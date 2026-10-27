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stephan morrow's avatar
stephan morrow
1h

Well, what can you say? At least there hasn't been a lowering of standards bec of admitting other minorities. Only problem with that many Asian or specifically Chinese students is the possibility of surveillance done by students who have two homelands.

Esp since Chinese students who come here often are the sons and daughters of higher up

CCP party officials. At Stuyvesant H.S. there was a quiet Chinese student who didn't say much but was of a superior intellectual ability: Peter Lee. Only answered when called upon but always had the right response.

What can you say. Just the way it was. But it was better, much better than hearing that ghetto sound of slaughtering the language made by someone who clearly shouldn't have been there. An uncomfortable truth. What can you do? Just a reminder: ironically, we are in a cold war with the CCP and if we don't maintain our capabilities in the high tech fields we're lost. So if we're encouraging Asian students who outshine our own why not? As long as they are loyal patriots.

Artistic Director

The Great American Play Series

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Tony DiCesaro's avatar
Tony DiCesaro
1h

Well, that takes care of admissions. Next ought to be administration and curicula.

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