin isn’t that: It put its “physical headquarters up for collateral last year in order to obtain a $15 million line of credit to help invest in off-year elections,” emphasizing its “intensifying financial strain,” NOTUS reported. That could explain why Martin recently became so frustrated he “threw his phone at the desk of a junior aide while upbraiding the person,” resulting in a “formal complaint to the DNC’s human resources department,” according to the New York Times.

The head of the elite St. Paul Academy and Summit School, Dr. Luis Ottley, is resigning after his tepid response to a virulently antisemitic cartoon that a teacher approved for display as part of an 8th grade social studies project on “Taking a Stand.” The Free Beacon reported extensively on the firestorm at the $41,000-a-year school, which changed its enrollment contract for the 2026-27 academic year to allow it to expel students in good academic standing if their parents criticize the school in public.

In a similar vein, Indiana University shut down its Muslim Philanthropy Initiative after the Free Beacon reported on the program’s relationship with a sanctioned “sham charity” that funneled money to Hamas’s military wing. The initiative organized training conferences with the group, the Hayat Yolu Association, that were designed to enhance its fundraising strategies and organizational management strategies.

Shortly after an ISIS-loving Islamist rammed a car into a pride parade in Germany, a man armed with two kitchen knives stabbed three people, including a pregnant woman, in Paris. He was reportedly heard yelling “Allah ordered me to do it.”

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