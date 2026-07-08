An image from Maine Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner’s launch video. (Screenshot via X)

A New York Times columnist who repeatedly rose to the defense of Graham Platner is now accepting “blame” for boosting him after Platner put his Senate campaign on hold over a rape allegation. “Apologies from the rest of the paper’s staff for the newspaper’s oddly gentle treatment of Platner haven’t yet emerged, but they’d be warranted,” the Free Beacon‘s Ira Stoll writes.

The columnist, Michelle Goldberg, singled out an October piece in which she wrote that Platner was “nothing like the edgelord caricature I encountered online.” Goldberg now says that “if anything, he seems to be significantly worse.” Another opinion writer, Duke journalism professor Frank Bruni, wrote a May column headlined, “If Democrats Have Appropriate Fear of Trump, They Will Elect Platner.” Around the same time, Goldberg penned the piece, “Graham Platner Is No Nazi.”

The Times‘s news section didn’t read much differently. Its write-up of Platner’s campaign launch noted Platner’s “light social media footprint,” which “proved to be a spectacularly inaccurate assessment given that Platner’s deleted Reddit posts have caused his campaign a few headaches,” Stoll notes. More notably, the Times‘s oddly framed June piece detailing allegations of abuse against Platner from his ex-girlfriend, Lyndsey Fifield, started by quoting “several women” who described Platner “as a fun and caring partner” and said “they felt safe with him” before getting to the real news. Fifield later said the Times reporters failed to reach out to contacts she provided to them and then insisted they “could not corroborate” her accusations.

“The New York Times did write a piece pointing out that Platner wasn’t as ‘working class’ as he claimed,” Stoll writes, “but that piece came late in the campaign and was largely a wrapup of material that had already been reported earlier by the Washington Free Beacon.”

READ MORE: Anatomy of a Hype Job: How the New York Times Boosted Graham Platner

Graham Platner (Laura Brett/Getty Images)

When Fifield, a former Republican operative, accused Platner of physical abuse, left-wing lawmakers and pundits attacked her as a “political operative and known fabricator” who could not be trusted because of her ties to “right-wing political operations.” Those takes aged like milk, and many of the same folks are now backing away from Platner after an ex-girlfriend with the right politics, Jenny Racicot, accused him of rape, our Collin Anderson reports. Here are just a few examples of the shameless culprits:

Rhode Island senator Sheldon Whitehouse

On Fifield: “Seems like a lot of nothing. I mean, the only one who had anything to say that seemed unsettling was a woman who works for right-wing political operations.”

On Racicot: “The allegations against Graham Platner in the Politico story are extremely serious and I am withdrawing my support.”

Former New York Times writer Wajahat Ali

On Fifield: “Fifield is a Republican operative who is known to be a hardcore right-wing activist … You can dislike Platner and call out an obvious Republican hit job.”

On Racicot: “Platner should step aside.”

Breaking Points host Krystal Ball

On Fifield: “Political operative and known fabricator.”

On Racicot: “The allegations are horrible and I see no reason why his accuser would lie. Some things have to be beyond the pale.”

READ MORE: ‘Political Operative and Known Fabricator’: Left-Wing Lawmakers and Pundits Who Attacked Platner’s Conservative Accuser Now Believe His Liberal One

Getty Images / Wikimedia Commons

New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor, who won a Pulitzer Prize for taking down Harvey Weinstein, didn’t attack Fifield’s partisan affiliations. But she did argue that Fifield’s accusations were “not classic #MeToo” because they were “made in the context of consensual relationships” and because Platner was not Fifield’s boss. With Platner now accused of rape, our Andrew Stiles used Kantor’s parameters to determine if the disgraced Maine Democrat can go down in history as part of “#MeToo.”

“The alleged crime occurred in 2021, when Platner was living off of disability benefits, taking six-figure loans from his father, and selling oysters to his mother,” writes Stiles. “This was years before Democrats and journalists anointed him a champion of the forgotten ‘working class.’ He was not a powerful ‘boss.’ The accuser, 41-year-old Jenny Racicot, was not his young employee. Racicot had engaged in an ‘on-and-off relationship with Platner’ for two years before the alleged rape, and her accusations were ‘made in the context of consensual relationships.’” A fourth criteria, which Kantor did not explicitly state but which is obviously true, is that Platner is not a Republican.

Per Kantor, Platner is not “#MeToo.” So who is? You’ll have to consult the official Jodi Kantor guide:

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Graham Platner’s Alleged Rape Not a ‘Classic #MeToo’ Case, According to NYT Reporter Jodi Kantor

Elsewhere:

Just about every congressional Democrat who backed Platner has called on him to resign, including his biggest supporter, the socialist senator Bernie Sanders, who said he spoke with Platner on Tuesday and urged him to leave the race. Will Platner heed his advice? Common sense says yes, but don’t assume it’s a done deal: A “person familiar with the conversations between Platner’s campaign and its progressive allies” told Politico that “Platner will stay in the race if the party tries to anoint an ‘establishment’ candidate.” Fun!

Another left-wing Senate candidate, Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed, has said he “never, never called for defunding police” even as he served on the boards of two far-left organizations that called to do so. He’s lying, according to CNN’s KFile, which reported that El-Sayed “repeatedly endorsed defunding the police” during radio interviews in 2020 and 2021.

How bad is the Democratic Party’s antisemitism problem? During a recent “bipartisan antisemitism taskforce meeting” held in the House, one Democratic lawmaker reportedly said, “I didn’t really think there was any antisemitism anymore, because all the Jews are rich,” according to Vermont Democrat Becca Balint.

The Iranian regime has spent the last 24 hours attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz—and the Trump administration responded by revoking the temporary waivers issued as part of the MOU allowing Tehran to sell oil and striking Iranian air defense systems and other targets, per Axios.

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