Abdul El-Sayed is campaigning for Senate in Michigan as a populist who rails against the wealthy. “Why do we have a trillionaire when the rest of us can barely afford groceries or healthcare?” he asked earlier this week. He has even bemoaned the “perverse psychological consequences” of Rolex advertisements on the Michigan freeway, asking in his 2020 book, “How many people who drive this road can actually afford one of those”

“As it turns out, El-Sayed, who described himself in an interview with LGBTDetroit in May as a ‘sucker for automatic watches’ and ‘classic watches,’ can afford some pricey wristwear,” our Alana Goodman reports. He’s been photographed on the campaign trail wearing an array of luxury watches worth thousands of dollars, a Free Beacon review found.

El-Sayed even earned a shout-out from a watch podcast for “rocking what looks like the Sinn U-1 SE,” a German diver’s watch that costs roughly $4,000. “Badass stealthy pick, well done Doc!” an Instagram post from the Lan Jam podcast, “a friendly discussion between two blokes on watches, cars, aviation, movies, and everything in between,” declared. El-Sayed has also posted videos in which he appears to be wearing at least two Omega watches, a German nautical watch known as the S.A.R. Rescue-Timer, and a vintage 1950s Elgin “Doctors Watch.” The pieces are worth a total of roughly $20,000.

El-Sayed has “said he has maximalist political views but a minimalist style and has lacerated American ‘oligarchs,’ saying, ‘We finally need to start taxing billionaire wealth,’” Goodman writes. “El-Sayed participated in an Instagram video with a self-described ‘stylist for regular people,’ Sophie Strauss, in which she attempted to dress him in a manner that matches his radical politics. When Strauss suggested he wear ‘something green since you support climate justice,’ El-Sayed responded, ‘Of course, but this feels like money green, and I’m trying to get that out of politics.’”

A campaign spokeswoman, Roxie Richner, confirmed that El-Sayed “regularly wears a SAR Rescue Timer on the campaign trail because he is trying to rescue our politics from corporate corruption” and sometimes “wears a vintage doctor’s watch because he is a doctor,” Richner said. El-Sayed attended medical school at Columbia University but has never been licensed to practice medicine, though he has referred to himself as a “physician” on the campaign trail.

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed Wears Luxury Watches Worth Thousands While Campaigning Against the Wealthy

UCLA logo (ucla.edu) and SFPride (X/@UCSF)

Leaders of the UCLA and UC San Francisco medical schools told Congress that they axed mandatory social justice courses in which students were instructed that weight loss is a “hopeless endeavor” and encouraged to participate in unlawful takeovers of public infrastructure, our Aaron Sibarium reports. The cancellations follow a series of Free Beacon reports on the first-year curricula at both institutions, which are facing investigations from Congress and the Trump administration.

UCLA’s “Structural Racism and Health Equity” course, for example, described “ob*sity” as a slur “used to exact violence on fat people.” UCSF’s “Justice and Advocacy in Medicine” course promoted an anti-Israel protest that shut down the San Francisco Bay Bridge, delaying the delivery of frozen organs and putting transplant patients at risk. Both UCLA medical school dean Steve Dubinett and UCSF chancellor Sam Hawgood said the courses were motivated by now-defunct accreditation standards that required the schools to teach about “the importance of health care disparities and health inequities.” Hawgood said his school’s course “did not meet our standards for relevance and scholarship.”

“Dubinett and Hawgood also denied that their medical schools consider race in admissions,” writes Sibarium. “Their denials come as UCLA is locked in a legal battle with the Justice Department, which concluded in May that the medical school ‘continues to intentionally discriminate against applicants based on their race.’ The department’s investigation was sparked by whistleblower testimony—first reported by the Free Beacon—that the school’s admissions committee was lowering standards for black and Hispanic applicants.”

READ MORE: UCLA and UCSF Medical Schools Abandon Required DEI Courses Following Free Beacon Investigations

The governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, on Tuesday announced what she described as “the nation’s first moratorium on new hyperscale data centers.” (Handout photo from the governor’s press office.)

New York governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday what she described as “the nation’s first moratorium on new hyperscale data centers.” The decision is eliciting backlash from those who say it will damage upstate New York’s already sagging economy, our Ira Stoll writes.

In announcing her decision, Hochul echoed the activist groups that have opposed them. “These hyperscale AI data centers consume enormous amounts of power — truly threatening to outpace our grid’s capacity — and they drive up costs for local ratepayers,” she said. “They occupy massive amounts of land, potentially displacing agricultural space and open spaces. And if you live near one, they emit vibrations and noise.” If preventing vibration were an overriding concern, New York would have never built the subway. And if preventing displacement of agricultural space were a dominant concern, Brooklyn and Upper Manhattan would still be working farmland. She also spoke of setting up a framework to shake down (my words, not hers) the companies in exchange for permission to operate. “We’re going to explore having hyperscale data centers pay into a larger fund to support our grid statewide,” she said. “The bigger the data center, the bigger the investments that communities can and should expect. We also want to make sure that labor has a seat at the table so projects can include wage standards and labor agreements and prioritize local hiring.” She said, maybe a little too defensively and inaccurately, “no one can accuse New York of fearing innovation.” She went on, “But that said, a lot of Americans — for a lot of them, the specter of unchecked AI brings up fear, anxiety, a lot of worry. … Their feelings are valid, and we cannot ignore them.” The New York state motto is “Excelsior,” a Latin word that means “ever upward.” Maybe Governor Hochul and the Democratic Party-dominated legislature can consider changing it to “moratorium,” another Latin word that means “tending to delay.” Or skip the Latin altogether and go with “fear, anxiety, a lot of worry.” If it’s not the state motto, maybe Hochul can use it as the slogan for her reelection campaign.

READ MORE: Hochul’s Halt of Data Center Construction in New York Is Met With Dismay

Additional reading:

A growing coalition of law firms representing a New York Times Company shareholder is demanding the publisher turn over its “books and records” for an investigation “into whether the company’s board has abdicated its basic oversight duties” following a string of controversial Times reports that sought to discredit Israel or support anti-Israel Democratic politicians such as Graham Platner.

Abdul El-Sayed’s former chief security officer, Jordan Domingue, had this to say after a resurfaced video showed El-Sayed asking, “Do police really need to use guns? Do we need as much of a police force?”: “I protected this man with a gun for two years, some average of 6-7 days a week, typically 12-16 hr days. Like so many things with Abdul, it’s pure hypocrisy.”

The Democratic group Third Way is out with a memo arguing that “Democrats can’t afford to ignore the lies” that brought them Graham Platner in Maine. “Lie #1” involves Platner’s fake working-class “shtick,” which the group notes “was built on a hoax—one that was obvious early on.” It was indeed obvious to those who read the Free Beacon. The mainstream media, not so much.

Will the Democratic Party’s leftist flank heed such warnings? If Bernie Sanders’s reaction to the Platner fiasco is anything to go off of, it seems unlikely. Sanders, asked Tuesday whether he has “any regrets” over his role as a top Platner supporter, responded, “Ok, thanks very much.”

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