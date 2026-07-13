Sarah Jukaku (Psychology Today)

Abdul El-Sayed supports a single-payer, “Medicare for All” healthcare system that would cover every American “from cradle to grave.” His wife, psychiatrist Sarah Jukaku, doesn’t accept Medicare or any other insurance. She also appears to have scrubbed a portion of the “Frequently Asked Questions” page on her website making clear that she does not accept insurance, the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports.

Jukaku worked as co-chief of psychiatry at University of Michigan Health—which does accept Medicare—before starting her own Ann Arbor-based practice, Mind Work Psychiatry, in 2024. The following March, Jukaku opted out of Medicare, records show, meaning she can’t bill the program and requires Medicare patients to pay out of pocket. The same goes for patients with private insurance plans, though those lucky enough to have employer-provided plans that cover out-of-network doctors can submit bills to their insurers and recoup some of the costs, usually after meeting steep deductibles.

“Jukaku’s private practice and her financial arrangement with her patients stand in stark contrast to the vision El-Sayed has articulated on the campaign trail about the way the health care system should work,” Anderson writes. “He has argued that ‘your healthcare shouldn’t depend on who signs your paycheck’ and that ‘we can and must guarantee healthcare from cradle to grave.’ Under Jukaku’s insurance policies, a prospective patient’s ability to receive psychiatric treatment does depend on who signs his or her paycheck—both because low-income patients are almost certainly unable to pay for her services out of pocket and because those with pricier employer-provided plans are more likely to be reimbursed for a portion of out-of-network psychiatric care.”

“There are indications that Jukaku is aware of the tension between her livelihood and her husband’s political rhetoric. The ‘What to expect’ page on her website directs prospective patients to ‘read the FAQ section’ before booking a consultation, ‘noting that Dr. Jukaku is out of network for all insurance companies.’ A Google preview of the section shows the question, ‘Do you accept my insurance? No.’ But it’s no longer on Jukaku’s FAQ page, indicating that she has removed it.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Wants Medicare for All ‘From Cradle to Grave.’ His Psychiatrist Wife Doesn’t Accept Medicare—or Any Insurance at All.

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Graham Platner, the accused rapist with a Nazi tattoo who briefly secured the Democratic nomination for Senate in Maine, formally ended his campaign on Friday. It marks the final nail in the coffin not just for Platner but for Morris Katz and Daniel Moraff, the trust-fund wunderkinds responsible for Platner’s rise. “Until this week, they were widely regarded as cerebral prodigies who could reshape the Democratic Party,” our Andrew Stiles writes. “The liberal media swooned in unison, taken by their youthful swagger. Some of the details will sound made up, but they are not. These people really are that weird.” Here are some examples:

Morris Katz

Like Platner, Katz is a child of privilege who abhors capitalism, functioning societies, and opponents of terrorism. His great-grandfather "made a fortune in hosiery," the Times reports. His grandfather, Harry Jay Katz, was a notorious libertine described as a “playboy prince of darkness” with a “multi-million dollar trust fund.” His father, David Bar Katz, is an award-winning playwright best known for finding Philip Seymour Hoffman’s dead body and suing the National Enquirer for suggesting he and Hoffman were gay lovers. And his mother, Julie Merberg, is a prolific author of left-wing picture books for preschool-age children. Popular titles include: My First Book of Feminism, My First Book of Feminism (For Boys), Diversity Is a Superpower, and No!: My First Book of Protest.

In 2020, Katz followed in his mother’s footsteps by writing an illustrated guide to puberty for “curious boys.” The book includes a footnote explaining that Katz’s publisher rejected the author’s idea of using “images of my penis” instead of cartoon drawings. Katz reportedly viewed Platner as a future presidential candidate who could win the party’s nomination as early as 2028.

Daniel Moraff

A left-wing activist with degrees from Brown and Yale, Moraff is the “mad scientist” who helped recruit Platner because he wanted Democrats to nominate “real human beings” who oppose Israel and capitalism. He is the grandson of Seymour Ginsburg, who founded the predecessor to Toys “R” Us and served as the toy chain’s first president, making it unclear what qualifies him to assess whether someone is a “real human being.” There is also the glaring issue of his voice—an effete, insufferable whine rarely encountered beyond the (decidedly inhuman) confines of elite graduate schools.

