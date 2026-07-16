Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed/X)

Left-wing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who is running a class warfare campaign demonizing “oligarchs,” is among the top 1 percent of Michigan earners, according to the two pages of his 2025 tax return he released on Wednesday, which show $686,000 in total income, including $292,000 in “additional income” and $262,000 in capital gains.

The return does not reveal the sources of that income because El-Sayed didn’t release his full return. He told an NBC affiliate in West Michigan that his “additional income” stemmed from hosting a little-known podcast and from his wife’s psychiatry practice and that his capital gains came from the sale of a property that his wife’s parents bought in his name. Guess we’ll just have to trust him on that. El-Sayed, who has stressed the importance of “government transparency,” could have released attachments to his return that would have allowed the voting public to confirm his claims, but he declined to do so.

El-Sayed had faced criticism from his Democratic opponent, congresswoman Haley Stevens, for hiding the ball on his tax returns and for delaying the release of an updated personal financial disclosure until after Michigan’s August 4 primary. El-Sayed initially said he was late because “taxes get complicated.” Then he changed his tune, saying he would release his return and it would be “pretty mundane.” “I’m a public servant, my wife is a clinician, like, you know, at the end of the day, like, we have a pretty standard tax return.”

“But the candidate … does not have a ‘standard’ return when compared with the average Michigander or American,” our Alana Goodman writes. “His total income places him in the top 1 percent of earners in Michigan, where the median household income is $68,500, according to IRS data reported by Axios. In Detroit, it’s just $38,000. El-Sayed makes roughly 18 times as much.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed in Top 1 Percent of Michigan Earners, Partial Tax Release Shows

Hunter Biden took a victory lap on X after he secured a $1.7 million defamation judgment against the former CEO of Overstock. It didn’t last long. On Tuesday, the recovering crackhead’s former attorneys at Winston Taylor, the global law firm formerly known as Winston & Strawn, filed a lien against the settlement to recoup legal bills that Biden has refused to pay, our Chuck Ross reports.

Biden owes the firm millions for representing him in several civil cases as well as on criminal counts of federal tax evasion and illegal gun ownership. The exact amount is unknown, but Winston Taylor says it’s “substantially in excess” of the $1.7 million judgment. The firm sued Biden in D.C. Superior Court last June, and Biden has failed to comply with the discovery requirements, claiming he can’t afford the experts who could conduct a forensic search of all communications with his former attorneys.

“Biden, who claimed in a recent court filing to be ‘impecunious,’ or having little or no money, made tens of millions of dollars as a lobbyist, attorney, and do-nothing board member when his father was vice president, often from foreign clients who sought the elder Biden’s political favor,” writes Ross. He also made hundreds of thousands of dollars selling paintings to Democratic donors. But he “blew his millions on drugs, prostitutes, a $140,000 Porsche he drove at 172 mph, gifts for his brother’s widow, and Columbia Law School tuition for his eldest daughter,” leaving him “broke and circled by creditors, ex-lawyers, and the former stripper who successfully sued him for child support.” He has since attempted to reintroduce himself to the public through podcast appearances with Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes.

READ MORE: Hunter Biden’s Ex-Lawyers Put a Lien on His $1.7 Million Lawsuit Victory, Just as ‘Impecunious’ Heir Takes Victory Lap, Unleashes Potty-Mouthed Tirade Against Trump

Alex Soros (Ben Gabbe/Getty Images), Jon Ossoff (Joe Raedle/Getty Images), George Soros (Ben Hider/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Georgia senator Jon Ossoff says billionaires are to blame for the culture of corruption in American politics and he’s the man to fix it. He could start by looking at his own campaign, which has accepted nearly $400,000 in campaign contributions from billionaires this cycle, our Andrew Kerr reports.

Ossoff has garnered presidential buzz with his denunciation of the “Epstein class.” “But his self-styled ‘grassroots campaign’ for a second full term has accepted contributions from 39 billionaires since the start of 2025,” Kerr writes. “Ossoff's roster of prominent billionaire benefactors, none of whom appears to be from Georgia, includes progressive megadonor George Soros and his son, Alex Soros, as well as Jeffrey Epstein associate and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, hotel heir and Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker (D.) and his sister, Harvard Corporation senior fellow and former Obama secretary of commerce Penny Pritzker, and Microsoft divorcée Melinda French Gates, contributions that, according to Ossoff's own logic, could make him beholden to their interests ahead of his own constituents.”

“As Ossoff tells it, American politics is a ‘coin-operated’ system, with money coming in from billionaires and politicians delivering them favors in return.” If that’s true, Ossoff owes favors to an ever-growing roster of billionaire donors.

READ MORE: Meet the 39 Out-of-State Billionaires Bankrolling Jon Ossoff’s Campaign After Senator Denounced ‘Billionaire Money’ and ‘Coin-Operated’ System

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“The left is buzzing,” according to political reporter Rachael Bade, over a Free Beacon report on Abdul El-Sayed’s psychiatrist wife, who does not accept Medicare or any other insurance plan at her private practice as her husband campaigns on Medicare for All. Bade cited her colleague, former Democratic adviser and Huddle cohost Dan Turrentine, who said “stories like this are ‘devastating’ for progressives” because “it just paints the picture of an elite that doesn’t really play by the rules they’re asking me to play by.”

El-Sayed might be a big proponent of Medicare for All, but he’s not keen on discussing the details. The Dispatch asked El-Sayed how much the policy would cost, and El-Sayed responded, “I’m not going to give you that number because it’s going to be used against me, because you’re going to say: ‘He wants to spend X amount of money in taxpayer dollars.’”

Things are going so poorly for socialist strategist Daniel Moraff, the man who recruited Graham Platner to run for Senate in Maine, that he now has a PR team. When Semafor reported that Moraff was barred from a congressional campaign in Pennsylvania over allegations of “misconduct,” he responded through a “spokesperson” who said that “Daniel had professional disagreements … and he makes no apology for holding people to a high standard.”

It’s a bad day to be Gavin Newsom: The woman the California governor had an affair with while he was the married mayor of San Francisco—Ruby Rippey-Gibney, who worked as Newsom’s secretary at the time and was married to his campaign manager—“will tell her side of the story for the first time in an upcoming Vanity Fair piece,” according to the New York Post, which reported that “Rippey-Gibney intends to recount her perspective on the affair that rocked San Francisco politics in 2007 and has remained one of the most embarrassing moments” in Newsom’s career.

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