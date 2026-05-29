Chris Rabb and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@chrisrabb/X)

Democrat Chris Rabb recently secured the party’s nomination for Pennsylvania’s deep-blue Third Congressional District, buoyed by support from the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Hasan Piker. Years earlier, he called, in great detail, for the death penalty for corporate CEOs, likening them to “gang leaders,” the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross reports.

In a 2005 post to a “progressive” blog, which he titled, “Why gang leaders should fry,” Rabb cited a report that 300 CEOs were paid salaries and bonuses totaling $12 billion. He called their companies “gangs” that are “far more devastating to a much broader and larger group of Americans than the Crips or Bloods ever will be” and said “they’ve got [to] be taken down on behalf of hard-working, tax-paying American families.”

“So, I’ve changed my previous stance in opposition to the death penalty and now think it should be administered more frequently and swiftly than ever!” he wrote. “Anything less would be giving these bad seeds clemency. And we all know how awful that would be.”

News of the remark comes as Rabb emerges as a darling of the far left. Last week, he defeated the establishment candidate in his primary—Sharif Street, the son of former Philadelphia mayor John Street—after campaigning with Piker and securing endorsements from Ocasio-Cortez and fellow “Squad” members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. “His words mirror increasingly violent rhetoric from the left directed at business leaders,” Ross writes. Piker, for example, recently said that slain UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was guilty of “social murder” and that he is “pro stealing from big corporations” because companies “steal quite a bit more from their workers.”

READ MORE: Far-Left House Candidate Backed by AOC and Hasan Piker Said Corporate CEOs ‘Should Fry,’ Called for ‘Frequent and Swift’ Death Penalty for CEO ‘Gangs’

Tim Mynett, Ilhan Omar (TMZ), Will Hailer (@DataRepublican X)

A U.S. national security agency that metes out sanctions against foreign terrorists and rogue nations placed a mysterious hold on investment funds raised by “Squad” member Ilhan Omar’s husband and his business partner in 2022, when Omar sat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the partner claimed in emails that surfaced in legal filings.

The reported freeze from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC, came to light during a legal dispute involving a failed marijuana venture run by Omar’s third and current husband, Tim Mynett, and his longtime business partner, Will Hailer. Angry investors sued the former Democratic operatives in August 2022, demanding the return of millions of dollars they invested in the pot project. Hailer said he couldn’t return the money because it had been frozen by OFAC.

It’s unclear if he was being truthful. The Free Beacon could not independently confirm whether the agency, which is part of the Treasury Department’s Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, indeed placed a hold on any business entities known to be associated with Mynett and Hailer. Taken at face value, however, the claim of an OFAC hold suggests that Omar and her family have been under scrutiny from federal law enforcement agencies well before Republicans retook the House in 2023 and President Donald Trump returned to the White House in 2025. It also suggests the Omar family was involved with some seriously shady figures.

“OFAC is a technocratic agency; they don’t defer to political spin,” Middle East Forum policy analysis director Michael Rubin said. “So for a hold to be put on the funds suggests the scheme involved diversion of money to some very, very bad people.”

READ MORE: US Anti-Terror Agency Froze Funds of Ilhan Omar’s Husband During Biden Administration, Partner Says: Biden DOJ Would Later Probe Omar’s ‘Foreign Ties’

Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Left-wing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and his primary opponents running for Michigan’s open Senate seat were asked during a Thursday debate whether the Democratic Party has a problem with antisemitism. State lawmaker Mallory McMorrow said “there is,” while congresswoman Haley Stevens touted her work fighting the issue “in a bipartisan way.” El-Sayed’s answer was more complicated.

“So, look, I know what it’s like to be discriminated against because of how I pray, and I know that antisemitism and Islamophobia tend to go hand in hand, and the real issue when it comes to either of them is the scourge of white supremacy,” he said. “And I think it’s absolutely critical for us to differentiate between love, respect, and admiration for Judaism and the Jewish people, and a continued policy that has us sending our money to a foreign government. … And, so, we can do that, because we love all people, but it should not mean that we allow our money to subsidize apartheid and genocide against other people because people tell you that that’s about hatred for anybody.”

El-Sayed—who leads the primary by 10 points, according to a recent poll—has a history of sparking controversy with his statements on Israel, antisemitism, and terrorism. After a Dearborn Heights resident carried out a Hezbollah-inspired terror attack on a synagogue in West Bloomfield, Mich., El-Sayed argued that Israel caused the attack because the terrorist “lost family, including two children, in an airstrike in Lebanon last week,” adding, “I also think it’s just critical for us to understand that hurt people do hurt people, and the circumstances happening 6,000 miles away can affect the lives that we live here.” Though El-Sayed said the terrorist’s family was “innocent,” his brother was in fact a Hezbollah commander.

READ MORE: Michigan’s El-Sayed, Asked Whether the Democratic Party Has an ‘Antisemitism Problem,’ Pivots to ‘Apartheid and Genocide’

Elsewhere:

The United States and Iran reached a deal to “extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program,” according to Axios, but there are just two problems: President Trump “has yet to give his final approval,” and a news agency associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the agreement “has not yet been finalized or confirmed.” Shortly thereafter, the IRGC claimed it fired “warning” missiles at ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Former Penn president Liz Magill, who resigned in disgrace after her disastrous antisemitism testimony only to be named dean of Georgetown Law, made $4.4 million from Penn in 2024, the year after she resigned, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. “That’s almost twice what she received in 2023 when she worked nearly the full year as president.” Magill, who remained a professor at Penn’s law school before jumping to Georgetown, received more than $600,000 in bonus pay and more than $2 million in “other reportable compensation.”

The insular world of network TV news is in meltdown after CBS News’s Bari Weiss hired a new executive producer for 60 Minutes: technology writer Nick Bilton, who is known for his work at vehemently right-wing outlets like… the New York Times and Vanity Fair. Weiss also fired two correspondents we’d never heard of as well as the program’s two top producers, leaving the rest of the snakepit on West 57th Street for Bilton to deal with. Good luck!

“Doctor” Jill Biden is out promoting her upcoming memoir, Views From the East Wing, and it’s not going well. She claims in the book that she thought Joe Biden may have suffered a stroke on stage during his disastrous debate performance—which she says left her “frightened”—and that she feared at the time that he’d been “drugged.” The problem, of course, is that Jill took old Joe to Waffle House immediately after the debate, rather than to the ER, and later encouraged him to stay in the race, which are odd ways to take care of a drugged-up loved one potentially experiencing a stroke. Fans of watching Democrats feud will be disappointed to hear that Jill’s memoir contains little score-settling from the famously vindictive former first lady, according to The Atlantic, which obtained an early copy.

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.