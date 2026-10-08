The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Louis's avatar
Louis
Oct 8

How many of the students were actually Americans?

Reply
Share
George A.'s avatar
George A.
Oct 8

Is this the most dispiriting Morning Beacon ever? I realize you're just reporting the news of the sick world we live in, but yeesh.

I'm going to go watch some videos of baby goats jumping in the snow.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture