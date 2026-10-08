Socialism is surging in popularity among college students just as socialist political candidates are rising in American politics. A nationwide survey of undergraduates in America conducted by Yale University’s Buckley Institute found that students say they prefer socialism to capitalism by a 42 to 28 percent margin.

The survey of more than 800 undergraduates across the country had plenty of other interesting findings. The students identified the United Kingdom, Germany, “Palestine,” and China as the countries they view most favorably. Even communist Cuba is viewed more favorably than unfavorably. Israel ranked among the countries viewed least favorably alongside Iran, Russia, and North Korea. Twenty-two percent of the students, meanwhile, said America deserved the 9/11 attacks.

And while 87 percent of respondents said the First Amendment is important, 49 percent said they favor speech codes on their campuses, 40 percent said offensive speech should be subject to criminal prosecution, 46 percent said it’s appropriate to shout down or disrupt speakers with whom they disagree, and 45 percent said physical violence is warranted to stop hate speech. Nearly half of the students, 48 percent, said they would not be close friends with somebody of a different political party. That may explain why more than half, 54 percent, said they have felt intimidated in sharing their beliefs.

“During the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, America’s college students have swung heavily in favor of socialism,” Buckley Institute founder and executive director Lauren Noble said. “Alarmingly, those same students are more likely to support shout downs, violence to stop hate speech, and other tools of censorship.”

READ MORE: American College Students Prefer Socialism to Capitalism, Survey Finds

Cornell University (Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images)

Two decades after a spectacular allegation of gang rape at a prestigious university, Duke, seized the public’s attention, history may be repeating at Cornell. But in 2006, Democratic officials by and large behaved responsibly, helping to separate fact from fiction and to uncover the truth. Today’s Democrats have forgotten the lessons of the Duke lacrosse scandal, Brooklyn College history professor KC Johnson writes for the Free Beacon.

“We all know how the Duke lacrosse case ended: with the prosecutor disgraced and disbarred; the accused students declared innocent; and (albeit much later) the accuser admitting that she lied. Less well-remembered is the process by which justice prevailed,” writes Johnson. “Ethics charges against Mike Nifong, in part based on the district attorney’s improper public statements prejudging the Duke students’ guilt, forced his recusal. North Carolina governor Mike Easley, a Democrat, publicly denounced Nifong’s conduct. North Carolina attorney general Roy Cooper, another Democrat, oversaw the fair and comprehensive investigation that Nifong refused to do, releasing a 21-page report outlining the evening’s events on a minute-by-minute basis and identifying Nifong’s myriad procedural and factual inconsistencies. As a result, Cooper publicly affirmed the lacrosse players’ innocence.” Cooper could have taken the politically safe route by sending the case to a jury; instead, he pursued the truth.

Democrats are taking the opposite approach now as they respond to a New York lawsuit from a former Cornell student identified only as Jane Doe, who alleged that Cornell had mishandled a gang-rape allegation she made two years prior. “Both Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James have seemed eager to exploit the case for political advantage at the expense of ensuring fairness to all sides.” James posted a statement on the attorney general’s official social media accounts labeling Doe a “survivor”—in other words, a crime victim—without having investigated the case herself. Hochul then replaced the local prosecutor who did not file criminal charges against the seven accused Cornell men with James and dismissed questions about James’s judgment.

“We’ve been told that ‘Woke 1 was crazy,’ as if the 2010s excesses on cultural issues are now recognized by all as problematic. But in recent days, the Cornell case has provided a preview of what’s likely to come from a Democratic Congress on campus sexual assault matters. It’s as if we have returned to 2015, at the height of the Obama-era Title IX environment, where politicians regularly equated campus allegations with guilt. And no Democratic legislator has criticized Hochul for appointing an obviously compromised figure to handle the criminal investigation.”

READ MORE: In Cornell Sexual Assault Case, Democrats Forget the Lessons of the Duke Lacrosse Scandal

ChatGPT

CNN’s indefatigable guardian of truth, Daniel Dale, is harassing an innocent victim of online radicalism, the Free Beacon has learned. “Dale recently contacted Soren Aldaco, a 23-year-old survivor of so-called gender-affirming care, who appeared in two GOP-affiliated ads targeting former Democratic senator Sherrod Brown in Ohio,” our Andrew Stiles writes. “He accused the innocent victim of lying about her lived experience, and claimed the deeply personal truth she expressed in the ads was ‘deceptive.’”

Aldaco indeed started hormone therapy at age 17 after years of exposure to “coercive” gender ideology convinced her she was “born in the wrong body.” She got a double mastectomy, or “top surgery,” two years later at age 19, all without her parents’ consent. She suffered “major complications,” eventually needing an emergency operation to remove blood clots. That’s when she realized she had been “gaslit” by radicals “disguising harm as compassion.”

The ad Aldaco stars in hammers Democrats for supporting sex-change surgeries for minors. That’s a problem for the purported fact-checking professional Dale, who pointed out astutely in an email to Aldaco that, because she got the surgery at 19, she was not a “kid” but rather an “adult” and thus legally old enough to make her decisions and deal with the consequences. “Would you like to address this?” Dale asked Aldaco after identifying himself as a “CNN fact-checker reporter,” a copy of the email obtained by the Free Beacon shows.

“Expressing regret about a sex-change operation is one of the only situations—apart from voting—in which a CNN journalist would ever suggest a 19-year-old is mature enough to make life-altering decisions,” Stiles writes. “In May, the network warned that giving 18-to-21-year-olds access to prediction markets such as Kalshi could ‘fuel a public health crisis’ because their brains aren’t ‘fully developed.’” There’s also this 2020 CNN piece expressing sympathy for Christopher Vialva, who was executed in Indiana in 2020 for murdering two Texas youth ministers in 1999, when he was 19. “The crime was egregious, his attorney and other advocates agree,” the piece states. “But given decades of research since then on adolescent brain development, the announcement from the Justice Department raises a key question: Should a person be given the ultimate punishment for a crime they committed in their youth?”

READ MORE: CNN Fact-Checker Daniel Dale Harasses Innocent Survivor of Childhood Trauma

Additional Reading:

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani released a 211-word statement on the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 terror attacks in Israel. Only the first 49 addressed “the horrific war crimes of October 7.” The rest denounced “the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza” and its “occupation,” “apartheid,” and “war crimes.” Only by opposing the Jewish state can we “honor the dead,” Mamdani concluded. Jewish groups condemned the statement.

A Haverford College religion professor who holds a Ph.D. from Columbia University, Guangtian Ha, was arrested for cyberstalking a Jewish coworker, sending him dozens of threatening messages like, “The goyim have woken up, jew. Run. Flee. Leave,” and, “Lower Merion will be cleansed of the jew filth.” But that’s just the tip of the iceberg: Ha also frequently praised Hitler and the Holocaust, calling to “normalize anti-Semitism” and “Spare not a single one of the jew rats.”

The Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, Angie Nixon, has a wall in the resistance cafe she owns that honors convicted cop killers and terrorists. Regrets? She has none. “People should know what they did, what they were convicted of, what they were exonerated of—what’s wrong with me having that up there?” Nixon asked during a recent campaign event. “I stand by everything in this bookstore.”

Abdul El-Sayed responded to concerns from fellow Democrats that he’ll botch the crucial Michigan Senate race by telling CNN that he’ll win the race by 7 points. Black and Jewish leaders in the state aren’t so sure—they said that El-Sayed has “asked for their support but also noted that he can make up the votes he loses in their communities elsewhere.” “I’m not the Democrat the Democrats want, but I am the Democrat the Democrats have,” El-Sayed said. That’s the spirit.

The CNN piece also revealed that El-Sayed called his top primary campaign surrogate, the anti-American streamer Hasan Piker, to warn Piker that “his rhetoric was costing El-Sayed votes” and to ask him to stop blabbering so much. Piker, who was best known before campaigning with El-Sayed for saying “America deserved 9/11,” recently argued that, “pound for pound,” America is worse than al Qaeda.

Maryland governor and serial fabulist Wes Moore said last September that he won’t run for president in 2028 and will serve out a second full gubernatorial term. Yeah, about that. Asked during a Tuesday night debate whether he’d serve out his full term, Moore said, “Being the governor of Maryland has been the honor of a lifetime, and I would not be running for reelection if I was not committed to the people of Maryland.” Asked for a yes or no, Monroe said, “I gave the answer. I am committed to the people of Maryland. That’s why I am running for reelection.”

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