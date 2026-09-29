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Robert Walker's avatar
Robert Walker
Sep 29

They steal, cheat and lie! How many have gone to prison?

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JimmyinTEXAS's avatar
JimmyinTEXAS
Sep 29

Why in the name of sanity would the Rockefeller Brothers Fund send a dollar to China, much less millions of dollars?

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