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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
2h

Muslims do not belong in the Western World! They, and their beliefs; are incompatible with Western society. Mamdani lied on his Form 400 and could be denaturalized but know one seems to want to do it. These radicals must be sent home or this great nation will be destroyed from within!

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
4m

Be interesting to see how Sayeds little sister fares when sharia becomes the law of the land. I see gang rapes and thrown off a building in her future.

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