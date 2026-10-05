Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Abdul El-Sayed praised the British democratic system as superior to America’s in a 2010 op-ed, arguing that the U.K. is better because it allows ethnic minority groups to concentrate more electoral power, the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports.

El-Sayed’s 2010 opinion piece in the Guardian, headlined “UK democracy has upper hand on US,” detailed his experience attending a parliamentary candidate debate in East London. “As an American, born, bred, and taught in school that American democracy was the greatest in the world, I was initially sceptical of this foreign brand,” he wrote. “But what I experienced that evening [at the debate] was a ceremony in communal self-determination that I have yet to see in any federal American electoral institution.”

The experience, El-Sayed said, made him “a tad envious” of British democracy because “ethnic minority and socioeconomically disadvantaged groups are more concentrated in British constituencies” as opposed to the United States, where “the will of the majority drowns out the political voice of the disadvantaged.” He argued that he was unlikely to ever have the “opportunity to vote for an Arab-American candidate for national office” in the U.S.

“Despite El-Sayed’s claims about American politics, at the time of his op-ed at least 16 Arab Americans had already been elected to the U.S. House or Senate, including from El-Sayed’s home state of Michigan, where U.S. Senator Spencer Abraham (R.), a Lebanese-American, was elected in 1994 and served until 2000,” Goodman writes. “Months after El-Sayed’s op-ed was published in 2010, Rep. Justin Amash (R.), a Palestinian-American and Syrian-American, was elected to the U.S. House from Michigan.”

READ MORE: ‘UK Democracy Has an Upper Hand’: Abdul El-Sayed Praised British Government as Superior to United States

Dan Osborn (@osbornforne/X)

The Nebraska “Independent” running for Senate in Nebraska with support from Democrats, Dan Osborn, ducked out of a picket line he led in Omaha “to address a far-left convention of young Democrats that featured a land acknowledgment, calls for amnesty for illegal immigrants, and a resolution to let prostitutes form a labor union,” the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr reports.

Osborn claims to be a lifelong Independent with an aversion to partisan politics. But in December 2021, when he was leading a 77-day union strike against a local Kellogg’s plant, he ditched the picket line for his featured guest speaker slot at the Young Democrats of America’s Winter Digital Summit. The event included a national committee meeting that opened with a land acknowledgment and a formal reading of an affirmative action statement. Members then voted to approve a 2021 policy platform that called for a host of far-left policies including abolishing ICE, amnesty for illegal immigrants, a carbon tax to fund a Green New Deal, abolishing voter ID laws, and Medicare for All.

“The Young Democrats of America describes itself as the ‘official youth arm of the Democratic Party.’ Osborn spoke before the group’s labor caucus, which in 2021 led the organization’s fight for the ‘right for gig-economy and sex workers to form, join, and participate in labor unions,’” Kerr writes. While a recording of Osborn’s address to the group is not available, he appeared to win over attendees, who passed a resolution during the summit to stand in solidarity with Osborn’s union in its strike against Kellogg’s. The resolution also contained a line reaffirming its support of its pro-sex-worker labor policy platform.

“Today, Osborn frames Kellogg’s strike as the defining event that prompted his entry into electoral politics. His campaign biography touts that, if elected, he ‘will be the only US Senator with a union card in my wallet.’ But union leaders have long broken bread with elements of the far left, something that may not sit well with some red state voters.”

READ MORE: ‘Independent’ Nebraska Senate Hopeful Dan Osborn Left Kellogg’s Picket Line To Address Fringe Young Democrats Conference That Backed a Prostitutes’ Union

Offshore oil and gas platform in the Pacific Ocean (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Democratic prosecutors in Hawaii filed an unexpected subpoena against the nation’s largest oil industry trade group, the American Petroleum Institute, demanding a trove of climate change-related documents and correspondence with 225 entities including media outlets and academic institutions, the Free Beacon’s Thomas Catenacci reports.

The 55-page subpoena was filed in Hawaii circuit court in June and served to API in D.C. two weeks later, court records show. It’s part of the high-stakes climate change lawsuit that the City and County of Honolulu filed in 2020 against some of the nation’s largest oil companies, including Sunoco, BP America, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell. The suit, fueled by dark money and pursued by Democratic officials, argues that the companies are responsible for extreme weather events in Honolulu. Dozens of blue states and cities have pursued identical litigation since Honolulu launched the effort.

“The subpoena, which asks for records dating back more than 75 years, represents a significant escalation and opens a new front in the litigation—it appears to be the only such subpoena filed so far, but could tee up similar or even more wide-reaching subpoenas in the future,” Catenacci writes. “And it comes as the Supreme Court is slated to hear oral arguments on Monday in a similar case filed in Boulder County, Colo., which could chart the course for how Honolulu’s case proceeds.”

Torridon Law partner Mike Fragoso told the Free Beacon that the Honolulu case is entering “a new phase … where they are really doing violence to free speech.” “API is an advocacy organization—its job is to advocate for the interest of its members and global warming is a political issue,” he said. “There’s lots of First Amendment implications to it. People disagree on it. What they’re trying to do is basically set it up so that if you disagree on global warming, you’re part of a conspiracy to defraud the people of Hawaii.”

READ MORE: Democratic Prosecutors Subpoena Oil Industry for Decades of Private Communications With Industry and Conservative Groups: Dark Money Fuels New War on Oil

Elsewhere:

Mugged by reality? After running as a socialist who would tax the wealthy, Seattle mayor Katie Wilson, facing a budget deficit and a high-profile shooting near the Space Needle, proposed a city budget “with no new taxes, scaled-back pledges and nearly $50 million in cuts across various departments—all while boosting spending for police officers,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Oops! The Michigan Professional Fire Fighters Union quietly removed Abdul El-Sayed from its slate of endorsed candidates, which the union sent to its members about a month ago. Though the union’s president blamed a “clerical error,” the endorsement of El-Sayed prompted intense pushback from rank-and-file members. “If rank-and-file members had not voiced our concerns, I have no doubt this organization would still be supporting Abdul El-Sayed over Mike Rogers,” one Michigan firefighter told the Midwesterner.

The Justice Department has subpoenaed Arizona senator and Eric Swalwell wingman Ruben Gallego’s leadership PAC as part of an “ongoing criminal investigation,” according to Politico. It comes as Gallego faces scrutiny for using the PAC as his “personal slush fund,” bankrolling family trips to St. Barts, Miami, Disneyland, and the Super Bowl and covering child care.

Thirty-four-year-old Democratic congresswoman Yassamin Ansari is a member of the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the paid Democratic influencer program Chorus. She’s also “in a sexual relationship with Jack Cocchiarella, a progressive YouTuber who sits on the creator council of Chorus,” according to Sources Say. Ansari was at Cocchiarella’s residence for the influencer’s 24th birthday party.

Check out our full Monday lineup below.