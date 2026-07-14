L: Tayeb Jukaku (hudaclinic.org), R: Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Abdul El-Sayed’s father-in-law is a top donor to a super PAC supporting the left-wing Michigan Senate hopeful. He’s also a top donor to an Islamic organization identified by the federal government as a front group for the Muslim Brotherhood, the Free Beacon‘s Alana Goodman reports.

El-Sayed’s father-in-law, Jukaku Tayeb, has served on the Islamic Society of North America Founders Committee since at least 2007, according to the organization’s magazine, Islamic Horizons. That’s the same year the landmark terrorist financing case USA v. Holy Land Foundation began. The case culminated in the conviction of the organization’s founders for funneling $12 million to Hamas. During the trial, federal prosecutors named the ISNA as an unindicted co-conspirator and one of eight entities “who are and/or were members of the US Muslim Brotherhood.” Tayeb also led another group named as an unindicted co-conspirator, the Council on American–Islamic Relations—he served as president of CAIR’s Michigan chapter from 2005 to 2010 and remains a board member of the group.

As El-Sayed rails against the influence of money in politics, particularly from AIPAC, Jukaku has poured $200,000 into a super PAC supporting his candidacy.

The ISNA and CAIR filed a motion challenging the unindicted co-conspirator label, by the way, but a federal judge ruled in 2009—while Jukaku served in leadership positions with both groups—that the Department of Justice had provided “ample evidence” linking them to Hamas. The Holy Land Foundation raised money for Hamas, for example, using a joint bank account with the ISNA, which deposited checks into the account that were “often made payable to ‘the Palestinian Mujahadeen,’ the original name for the Hamas military wing,” according to the ruling, which also cited a 1991 Muslim Brotherhood memo that described the ISNA as a member group and explained that the Muslim Brotherhood’s work in North America was aimed at “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within.”

Program on Extremism at George Washington University director Lorenzo Vidino said the ISNA “was historically, no question, an organization created … by the Muslim Brotherhood and fellow travelers from the Indian subcontinent as basically the Islamist organization in America.” He noted that Tayeb was involved with the group “when they were putting out some really nasty stuff.” “To be on the founding committee, this is the elders of the organization,” Vidino told the Free Beacon.

READ MORE: Abdul El-Sayed’s Father-in-Law, a Top Donor to an El-Sayed Super PAC, Is Among Top Leaders of Muslim Brotherhood Organization Linked to Terror Funding

(Jon Levine/Washington Free Beacon)

The Chicago Teachers Union hosted a Marxist and virulently anti-Israel conference over the weekend where attendees openly celebrated terrorism and called for support for Iran’s “axis of resistance,” reports the Free Beacon‘s Jon Levine, who attended the radical confab.

The conference marked the second annual gathering of Anti-War Action Network (AWAN), an agglomeration of dozens of American-based activist groups working to obstruct U.S. “imperialism.” Members rallied at the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters in the city’s West Town neighborhood, which the union offers as “meeting facilities” for activists that it deems aligned with “the advancement, enhancement, and support of public education.” A member of the AWAN Steering Committee told the Free Beacon that the union had no involvement in the conference and had only rented the space. The extensive teachers’ union-branded gear littered throughout the venue, including a headless mannequin wearing a “Chicago Teachers Union” t-shirt, suggests otherwise.

“Conference-goers were a motley crew of aspiring revolutionaries,” Levine writes. “About 20 percent wore masks, many attendees were noticeably obese, and there was also a large contingent of openly transgender participants. Breakfast included gluten-free empanadas and vegan fare while a gender-neutral bathroom did brisk business.” Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network communications chair Ryan Delaney said attendees were “here to toughen our knuckles,” adding, “I hope that everybody leaves here ready to fight when they get home.” Speaker Sara Flounders, a member of the Secretariat of the Marxist-Leninist Workers World Party, said the “enemy is at home. … Change doesn’t ask for permission. It’ll be violent. It’ll be stormy. It’ll be unpredictable.” She praised her fellow comrades as “a really militant, determined group.”

