Abdul El-Sayed (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)

Left-wing Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed told the New York Times in 2009 that he has a “sacred” obligation to follow Sharia law in every aspect of his life until the day he dies.

“Ultimately, the question is, when I die and I stand before God and go through everything I did in my life, I don’t want to say I did it the easy way instead of the Shariah-compliant way. Not because of fear but because of obligation,” said El-Sayed, who was at the time a 24-year-old medical student who had taken out a “Sharia-compliant” mortgage to purchase a $123,000 condominium in Ann Arbor. Nine years later, during his failed 2018 campaign for Michigan governor, El-Sayed denied ever saying he was “Sharia-compliant.” “I didn’t say that,” he told the right-wing journalist Laura Loomer before scolding his staff for not stopping the interview sooner.

El-Sayed also appeared eager to downplay his religiosity in a documentary about his 2018 campaign. When filmmakers came to his house to shoot footage of El-Sayed and his wife, he told them to avoid capturing a bookshelf that contained controversial works about Islam, including Cutting the Fuse, a 2010 book that argues that suicidal terrorism is driven by foreign military occupation rather than Islamic extremism, and A Thematic Commentary on the Qur’an. The latter book was written by Muslim Brotherhood member Sheikh Mohammed al-Ghazali, who said the “refusal of implementation of sharia is apostasy” as he testified in defense of 13 Islamic terrorists who had gunned down an Egyptian professor who called for the separation of church and state in Egypt. “We’re trying to keep the shot secular,” El-Sayed told the filmmakers.

“The young El-Sayed’s expression of lifelong devotion to Sharia law takes new meaning following his narrow primary victory last week and raises the question of how much Sharia law continues to guide him,” the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr and Jessica Schwalb write. El-Sayed has sharply criticized legal efforts to ban the implementation of Sharia law in conservative states. “During an October 2022 speech before the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, for example, El-Sayed equated a 2010 ballot measure to ban Sharia law in the state to notorious Oklahoma atrocities such as the Trail of Tears, the Tulsa race massacre, and the Oklahoma City bombing, the Free Beacon reported.”

READ MORE: Revealed: El-Sayed Proclaimed ‘Obligation’ To Follow Sharia Law Until The Day He Dies

Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin/X), Neville Roy Singham (Getty Images)

A California-based charity established by the far-left cofounder of the radical activist group Code Pink, Medea Benjamin, was recently ordered to cease all operations in the Golden State after failing to file taxes for three consecutive years, the Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports. More than $51 million of the charity Arc of Justice’s assets—money that Benjamin has used to dole out millions to Code Pink and other left-wing groups—is unaccounted for, according to an investigation by the watchdog group Intelligent Advocacy Network (IAN) and shared exclusively with the Free Beacon.

California revoked the foundation’s charitable registration 18 months ago and ordered it to provide a full accounting of the $51,445,599 in outstanding assets it held as of 2023. That hasn’t happened, and “no public document establishes what has happened to the money, where it is held, or whether any of it has moved,” the IAN found, prompting the California Department of Justice to demand the charity cease “any activity in California for which registration is required … including holding or soliciting assets for charitable purposes” in June. California’s punitive measures are particularly noteworthy given that they were issued under Attorney General Rob Bonta, who has aligned himself with the Democratic Party’s far-left wing.

“The silence from Arc of Justice raises unanswered questions about a foundation that has long served as the financial backbone for a network of radical advocacy groups tied to Benjamin and her Code Pink cofounder, Jodie Evans,” Kredo writes. “Evans is married to Neville Roy Singham, a Maoist American tech mogul who funds far-left causes from his base in Shanghai and who’s currently the subject of a Justice Department criminal probe.

“Code Pink, which has had up to a quarter of its operations funded by Singham, is one of the left’s most visible agitators, sending its supporters to disrupt high-profile congressional proceedings where they accuse Israel of ‘genocide.’ Code Pink, which brims with anti-American sentiment, is also notorious for backing dictators, strongmen, and authoritarian regimes—meeting with Cuban communist officials in Havana, cooperating with Hamas, defending Nicolás Maduro, and explaining away Chinese atrocities against the Uyghurs.”

READ MORE: Code Pink Founder Medea Benjamin’s Radical ‘Charity’ Ordered To Cease Operations, as US Ups Pressure on Charity’s Shadowy Benefactor, Neville Roy Singham

New York magazine’s “Habibi City” issue is prompting a furious backlash. (Screenshot via NYmag.com)

James Murdoch just demonstrated that Rupert Murdoch sure was right to fight a protracted legal battle to prevent him from taking over the Wall Street Journal and Fox News, the Free Beacon‘s Ira Stoll writes. James, who has lurched to the political left, assumed control of New York magazine last month. Its latest issue “falsely accuses Israel of ‘genocide’ and goes so far as to describe the Jewish state as ‘the land mass currently called Israel.’”

The issue includes two articles. One is by Zaina Arafat. Arafat is an adjunct assistant professor at Barnard College whose bio there describes her as “a queer Arab-American fiction and nonfiction writer.” She is also on the faculty of the “School of the New York Times,” which charges high school students $7,695 for a 12-day program that provides a certificate but no degree or college credit. Her article situates her as part of an activist ecosystem: “In the months after October 7, however, we were increasingly spilling into view, desperate to be close to people who knew what it felt like to pretend everything was normal when your family — not just blood relations but people who looked like you and spoke like you — was living under the threat of annihilation. So we protested, we boycotted, we wrote op-eds. And slowly, out of that resistance, a cultural ecosystem started to bloom.” Another, focused on food, is by Madeline Leung Coleman, whose social media indicates support for the Gaza encampment at Columbia and its demand for divestment from Israel. That article matter-of-factly accuses Israel of genocide: “In the three years since October 7, awareness of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians and the wars that keep proliferating have turned eating out into just one more way people are expressing their views on Israel, on Gaza, on Lebanon, on Iran.” And, “while pro-Israel New Yorkers have doubled down on supporting Israeli restaurants, those horrified by the genocide are turning away — and toward chefs who they would rather support.” It’s bad enough that this is all in New York magazine. Had it not been for Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch’s legal fight, it could have been the Wall Street Journal or Fox News, too. There’s no predicting or controlling how children will turn out. The best that can be said is that at least Rupert saw where this was going and tried to contain the damage.

READ MORE: Under James Murdoch, New York Magazine Tilts Toward Hamas

Elsewhere:

What is it about far-left Democrats and hating holidays? In addition to Francesca Hong’s call to “cancel Thanksgiving,” Abdul El-Sayed “once asked his YouTube viewers whether Americans could ‘PLEASE’ find another way to celebrate the Fourth of July, in a video promising four reasons ‘why fireworks suck,’” CNN’s KFile reported. An El-Sayed spokesman said the “comments from old podcasts don’t reflect his beliefs today,” though he made the remark about fireworks in … July 2024.

First-semester freshmen at the University of Michigan, one of the nation’s largest public universities, will no longer receive grades, in an attempt by the school to “curb the mental health crisis unfolding among college-aged individuals,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

In New York, a judge ordered an emergency pause on socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani’s signature “pied-à-terre tax” targeting wealthy homeowners in the city. The judge found that Mamdani botched the policy’s rollout by sending notices to New Yorkers who aren’t actually on the hook for the tax.

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