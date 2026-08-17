Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Left-wing Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed is campaigning on building a tax system “that’s fair for working people” and making billionaires “pay their fair share.” Yet his latest financial disclosure and tax return suggest the candidate, who ranks among the top 1 percent of Michigan earners, is taking advantage of a tax loophole to lower his tax burden, accountants told the Free Beacon.

El-Sayed’s financial disclosure shows that he paid himself a “salary” of $64,000 through AME Higher LLC, an entity he founded to take in consulting and speaking fees. He earned nearly double that—$103,000—as a “member draw,” company profits that went to El-Sayed as the business owner. “The compensation structure is commonly used to limit Social Security and Medicare tax burdens,” our Alana Goodman and Collin Anderson write. “El-Sayed were to pay himself a $167,000 salary, he would owe a 15.3 percent self-employment payroll tax on it, 12.4 percent of which goes to Social Security and 2.9 percent of which goes to Medicare. LLCs classified as ‘S-corporations,’ however, can avoid some of the tax. The IRS requires the S-corporation owner to pay himself a ‘reasonable salary’ reflecting a legitimate market rate. That money is subject to payroll taxes, but the remaining profits are not. The setup would allow El-Sayed to save thousands of dollars in payroll taxes.”

Wall Street tax and accounting adviser Robert Willens said Sayed’s “split between the compensation and the distribution may have been done with an eye towards tax havens.” A second accountant, who requested anonymity out of fear of reprisal, said that if El-Sayed’s company was not taxed as an S-corporation, he “wouldn’t take the income out” in the way he reported on the disclosure. And while it’s impossible to know whether El-Sayed’s consulting firm is taxed as an S-corporation without seeing his full tax returns, which he has refused to release, the two pages of his 2025 return that he did release indicate that El-Sayed paid himself the salary in the form of W-2 wages, which he would not be able to do if the LLC was taxed more traditionally, a third accountant explained.

Willens noted that the S-corporation structure “is a loophole actually that was attempted to be closed several times,” including by former president Barack Obama, who did so after politicians like 2004 vice presidential hopeful John Edwards and former House speaker Newt Gingrich faced criticism for creating their own S-corporations. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) also took aim at the “loophole” in a 2023 bill targeting the wealthy “owners of pass-through businesses.” Both Edwards and El-Sayed campaigned on wealthy Americans “paying their share,” and El-Sayed’s signature policy proposal is a single-payer Medicare for All health insurance system. Gingrich, by contrast, campaigned on a flat national tax rate and on privatizing parts of Social Security and Medicare.

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Says Wealthy Should ‘Pay Their Fair Share’ But Appears To Take Advantage of Tax ‘Loophole’ Used By John Edwards, Accountants Say

Troy Jackson (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Maine Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson is running as an opponent of “greedy corporations” and “high-priced lobbyists.” Before that, he was the leader of Maine Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, “which accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from corporate PACs and lobbyists as Jackson led the upper chamber in the Pine Tree State,” the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

The Free Beacon reviewed the Maine Senate Democratic Campaign Committee’s campaign finance disclosures from 2018—the year Jackson was elected president of the Maine Senate and the Portland Press Herald identified him as the committee’s “principal officer”—to 2024, Jackson’s final year in the State Legislature. They show that the committee “received nearly $54,000 from corporate PACs, including those associated with pharmaceutical giants like Cigna, financial giants like Bank of America, and energy giants like Avangrid, Maine’s primary power utility. It also received more than $130,000 from firms registered to lobby the state legislature in Maine and more than $22,000 from individual lobbyists.”

“Together, the contributions make up more than $207,000,” Anderson writes. “They also stand in stark contrast to Jackson’s rhetoric on the campaign trail as he runs against Republican incumbent Susan Collins. Jackson, a self-described ‘fifth-generation logger’ and ‘working-class voice,’ has said Collins ‘sold out to lobbyists and special interests’ while he ‘fought for working Mainers.’ He’s said his campaign ‘is guided by one goal: fixing our broken system so Maine’s working families stop getting squeezed while the rich get richer.’ And he’s said he’s running for office ‘because the status quo isn’t working’ thanks to ‘high-priced lobbyists and corporate greed.’”

