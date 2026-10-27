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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
2h

Angie broke the law? Get out of town!!

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Larry Tweten's avatar
Larry Tweten
2h

Are we supposed to be surprised? Show me a democrat and I’ll show you a lying demonic democrat except fore one Fetterman who they’ve threatened for his allegiance to America! There isn’t a democrat worth spit! That’s why they’re going to disappear permanently! Trump caught them all!

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