On Friday, we learned that Moraff and Platner had more in common than anyone dared to imagine. While living off his family wealth and “working” on Democratic campaigns in the Pittsburgh area, Moraff developed a reputation as “the most hated staffer in the region.” In 2022, Moraff was reportedly banished from congresswoman Summer Lee’s (D., Pa.) campaign after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. His business partner and fiancée, Leanne Fan, has an engagement ring that “opens up to a tiny comb” that she uses to brush his beard.

READ MORE: Never Forget: The Trust-Fund Wunderkinds Who Enabled Platner’s Rise

Stanley Meador (FBI via Wikimedia Commons), Abigail Spanberger (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The man who headed the Richmond FBI field office behind the infamous, since-retracted Biden-era memo identifying traditionalist Catholics as potential domestic terrorists has a new gig leading “moderate” Virginia governor Abigail Spanberger’s prison reform council, the Free Beacon’s Jessica Schwalb reports.

DOJ leaders said they were “aghast” at the memo, which called for the surveillance of Catholic churches in Virginia and which they described as “appalling.” The Spanberger appointee, Stanley Meador, who serves as Spanberger’s secretary of public safety and will co-chair the newly formed Community Partnership Council on Corrections, had a different reaction. When an official who helped write the memo apologized in an internal email, Meador shrugged off his concerns, writing, “No apology needed. I’m glad you are on the team and thankful for your commitment. Keep that head up, this too shall pass. Will make for a great chapter in your memoirs some day!” Meador was eventually put on leave and then fired in June 2025.

Led by Meador, Spanberger’s corrections council “will create a permanent, structured forum for dialogue and action on the issues that matter most” and will “ensure that these reforms we’ve undertaken take root, and build a foundation for Virginia long after I am no longer in this office,” according to Spanberger, who said “many things” are “systemically wrong” with the state’s corrections system. Her “decision to appoint Meador is the latest example of the governor selecting controversial figures for positions in her administration after billing herself as a moderate on the campaign trail,” writes Schwalb.

READ MORE: 'Moderate' Gov Abigail Spanberger Taps Former FBI Official Behind Retracted Biden-Era Memo Targeting Catholics as Terror Threat To Lead Prison Reform Council

Additional reading:

The longtime South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly on Saturday evening at 71. Graham, who raised his 13-year-old sister Darline after his parents died, was an American patriot and one of Israel’s greatest champions on Capitol Hill. He understood the fundamental truth that Israel’s enemies are America’s enemies and vice versa. “If you’re confused about this regime,” Graham said on the Senate floor during Operation Rising Lion, “you should not be allowed to drive. Because you’re a danger to yourself and others. If you think this is not our conflict, you’ve missed a lot. You’ve been asleep at the switch since 1979. You don’t know anything about these people. You’re talking gibberish.”

Aside from being a man of principle—and the right principles—Graham also had one of the most important qualities a politician could possess: He was wickedly funny. His sense of humor was on vivid display in the 2015 undercard presidential debate, when he declared: “That’s the first thing I’m going to do as president: We’re gonna drink more.” During the debate, held at the Reagan presidential library, he said, “By the end of this debate it’d be the most time I’d spent in any library.” May his memory be a blessing.

The U.S. and Iran are engaged in a tit-for-tat over Iran’s violation of the memorandum of understanding, which now appears to be defunct as Iran continues to fire on ships that aren’t transiting the Strait of Hormuz through lanes controlled by Tehran. After the U.S. hit 140 Iranian targets late Saturday and early Sunday, Tehran struck sites in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar.

The New York Times is out with an interview between two of its senior editors about its report on Platner’s “toxic” relationships. Deputy politics editor Felice Belman said the piece included Platner ex-girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield’s “background in conservative politics” in an attempt to “be forthright with readers.” She did not explain why the piece devoted paragraphs to that “background” or why it led with ex-girlfriends who described Platner as “fun and caring” and “decent.”

True to form, the Times followed up on its catch and kill Platner reporting with a “news analysis” piece by a reporter formerly on the LGBTQ+ and transgender beat concluding that Republicans tolerate sexual deviants while Democrats remove them from their ranks: “Democrats have sought to expel problematic men swiftly, while Republicans in the era of Trump have often batted back accusations and stood by their men,” the paper wrote.

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