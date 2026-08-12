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Jeff Noncent's avatar
Jeff Noncent
2h

The Devil is raging.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
2h

Sharia Law until you die? I hope you speed off to see your 72 virgins and the pedophile Mohammed!

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