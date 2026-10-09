Abdul El-Sayed speaks during Thursday night’s debate (Screenshot)

Israel is an American ally. Iran calls us the Great Satan and has killed and kidnapped over 1,000 Americans. And yet, to Abdul El-Sayed, the two nations pose equal threats to the United States. El-Sayed made that argument during a Thursday evening debate against his Republican opponent, former congressman Mike Rogers. Asked whether he agreed with a supporter who had argued that Israel is a greater threat to the United States than Iran, El-Sayed initially refused to answer, calling it “a ridiculous hypothetical.” Then he said Israel and Iran both threaten the United States.

“I think both of them have proven dangerous in their own way,” El-Sayed said. “One at risk of attacking us. One getting us into wars we have no business fighting.”

“The answer marks the latest example of El-Sayed, who has struggled with historically Democratic Jewish voters in Michigan, downplaying Islamic terrorism,” the Free Beacon‘s Alana Goodman writes.

“Earlier this year, when a Lebanese American man drove a car packed with explosives into the Temple Israel synagogue in Michigan after his brother, a commander in the Iranian-backed terror outfit Hezbollah, died in an Israeli airstrike, El-Sayed said ‘it’s just critical for us to understand that hurt people do hurt people.’ He also told staffers on a private campaign strategy call in March that he wanted to avoid making a public statement about the death of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei because ‘there are a lot of people in Dearborn who are sad,’ the Free Beacon reported.”

READ MORE: ‘Both of Them Have Proven Dangerous in Their Own Way’: Abdul El-Sayed Says Iran and Israel Are Equal Threats to United States

Troy Jackson (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Troy Jackson has called the pharmaceutical industry “the anti-Christ” and attacked “high-priced lobbyists and corporate greed.” He also appears to have a close relationship with a pair of Maine lobbyists who represented a pharmaceutical company that faced intense criticism for jacking up the price of its cystic fibrosis drug, the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

The lobbyists, Kate Knox and Alysia Melnick of Bernstein Shur, were spotted in the background of a September 27 “Families for Troy” event, indicating they were invited by Jackson’s campaign. They have worked as registered lobbyists since at least 2024, when they began representing the Boston-based drug developer Vertex Pharmaceuticals, lobbying on a bill that called to increase access to drugs like Vertex’s non-opioid pain medication Journavx. Jackson, who served as president of the Maine Senate at the time, submitted testimony in favor of the bill that cited the drug as “promising” and “game changing.” He had a prior relationship with Knox, who represented him in a 2017 case related to Maine’s ranked-choice voting law.

“Jackson’s embrace of Vertex—and, seemingly, its lobbyists—came one year after the company sparked controversy by moving to ‘slash the amount of financial assistance that it offers to patients’ receiving its brand-name cystic fibrosis medicine, Orkambi, as the health care publication STAT News reported,” Anderson writes. “Vertex reduced the annual copay assistance it offered for the drug ‘from approximately $100,000 a year to $20,000.’ A man in Utah who needed the drug for his two-year-old daughter went from paying ‘just $180 out of pocket each year to a whopping $43,600,’ prompting him to change his health insurance.”

“The ‘Families for Troy’ event featuring Melnick and Knox is the latest example of Jackson’s close ties to the lobbying industry he decries on the campaign trail. In 2021, Jackson’s former chief of staff and current campaign adviser, B.J. McCollister, left Jackson’s office to launch Resurgam Group, a ‘full service lobbying’ firm that pledged to ‘leverage our strong existing relationships’ in the state legislature to ‘help deliver results.’ One year later, in 2022, McCollister brought on Jackson’s son, Chace Jackson, as a partner.” The firm received $182,500 in lobbying compensation from Chace’s clients in Troy’s final year as president of the Maine Senate.

READ MORE: Troy Jackson, Who Called Big Pharma ‘the Anti-Christ,’ Spotted Campaigning With Lobbyists Who Repped Pharma Company That Jacked Up Price of Cystic Fibrosis Drug

Yale University coat of arms, Chinese flag in Xinjiang ((Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images)

Two Yale professors traveled to an “academic forum” in China’s Xinjiang region, where the communist country has been accused of genocide against the ethnic Uyghurs, and praised China’s “respect for minority people.” They traveled at the invitation of a Chinese Communist Party “paramilitary organization sanctioned by the U.S. government,” a new investigation from the intelligence firm Strategy Risks found.

Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim, the husband and wife co-directors of the Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology, traveled to the historic silk road city of Kashgar, in the so-called Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, to attend the International Forum on the History and Future of Xinjiang. One of the forum’s cohosts was Kashgar University, a Chinese state-controlled college with close ties to the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a CCP paramilitary organization sanctioned in the United States for its connection to China’s human-rights abuses against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

Following their trip, Tucker and Grim, whose work focuses on “the engaged moral force of religious environmentalism,” were quoted in the English-language edition of the CCP propaganda rag China Daily headlined, “Minority groups respected in autonomous region.” The piece denied any wrongdoing by China in Xinjiang and quoted Tucker as saying, “What is exciting in Xinjiang is the respect for minority people. Clearly, the music, dance and culture have been well-preserved here in Xinjiang.”

“While some details of the trip have been previously published in Chinese academic and propaganda spaces online, Strategy Risks’ Thursday report—’How Yale Scholars Helped China Promote Its Xinjiang Narrative’—marks the first time it is being exposed in the English-speaking world,” our Adam Kredo writes. “The report argues that ‘participation in such forums can create reputational risks for scholars and their institutions, when their statements are subsequently used to support policies criticized by the U.S. government, human rights organizations, and the United Nations.’”

READ MORE: Yale Professor Couple Under Fire for Attending Chinese Conference, Guided Tour in Brutally Repressed Xinjiang Region: Prof Praised China for ‘Respect for Minority People’

Additional reading:

An MSNOW reporter asked Abdul El-Sayed why he opted against putting out a statement recognizing the third anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel. El-Sayed looked up, appeared to acknowledge the reporter—and then walked away. He also took issue with a question from Audrey Fahlberg of the Free Press on a leaked campaign call, first reported in the Free Beacon, in which El-Sayed said he needed to avoid talking about the death of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei because voters in Dearborn “are sad.” El-Sayed said the question was not “smart.”

The non-statement was uncharacteristic for El-Sayed in the sense that he spent much of his primary campaign against Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens talking (critically) about the Jewish state. It doesn’t seem to have landed well with Michigan’s black voters. “I was in a black church in Detroit,” the journalist Ron Brownstein said on CNN, “and the minister excoriated El-Sayed, said he was more concerned about Gaza than about Detroit.”

El-Sayed will soon welcome Barack Obama to the city in an attempt to turn the tide. The event comes after El-Sayed spent eight years trashing Obama’s presidency as an insufficiently liberal failure that left the country no “better off,” CNN’s KFile reported. Former Obama aide Ben “Hamas” Rhodes leapt to his fellow terror sympathizer’s defense, tweeting, “This is not a gotcha. This is how progressive politics work. You are inspired by people and frustrated by the pace of change.”

ABC News quietly deleted a story it published this week alleging the Pentagon awarded billions of dollars in contracts to Anduril Industries—founded by the tech billionaire Palmer Luckey—because Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric hold what the outlet called a “major stake” in the defense contractor. The article now redirects to a “Page unavailable,” something ABC had not explained as of Thursday afternoon.

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.