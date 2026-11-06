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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
17m

Shocked just shocked that the people he chooses are antisemitic bottom feeders, whodathunkit?

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Dave Kingsworthy's avatar
Dave Kingsworthy
20m

What, you mean to say that Abdul maybe doesn't love Jews quite as much as he implied on the campaign trail?? well my goodness how surprising!

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