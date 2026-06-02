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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
Jun 2

Well now the parents know that the school condones and promotes Jew hate. So the question is, what are Jewish parents going to do about it?

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alberghetti's avatar
alberghetti
Jun 2

Here's a class project idea: compare and contrast Minneapolis St. Paul with Berlin during the 1930's.

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