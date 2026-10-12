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jefz
Oct 12

In the minds of Islamists /Jihadists worship Allah, live by Sharia laws or pay the consequences. No other ideology is respected or acceptable. Wake up before it is too late. Witness the destruction and chaos currently underway in Europe we will be next unless we act now.

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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Oct 12

Seyed, a Democrat; would lie? Get out of town!

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