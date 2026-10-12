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Ken's avatar
Ken
Oct 12

This surprises? Absolutely not. Beware dear American friends, of muslims "bearing gifts."

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Tee Bee's avatar
Tee Bee
Oct 12

The gifts to America keep coming. Or curses more likely.

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