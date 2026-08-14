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Tim Kuehl's avatar
Tim Kuehl
2h

But the college educated bimbos won't listen to this fact until it happens to them and/or their daughters.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
2h

This is what Sayed wants for America! Wake up, America!

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