Rooms inside the teachers’ union building, meanwhile, “were rechristened by AWAN to honor a rogue’s gallery of personages.” One breakout session was held in the “Rasmea” room, named in honor of Rasmea Odeh, the Palestinian terrorist convicted of bombing an Israeli supermarket in 1969. Another main room at the conference was named the “Maduro Flores” room after deposed Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. On the final day of the conference, member organizations unanimously approved a resolution demanding Maduro’s release. Another resolution called on the U.S. to abandon Taiwan in favor of China.

READ MORE: ‘It’ll Be Violent’: Chicago Teachers Union Hosts Israel-Hating Communist Convention Where Radicals Call for Sabotaging US Ports, Backing Iran

Mayor Mamdani’s July 10 press conference featured questions from far-left outlets.

The mainstream media has been quick to criticize President Donald Trump for offering access to friendly outlets. Zohran Mamdani “appears to be trying a similar approach but, unlike Trump, he’s so far gotten no apparent pushback about it,” our Ira Stoll writes. Mamdani’s July 10 “consumer protection” press conference featured lines like: “We’re going to start with Praj at the Nation. … We’re going to go with Sophie from Mother Jones next. … We’re going to go to the Jacobin next.” The official transcript of the presser omits those cues, though it includes the softball questions the left-wing outlets served up in response to Mamdani’s announcement of a city crackdown on Internet “subscription traps and junk fees.”

Instead the Jacobin reporter asked, “To what extent will this affect people outside of New York City, and is this part of your vision of the kind of 21st-century sewer socialism?” The term “sewer socialism“ is a marketing effort, a euphemism to make communism seem more pragmatic and less scary. Mamdani first met Cea Weaver, now the director of his Office to Protect Tenants, in 2019, “at a reading group for the socialist magazine Jacobin,” Jonathan Mahler reported in the New York Times magazine earlier this year. A 2018 tweet from Weaver said, “Impoverish the white middle class. Homeownership is racist/failed public policy.” The handpicked outlets dutifully produced friendly coverage. “A Little Law Gives Hope That Government Can Suck Less and Make People’s Lives Better,” was the heartwarming headline over Sophie Hurwitz’s dispatch for Mother Jones. It concluded, “it’s nice to see that, at least on the local level, protecting people from predatory corporate tactics might still be possible.” So nice! Jacobin served up an Instagram post that garnered 123,000 “hearts.” It read like the City Hall press release: “Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced yesterday a ‘Click-to-Cancel’ rule that will protect consumers from subscription traps and hidden junk fees. The move is expected to save New Yorkers up to $162.5 million per year.” No one looks at it as costing companies or their shareholders up to $162.5 million a year.

READ MORE: ‘We’re Going To Go To the Jacobin Next’: Mamdani Handpicks Left-Wing Media for Questions

Additional reading:

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster is appointing Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to finish out her brother’s term in the Senate, McMaster announced on Monday. She is “a mother of two who worked to help people with disabilities find jobs,” according to the New York Times, and her late brother took care of her when he was 22 and she was 13 following the death of their parents. In a moving speech, the new senator Graham said, “Lindsey has always been there for me. Now, I will be there for him.”

Bad day to be a mullah: Trump announced he’s reimposing the U.S. blockade over the Strait of Hormuz, writing in a Truth Social post, “The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT.’” Iranian officials denounced the “provocative behavior” in the latest sign MOU was DOA.

Some members of the Democratic Socialists of America are calling on left-wing candidates to refuse to work with Morris Katz, the 27-year-old “child of the New York cultural elite“ who was involved in recruiting accused rapist and fake oysterman Graham Platner to run for Senate in Maine. But Zohran Mamdani, who has also worked with Katz, is standing by his man, saying Katz “remains a top advisor of mine” and pledging to “continue to work” with him.

Remember Kathryn Ruemmler, the Obama White House counsel who maintained a close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and accepted a trove of luxury gifts from the late sex criminal? Ruemmler purportedly resigned from her gig as Goldman Sachs general counsel, but rather than leave in June, she “is instead staying on in an advisory role to help the transition to her successor,” a decision that “reignited concern among some inside the bank,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Check out our full Tuesday lineup below.