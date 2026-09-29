Angie Nixon (Joe Raedle/Getty Images), Cafe Resistance (Free Beacon)

Florida Democratic Senate nominee Angie Nixon raised more than $270,000 in tax-exempt funds in 2024 through a charity she said would support Cafe Resistance, her black power-themed bookstore and coffee shop. But Nixon ultimately placed the store under her for-profit LLC, failed to file the IRS disclosure that would detail how the charity spent its money, and reported to the state of Florida that $214,000 went toward unexplained “other” expenses, the Free Beacon’s Andrew Kerr and Thomas Catenacci report.

The missing Form 990 was due in November 2025 and would have provided a thorough accounting of the charity’s spending and its relationship with Nixon’s for-profit Moxie Group LLC. Available state records show the charity spent just $14,000 on occupancy and $19,400 on contract workers in 2024, while the overwhelming majority of its spending fell into the catch-all “other” category.

“There are several red flags here,” former IRS nonprofit tax law specialist Patrick Sternal told the Free Beacon. “The intermingling of the bookstore/café with the charity is itself problematic. This looks like private inurement insofar as charitable funds seem to be flowing to the LLC and ultimately to Nixon, who is an officer and director of the charity.” If the IRS determines Nixon personally benefited, Sternal said, the charity could lose its tax exemption and Nixon could face personal tax liability.

The arrangement could also create problems for Nixon’s Senate campaign. Cafe Resistance has hosted campaign rallies, phone banks, and fundraisers in 2026, while federal filings show no payments from the campaign to Nixon’s charity or LLC for use of the space. “She appears to be using tax-deductible dollars to subsidize her campaign,” election law attorney Jason Torchinsky said. “That’s a big problem for the IRS, and it sounds like that may be happening here.”

Nixon did not answer the Free Beacon’s questions about the arrangement. But on Sept. 25, the same day the Free Beacon contacted her, the state of Florida dissolved the Moxie charity as a business entity. By the following afternoon, its online fundraising portal—which had been soliciting tax-exempt donations the day before—was shut down.

READ MORE: Angie Nixon’s Charity Raised a Major Haul To Fund Her Black Power ‘Resistance Cafe’: How She Really Spent the Money Is a Mystery

The Rockefeller Brothers Fund, a $1.4 billion charity funded by the Rockefeller family and other donors, has funneled nearly $32 million to China-based nonprofits, including organizations tied directly to the Chinese government or administered by the Chinese Communist Party, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll reports.

The finding comes in a new report from Americans for Public Trust obtained exclusively by the Free Beacon. The watchdog says the Rockefeller network has abandoned its traditional philanthropic roots in favor of climate activism and other left-wing causes. Its China grants include $400,000 between 2020 and 2024 to a division of the Chinese government’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, nearly $1.5 million to the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development, which the report says has “undeniable” direct ties to the Chinese government, and nearly $200,000 to Tsinghua University, which announced in 2024 that its president’s office had merged with the Chinese Communist Party.

“An alarming amount—well into the millions—has found its way directly into the coffers of entities that are either official vestiges of the Chinese government, or directly and irrefutably administered by the CCP and its representatives,” the report says. Many of those entities, it adds, operate under the guise of environmental research while using the funds to bolster Chinese influence programs, including the Belt and Road Initiative.

The report argues that even seemingly innocuous grants warrant scrutiny because “China completely controls its nonprofit ecosystem,” making it “in essence, currently impossible” for nonprofits to conduct independent policy research or advocacy without the state’s permission.

“While political spending by far-left billionaires and networks has attracted attention, the role of nonprofit organizations such as the Rockefeller network has been less extensively scrutinized, even though it is influential,” Stoll writes. “If people think of Rockefeller charity at all, they might recall John D. Rockefeller Sr.’s role in founding the University of Chicago, where the Rockefeller Chapel is a campus landmark, or Abby Aldrich Rockefeller’s role in founding New York City's Museum of Modern Art, where the central sculpture garden is named after her. Today's Rockefeller charities have taken a dramatic turn in a different direction, the new report says.”

