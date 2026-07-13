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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
2h

If you are thinking about going to a Muslim psychiatrist, you probably are really crazy!

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memyelf andI's avatar
memyelf andI
1h

Deport this piece of $#** !!!!

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