Abdul El-Sayed's sister Eman Abdelhadi confronts police during a protest outside an immigrant processing and detention center on October 03, 2025 in Broadview, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Abdul El-Sayed recently launched an ad campaign highlighting his step-grandparents’ “roots in mid-Michigan.” Absent from the spot was any mention of his half-sister, the radical University of Chicago professor and “queer Muslim activist” Eman Abdelhadi, who has advocated for a “stateless, communized society,” called to abolish the police, and upbraided Bernie Sanders for condemning Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist rampage, the Free Beacon’s Collin Anderson reports. Last year, she was arrested for allegedly spitting on an Illinois state trooper at an anti-ICE protest.

Abdelhadi’s scholarship focuses on “gender and sexuality in American Islam,” and she’s been at the center of far-left protests on campus. The university announced an investigation into her conduct last July after she condemned the school as a “colonial landlord” and “police force,” adding, “Like, fuck the University of Chicago, it’s evil. Like, you know?” In October, she was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery after prosecutors said she “knowingly and intentionally” spit on a state trooper while protesting outside an ICE facility near the university.

Abdelhadi is also known for her “funky, commie, queer novel” Everything for Everyone: An Oral History of the New York Commune. Her coauthor and “bestie,” M.E. O’Brien, is a “trans communist” who wrote the 2023 book Family Abolition: Capitalism and the Communizing of Care. The novel is a fictionalized “oral history” of “sex workers, antifascist militants, and survivors of all stripes” who band together to create a “radically new social order forged in the ashes of capitalist collapse.” It depicts a “communized” New York in which police are abolished and the nuclear family is replaced by “caretaking relationships within the commune.” It also depicts a Middle East in which Israel is destroyed by a “Final Intifada.” Abdelhadi has called it “very much a theory book in disguise,” saying it shows a “stateless, communized society” that “people could place themselves in … as the heroes of a revolution and as the inheritors of a better world.”

“News of Abdelhadi’s radicalism comes as El-Sayed faces congresswoman Haley Stevens in a contentious primary to determine who will challenge Republican nominee Mike Rogers in November’s general election. El-Sayed is running to Stevens’s left but he has said he is ‘not somebody who is a socialist’ and ‘just believe[s] that capitalism has to be regulated,’” Anderson writes. “While Abdelhadi said she was ‘a proud little sister’ when El-Sayed launched his campaign, he has not mentioned her in social media posts or on the campaign trail.” His campaign did not respond to a Free Beacon request for comment about whether he has any plans to feature her in campaign ads or campaign with her.

READ MORE: It’s All in the Family: Abdul El-Sayed’s Radical Sister Called for a ‘Stateless, Communized Society’ and Was Arrested for Spitting on Cop

No Logging Camp: The Boston headquarters of District Council 35 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, AFL-CIO. (Photo/Ira Stoll)

Former state senator Troy Jackson is widely expected to replace Graham Platner as the Democratic nominee for Senate in Maine. Backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, Jackson bills himself as a “logger” from “the North Woods of Maine.” “He is also an operative for a painters union based in Boston, Massachusetts, according to federal and state disclosures, a job for which he earned nearly $100,000 over the past decade,” our Ira Stoll reports.

Federal disclosure forms filed by District Council 35 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, AFL-CIO, indicate that Jackson worked for the labor organization intermittently from 2017 through 2025, with titles including temporary “political employee” and temporary organizer. Jackson earned $21,820 from the painters union in 2025, $21,237 in 2023, $19,720 in 2021, and $32,074 in 2017, the records show. He earned another $42,526 in 2019 from Machinists District Lodge 4 in Lisbon Falls, Maine, a union that at the time reported it had zero members. … The painters council newsletter says that Jackson joined the union while working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard—more than 300 miles south of Aroostook County. Jackson’s campaign is emphasizing the roots: “Troy Jackson grew up in Aroostook County, a poor kid in a town full of poor kids,” his campaign website said. The painters union headquarters in Boston is nestled on a side street in the rapidly gentrifying Roslindale neighborhood, which is also home to the city’s progressive, Harvard-educated mayor, Michelle Wu. The union building is steps away from Harvard University’s Arnold Arboretum. At the Arboretum the “loggers” are tenured Harvard professors and doctoral students studying plant biology and climate change, and the website includes not only an acknowledgment that it “sits on land long inhabited by Indigenous Peoples” but also that it is “on property purchased with wealth from goods produced by enslaved persons.” Also nearby is the Forest Hills stop on the Boston commuter rail and Orange Line subway, surrounded by high-end restaurants such as Brassica, which offers a “Dry Aged Duck Frites” for $76.

READ MORE: ‘Logger’ and ‘North Woods’ Maine U.S. Senate Candidate Is Also Political Operative of Boston-Based Labor Union

Cori Bush (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

Cori Bush, the former member of the far-left “Squad” who’s seeking a return to Congress, has put her embattled husband back on her campaign payroll, a move that follows a Biden-era criminal probe that Bush said centered on campaign payments to her beau for “security services,” our Chuck Ross reports.

Bush’s campaign paid her husband, Cortney Merritts—who beat federal wire fraud charges last year—$2,273 in salary on June 1, according to campaign finance records. The payments may renew scrutiny of the anti-Israel socialist ahead of her August 4 primary against Rep. Wesley Bell, who defeated Bush by 5 points in the 2024 primary.

A Department of Justice investigation into Bush came to light in January 2024 after the Biden administration subpoenaed the House sergeant at arms for records of Bush’s House office expenditures. Bush denied wrongdoing and said investigators were probing campaign payments to her husband. Bush’s campaign paid Merritts, whom she secretly married in February 2023, more than $150,000 for “security services” and “wage expenses” since 2022, the Free Beacon reported. Merritts was indicted on federal wire fraud charges in March 2025 for allegedly defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program for $21,000. A federal judge dismissed the case in February after a Washington, D.C., jury failed to reach a verdict at trial.

The status of the DOJ probe is unclear. Bush has not announced a closure of the probe, and her campaign did not respond to a request for comment. Despite the legal issues, Bush is running neck and neck with Bell to reclaim her old House seat. She has hammered Bell, a liberal Democrat, over donations he has received from AIPAC-affiliated groups.

Bush has multiple links to antisemites. Bush’s campaign paid $137,000 for security services to her longtime friend, Nathaniel Davis, a self-proclaimed spiritual guru who has claimed that Jews control the world. Bush worked closely for years with an activist who said she wanted to “set Israel on fire with my own hands & watch it burn to ashes along with every Israeli in it.”

READ MORE: Cori Bush Puts Embattled Husband Back on Campaign Payroll, Despite Biden-Era Criminal Probe, as Far-Left ‘Squad’ Member Seeks To Win Back Her House Seat

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