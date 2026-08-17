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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
11h

I am not a wealthy man but the wealthy pay their fair share and more! These clowns, who have never had a real job; don't realize the wealthy are the job makers! I never got a job from a "homeless" person!

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Kenny's avatar
Kenny
11h

The left wing BS line. Class and Race warfare is all they got. Effin losers.

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