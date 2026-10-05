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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 5Edited

Maybe we should send Mr. Muslim Seyed to the UK? Permanently

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jefz
Oct 5

The explanation for Jihadist El-Sayed's remark is obvious. Britan is becoming a haven for Muslims and Jihadists. It will soon replace Buckingham Palace with a Mosque and intitate Sharia laws. Ultimaltey all Christian residents will be offered a choice, convert or else.

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