“While we can never truly know what John D. Rockefeller would think of his endowment being used to fund activism instead of charity—and to attack the very American enterprise, industry, and entrepreneurialism that allowed for its creation—this report is the first step to shining a light on these inner workings,” the report says.

READ MORE: Rockefeller Brothers Fund Sent Nearly $32 Million to China-Based Nonprofits, Watchdog Finds

Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images), Imran Salha (@_imamimran/Instagram)

An imam at a Detroit mosque attended by left-wing Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed called Zionists the “cockroaches of history” and said Muslims in America have two roles: “To teach about Allah and frustrate the Zionists,” the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports.

“Frustrate the Zionists with every single mode that is within your reach as a citizen of this country,” Islamic Center of Detroit imam Imran Salha said in a 2024 sermon translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute. “Every single time you go to a protest and you make the Zionists uncomfortable, you are rewarding Allah. They are the cockroaches of history, and we are the liberators.”

El-Sayed often attends services at the Islamic Center of Detroit while traveling the state, a source familiar with the situation told the Free Beacon. He has also spoken at multiple events at the mosque and, according to reports, attended a political meeting there in 2019.

The revelation comes as El-Sayed faces scrutiny over his attendance at another Michigan mosque, where an imam eulogized slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a “righteous man” and a “martyr,” and as some Jewish voters express concern about his candidacy. In recent focus groups conducted by the conservative Sentinel Action Fund, several Michigan Jewish voters indicated they were considering voting Republican for the first time.

Salha has made other anti-Israel statements. Three days after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, he accused Israel of lighting a “fire in our hearts” that would “burn that state until its demise.” In a separate sermon, he prayed for Allah to “eradicate” the “sick, disgusting Zionist regime,” and in 2024 defended Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel as “sacrifices for the sake of Palestine.”

READ MORE: Imam Linked to Abdul El-Sayed Called Zionists ‘Cockroaches of History’

Elsewhere:

Three more UNRWA schoolteachers who doubled as terror operatives have landed on a State Department blacklist after U.S. investigators found they entered Israel on Oct. 7 to kill and capture Israeli citizens. The move bars the three men from working on U.S.-funded aid projects for the next decade and brings the number of blacklisted UNRWA staffers to four. More than 100 current and former UNRWA employees have been referred for similar action, while investigators are examining more than 1,500 terror-linked individuals as part of a broader probe into terrorist infiltration at UNRWA and other U.N. agencies.

Justin Verlander pitched the final game of his Hall of Fame career Saturday, closing out a run that included three Cy Young Awards, an American League MVP, two World Series titles, and more than 3,000 strikeouts. The Free Beacon’s Andrew Stiles makes the case that those accomplishments, combined with Verlander’s marriage to Kate Upton, put the 43-year-old in the early lead for “Man of the Century.” “Kate Upton’s husband is that dude,” Stiles writes. “This is what a winning résumé looks like.” The résumé also includes surviving the final years of the Obama presidency, the COVID pandemic, and a brief tenure with the New York Mets. Historians and other nerds may disagree.

U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese apologized Monday for claiming that Jews in Nazi concentration camps were called “Muslims” and arguing that the term “antisemitism” originally referred broadly to Middle Eastern non-Europeans rather than Jews. Albanese’s explanation for the mix-up? “I misread the term ‘Muselmann’ (Muslim) used in Nazi camps for prisoners at the brink of death, wrongly inferring that the term antisemitism originally meant hatred of all Semitic peoples,” she wrote. “In fact it was coined specifically to denote hatred of Jews.” Albanese has long drawn criticism over her Israel rhetoric. She argued that the Oct. 7 attack was not about antisemitism and occurred in response to Israeli “oppression,” and in 2024 approvingly reacted to a post comparing Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

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