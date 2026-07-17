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Vincent Capp's avatar
Vincent Capp
8h

Can this anti American Muslim provide the studies completed for his comments or does he just rely on sound bite shock jock comments for effect or is it he knows the liberal socialist wannabe Democrat is going to gulp the koolaid, yeah I think so too - it’s definitely both.

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Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
8h

Fictional righteousness

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