Jackson has singled out the pharmaceutical industry and Central Power Maine, the state’s primary electric and a subsidiary of Avangrid. “A number of pharmaceutical giants, however, contributed to the Maine SDCC through their corporate PACs when Jackson led the State Senate. Cigna Healthcare donated nearly $9,000 between 2022 and 2024, records show. Mylan gave $5,000 in 2018. After the company merged with Upjohn to form Viatris, the new company gave another $1,375 in 2023 and 2024. Avangrid, Central Maine Power’s parent company, also repeatedly contributed to the committee, giving $15,500 between 2022 and 2024. In 2018, Central Maine Power itself gave the committee $1,000.”

READ MORE: With Troy Jackson at the Helm, Maine Senate Democrats’ Campaign Arm Took Hundreds of Thousands From Corporate PACs and Lobbyists

Abdul El-Sayed (Finn Gomez/Getty Images), Tariq Masood (@Muftitm/X)

Abdul El-Sayed is set to spend Labor Day weekend alongside a Pakistani cleric known for peddling antisemitic conspiracy theories and for admitting to forcing his 13-year-old niece into marriage. If you think that sounds too controversial even for El-Sayed, think again.

El-Sayed is scheduled to speak at the Islamic Society of North America’s (ISNA) 63rd annual convention in Detroit. So is “a rogues’ gallery of notorious Muslim figures who’ve engaged in Holocaust denial and the persecution of Christians and have also been unindicted co-conspirators in terror plots,” our Chuck Ross writes. Even within that gallery, Pakistani cleric Tariq Masood, who is scheduled to speak on a panel about “avoiding mental illness in youth,” stands out. In 2021, he admitted in a sermon that he forced his 13-year-old niece into marriage and advised his followers to do the same with their young female relatives, according to multiple Pakistani media reports, He also said Sharia law makes clear that it’s up to a husband whether or not his wife can go to college. In 2024, Canadian activists urged the government to block Masood’s visa to the country over his “pedophilic rhetoric.”

After Ross reported on the convention, a campaign spokeswoman sent a statement to the Free Beacon making clear that El-Sayed isn’t backing away from ISNA, a group that counts his father-in-law as a founding member. “Abdul is not affiliated with and does not endorse any other participant of the conference,” the spokeswoman said. “He is scheduled to participate in a different panel at the ISNA conference to speak on unity and commitment to justice in public service.” Nothing to see here.

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed To Headline Islamic Event Alongside Pakistani Cleric Who Forced His 13-Year-Old Niece Into Marriage, Was Denounced for ‘Pedophilic Rhetoric’

Additional reading:

The former Cambridge professor and serial fabulist Jason Arday was found dead at a home in London on Friday amid scrutiny over his academic record and many outlandish biographical claims. A subsequent New York Times piece detailed how Arday’s death “leaves behind hard questions for Cambridge,” which “ignored a series of warnings about his life story and his work” as it catapulted Arday to the top of the academic world.

The race huckster Ibram X. Kendi had a different take: “To be a prominent antiracist Black scholar is to know you are a target, almost totally surrounded by resentments,” Kendi wrote while promoting his piece for the Emancipator, headlined “The Media Lynched Jason Arday.” “You know that at any point, the attacks can come like a lynch mob.”

Forty-six-year-old Bronx man Larry Montes was charged with hate crimes after disrupting Shabbat services at the Central Synagogue in Manhattan, damaging property, striking a congregant, and head-butting a security officer. A “senior producer” for Zohran Mamdani’s campaign tried to cast doubt on the attack being antisemitic, claiming Montes “was an orthodox jew who was lashing out at jews.” He was not, and the operative, Debbie Saslaw, acknowledged she was “mistaken.”

Kamala Harris recently sent a fundraising email in support of Alaska Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola—and Peltola wasn’t happy about it. Her campaign told the New York Times that “it did not approve the email from Ms. Harris’s organization,” that “it had no knowledge about it before it was sent out,” and that Peltola “isn’t seeking endorsements from anyone from the Lower 48.”

Virginia Democratic congressman Eugene Vindman recently met with a number of transgender Democrats at a party event in King George’s County. It didn’t go well, according to Advocate, which reported that Vindman was told “to shut up and listen” and “shut the fuck up,” prompting Vindman to respond, “No. You can’t fucking talk to me that way.” Good luck to all!

A Fox News poll found that Republican Mike Rogers leads left-wing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan by 4 points overall and by 5 points among independents. “It is all about Abdul El-Sayed,” CNN’s Harry Enten said. “He is a weak candidate, at least by metrics that we normally look at.”

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