Sarah Jukaku (mindworkpsychiatry.com), Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

According to Michigan Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed, doctors who don’t accept Medicaid view “low-income” patients—many of whom are “black and brown” due to “structural racism”—as “half-citizen[s].” It’s a harsh way for the left-wing Michigan Senate candidate to describe his wife, a psychiatrist who does not participate in the program, the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports.

“If you’re low-income in this country—and because of the nature of structural racism, too many black and brown folks are low-income in this country—you’re on Medicaid. Medicaid reimburses at nearly half the rate, which means that when you walk in with your Medicaid card, the doctor in the hospital thinks of you as a half-citizen,” El-Sayed said during a candidate forum in April. “That means you can’t get appointments. That means they push you to the back. That means they discriminate against you, because they know that the care that your body requires is going to reimburse at half the rate.” He made similar remarks in a June campaign video, a July “meet and greet,” and a May interview with Detroit Public Radio.

“According to El-Sayed’s logic, his own wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, is one of those discriminatory doctors,” writes Goodman. “Jukaku runs a private practice in Ann Arbor called Mind Work Psychiatry. She opted out of Medicare in 2025, according to records first reported by the Washington Free Beacon, meaning she cannot bill the program. She is not listed as an eligible provider on any of the six insurance plans that provide coverage for Medicaid or the state-equivalent Healthy Michigan program in Washtenaw County, where her practice is based, a Free Beacon review found.

“Mind Work’s website notes that ‘Dr. Jukaku is out of network for all insurance companies,’ meaning patients must pay out of pocket for her services, something ‘black and brown folks’ who 'are low income,’ as El-Sayed put it, are unlikely to be able to afford. Those with pricier private plans can often submit bills to their insurance providers to recoup a portion of out-of-network care, a privilege that is not afforded to Medicare or Medicaid patients.”

READ MORE: ‘The Doctor … Thinks of You as a Half Citizen’: Abdul El-Sayed Said Doctors Who Don’t Accept Medicaid ‘Discriminate’ Against Black People. His Psychiatrist Wife Doesn’t Participate in the Program.

UNICEF (Facebook/UNICEF) and Poster posted by Al Itqan Educational School in Gaza

A Gazan school funded by the U.N. Children’s Fund, better known as UNICEF, held a “drawing competition” called “Our Prisoners, We Will Not Forget You” in which children illustrated “the suffering of our brave prisoners inside the occupation’s prisons,” our Adam Kredo reports. The contest came about a month before UNICEF got a fresh infusion of cash from the United States, and it is likely to renew concerns about American investment in the troubled U.N. charity.

“Al Itqan Educational School in Gaza, a religious school for children which boasted as recently as February about receiving ‘generous funding’ from UNICEF, announced in late April that it was organizing a ‘drawing competition’ around ‘the prisoners’ issue,’ a reference to Palestinian militants in Israeli detention for terrorism and related crimes,” Kredo writes. “Just several weeks later, the school hosted Musbah Abd Rabbuh, director of the Waeed Association for Prisoners and Released Prisoners, which had been designated just months earlier as a covert Hamas support network by the Trump administration. Previously public photos posted on Al Itqan’s Facebook page show Rabbuh speaking in a visibly marked UNICEF structure with several children’s drawings hanging on the wall. The post became inaccessible on Wednesday afternoon, after the Washington Free Beacon sent an inquiry to UNICEF that went unanswered.”

“The school’s May competition, which awarded the winner ‘a prize by the school administration,’ was held just over a month before the State Department announced a fresh injection of ‘more than $218 million in assistance to UNICEF’ as part of a $1 billion ‘humanitarian and disaster response’ funding package, fueling questions from watchdog groups about how America’s latest investment in the U.N. organization will be spent.” A State Department spokesman said the funding supports “only life-saving activities” rather than schools. He also called on UNICEF to conduct a “full investigation” into how its funds in Gaza are being spent.

READ MORE: UNICEF-Funded Gaza School Held Anti-Israel Contest That Asked Children To Draw ‘Suffering’ Palestinians in ‘The Occupation’s Prisons’: Then the US Gave UNICEF $200 Million

Manny Rutinel (Wikimedia Commons/Andybosselman) and César Santiago Rutinel Dominguez

The Democratic nominee in Colorado’s competitive Eighth Congressional District, Manny Rutinel, says he’s not a socialist but wrote blog posts advocating for a “socialistic society.” He may get it from his dad, who belongs to a powerful, long-running socialist political dynasty in the Dominican Republic, our Ethan Barton reports.

Rutinel’s father, César Santiago Rutinel Domínguez, who goes by “Tonty,” has been elected to both chambers of the Dominican Republic’s legislature and was appointed consul general in Colombia immediately after his last term ended. He has also held leadership positions in the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) and the Modern Revolutionary Party, both of which are affiliates of the Socialist International, a worldwide alliance of left-wing political parties. During one of his failed mayoral bids, he promised to head a “socialist” government.

Other family members include Tonty’s cousin, former leftist Dominican president Hipólito Mejía, and his mother, Francisca Otilia Domínguez, who served alongside Marxist-Leninist leaders during a revolution in 1965 and was herself a consul general in Haiti and Panama. Tonty’s brother, Abelardo Antonio Rutinel Domínguez, was also a PRD leader.

Rutinel’s campaign said the House hopeful “has rarely seen or spoken to his father” but didn’t address the family’s politics. In 2013 and 2014, years after his father ran for mayor of Santo Domingo on a socialist platform, Rutinel published blog posts with headlines like “What Would Jesus Do? Socialism” and “Why a More Socialistic Society Is Superior,” the Free Beacon reported. A former vegan and climate activist, Rutinel now says he supports the eighth district’s vast ranching and oil industries.

READ MORE: Like Father, Like Son: Colorado House Candidate Who Wrote Pro-Socialism Blog Posts Hails From Powerful Socialist Political Dynasty in Dominican Republic

Elsewhere:

Who could’ve seen it coming: Arizona senator Ruben Gallego, who blindsided his pregnant wife with divorce papers and later married a lobbyist 14 years his junior, now stands accused of having sexual relationships with two House staffers while he served in the lower chamber. Asked whether the report is true, Gallego said, “I’m not going to engage in gossip.”

Democratic National Committee chairman Ken Martin asked his top aides to sign NDAs ahead of a meeting on the committee’s abysmal finances, according to Axios, which called the move “a break from past practice” that underscored “Martin’s sensitivity about the party’s money woes and the persistent criticism about his leadership.”

The wealthy American expatriate Neville Roy Singham, who supports a number of socialist and Marxist causes from his new home in China, chief among them the radical group Code Pink, “is under criminal investigation by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York” for “possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act” as well as for money laundering, according to CBS News.

Now that Graham Platner is out of the Maine Senate race after being credibly accused of rape, what does Rhode Island senator Sheldon Whitehouse think of his comments dismissing Platner’s first accuser, conservative Lyndsey Fifield, who said Platner was physically abusive? “The woman was involved in basically a Koch Brothers-funded political operation. … If we don’t look with some professional skepticism at allegations, then I think we have not done our duties.”

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.