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R.A. Watman (Anne)'s avatar
R.A. Watman (Anne)
1h

Thank you. I will be saving this one for the next time I come across some idiot who believes all the DSA and Mamdani BS.

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Jeffry's avatar
Jeffry
1h

Since our government has no gonads to remove these Muslims who obviously hate America and jews, how about we as Americans join together and let it be known they are not welcome here and it would be devastating to their and our families if they tried to conquer the US.

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