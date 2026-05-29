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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
May 29

Democrat islamocommies truly are the enemy of America. And I don’t think their commies get the Islamos will target them as well.

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MICHAEL MARKOVITCH's avatar
MICHAEL MARKOVITCH
May 29

Hard pass on Jill Biden's book, I don't read coloring books.

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