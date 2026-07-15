The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
4h

Another windbag besotted with envy

Fictional goodness

Reply
Share
An independent observer's avatar
An independent observer
12m

Nothing new. Remember AOC with the Tax the Rich dress at the gathering of the most influential wealthy elite in the country?

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture