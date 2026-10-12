Abdul El-Sayed on 'Meet the Press' (Screenshot) and Abdul El-Sayed's sister Eman Abdelhadi

Abdul El-Sayed said on Meet the Press on Sunday that neither he nor any of his family members have ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, the Islamist group that spawned Hamas. But the far-left Senate candidate’s half-sister has suggested otherwise, boasting on social media that her family “has long been” Muslim Brotherhood and that some have been “jailed” over their membership in the group, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

Eman Abdelhadi, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, wrote openly about her family’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood in social media posts in 2012 and 2013, a Free Beacon review found. In 2012, days after Egypt elected Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohamed Morsi as president, she wrote, “My family has long been MB.” A year later, she said, “I don’t support the #MB, but I have had family jailed for being a part of it,” and, “Praying for all my family that supports the #MB in Egypt. Lie low, stay safe.”

Abdelhadi, who was arrested for assaulting a police officer at an anti-ICE protest in Chicago last year, also indicated in her posts that she remained in close contact with her Brotherhood relatives, writing in 2012, “Asked my Aunt about the MB when she was visiting the US, was surprised by respect for civil liberties, women, religious minorities.” “Conversations with my #MB family in Egypt revealed respect for individual liberties & secular state,” she added one year later. El-Sayed and Abdelhadi share the same mother, Fatten Elkomy, who emigrated from Egypt in the late 1970s and married El-Sayed’s father. After they divorced, Elkomy married Abdelhadi’s late father, who was Palestinian. Elkomy at one point worked for the Islamic American Relief Agency, which was sanctioned for funding al Qaeda.

“Those revelations seemingly contradict El-Sayed’s assurances in an interview on Meet the Press that neither he nor his family have connections to the Brotherhood, which was formed in Egypt in 1928 and spawned Hamas in Gaza in the 1980s,” Ross writes. “‘You don’t have any ties, and your family doesn’t?’ asked Kristen Welker. ‘No,’ El-Sayed said twice.”

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed’s Family Has ‘Long Been’ in Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, Senate Candidate’s Sister Said in Unearthed Social Media Posts

New York City first lady Rama Duwaji’s self-described artistic “inspiration” is a radical Hamas propagandist who praised the terror group’s leaders as “great heroes,” celebrated the Oct. 7 attack against Israel, and said the Diary of Anne Frank is a Jewish forgery, the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports.

In an April 2024 video, Duwaji, the wife of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, identified herself as a “Syrian illustrator and animator based in Brooklyn” who would be “animating a portrait of Sliman Mansour, who is a painter and sculptor that’s inspired the work that I do. Sliman is an artist of the Intifada.” Duwaji continued: “His work is about the Palestinian experience under occupation, and growing up seeing his paintings, I was always really inspired by the emotion behind his portraits. … Sliman has been jailed twice since the start of his career. And since then, he’s inspired many artists after him, including myself.”

A review of Mansour’s work, writings, and public statements shows a decade-long history of both advocating for and participating in Palestinian terrorism. On Oct. 8, 2023, hours after Hamas slaughtered more than 1,200 Israelis, Mansour posted celebratory comments to social media, writing in one, “So timely and amazingly beautiful.” Nine days later, Mansour posted an image of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist founder Ghassan Kanafani alongside the message, “Comrades … There is no end to our struggle. The struggle has no end.” Mansour has also called Hamas founders Ahmed Yassin and Abdul Aziz Al-Rantasi “great leaders,” and in a recent NPR interview, he boasted of having “participated in the first intifada.” Years earlier, in February 2016, Mansour said Anne Frank’s diaries “turned out to be the invention of an American Jewish writer” and liked a comment by a follower who said the alleged forgery was an example of “how the Jewish mind works: setting up, cheating, making profits.” In September 2015, he shared a painting by Adolf Hitler, calling the Nazi dictator a “technically proficient artist.”

“For Duwaji, who appears to be overwhelmingly preoccupied with the Palestinian cause, it is only the latest in a long string of associations and collaborations with groups and individuals bent on the violent destruction of Jews and Israel—behavior that has continued after she moved into Gracie Mansion,” Levine writes. “She has a long history of social media posts celebrating Palestinian terrorism. On and after Oct. 7 she ‘liked’ multiple social media posts that characterized the massacre as legitimate resistance, and she also liked a post that declared reports of Hamas sexual violence on Oct. 7 as ‘a mass rape hoax.’”

READ MORE: NYC First Lady Painted Portrait of Her ‘Inspiration’: A Jew-Hating Artist Who Said ‘Anne Frank’ Is a Hoax, Posted Hitler’s Paintings, and Celebrated Oct 7

Chris Van Hollen (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Maryland senator Chris Van Hollen recently told the radical podcaster Mehdi Hasan that he’s “kicking the tires” on a 2028 presidential bid. Just weeks prior, he was the keynote speaker at a gala hosted by a virulently anti-Israel group known for targeting prominent Jewish Americans by slapping their names and faces on a deck of playing cards, the Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo reports.

The Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) gala featured a rogues’ gallery of antisemites, including U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese and CAIR executive director Nihad Awad, who said he was “happy to see” Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror spree. And while Van Hollen’s address was not posted online, the Democrat’s willingness to hobnob with DAWN in an attempt to cement his anti-Israel bona fides ahead of 2028 raises questions about his support for the targeting of Jews.

In 2025, DAWN released “The Faces of AIPAC,” an infamous deck of playing cards that listed the identities of more than 50 AIPAC leaders, fueling concerns about their safety. The cards appeared to draw inspiration from the U.S. military’s “Most Wanted” playing cards depicting the top officials of Saddam Hussein’s regime in Iraq. DAWN’s webpage touting the playing cards says they aim to put “faces to the names.” Each card is clickable, leading to the individual’s title and biography. The bios also suggest that the AIPAC leaders have “personal legal responsibility for the organization's conduct.”

“Senator Chris Van Hollen’s decision to keynote DAWN’s gala is a slap in the face to his Jewish constituents and Jewish communities nationwide,” the organization StopAntisemitism told the Free Beacon in a statement. “It is deeply troubling that a senator who claims to be committed to combating antisemitism would use his Senate platform to support an organization whose campaigns have targeted Jewish and pro-Israel advocates, including its ‘Faces of AIPAC’ initiative, which invoked longstanding tropes about Jewish political power. By choosing to stand with DAWN, Senator Van Hollen is sending a deeply troubling message to the Jewish community about whose concerns he is willing to take seriously.”

READ MORE: Presidential Hopeful Van Hollen Headlines Notorious ‘Arab World’ Gala With Group that Issued ‘Most Wanted’ List of Jewish Americans

Additional reading:

Just last year, while running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Texas, James Talarico pledged to support the Equality Act, a federal measure that guarantees the right for an individual to access the restroom or locker room associated with his or her gender identity rather than biological sex. Asked by the Washington Post whether Talarico, who has since backpedaled from his left-wing views on transgender issues, still supports the measure, Talarico initially refused to answer. Then, after the Post published a piece on the matter, his campaign said he would indeed support it.

Talarico is especially popular on TikTok, where supporters have flooded the app with “personal testimonials and praise” for the Democrat. But it’s not exactly a grassroots effort, according to the New York Times, which reported that “dozens of accounts on TikTok that were paid $4 per 1,000 views to post positive clips about Mr. Talarico, according to a job posting and online records of creators who accepted the job.”

Up north, in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed will close out his own Senate race against Republican Mike Rogers by launching a bus tour alongside the far-left New York City congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. But AOC doesn’t appear to be exclusively interested in boosting El-Sayed’s campaign—she will also hold solo rallies in Detroit ahead of a widely rumored 2028 presidential campaign.

Alaska Senate candidate Mary Peltola “repeatedly used the ‘n-word’ in 2024, when she was an elected representative,” including in reference to a black Army veteran who encouraged Peltola’s campaign to purchase tables at a sparsely attended dinner honoring black veterans, two former Peltola staffers told the Alaska Landmine. Peltola’s camp reportedly enlisted the Democratic fixer Marc Elias to send the Landmine a legal letter demanding the story’s removal.

Kamala Harris is widely considered to be weighing another presidential run in 2028—and hubby Doug Emhoff, best known for cheating on his first wife with their nanny and for hiring a part-time model as his “trophy secretary” during his time at the Venable law firm, “would prefer [Harris] didn’t run,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Emhoff “is among those who have shared concerns with others about another run,” the outlet reported.

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