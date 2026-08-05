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Tanto Minchiata's avatar
Tanto Minchiata
2hEdited

This is the Obama legacy of hating America.Radical chic is fun until the infiltrating Commies or the Muslims start lining people up against walls. America is not going to like where this goes.

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Cranston Snord's avatar
Cranston Snord
2h

Appears to me that there is another civil war brewing. There is absolutely no compromise with these thugs.

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