It’s Friday, October 30, 2026.

The state of our union is… @$$.

There are few things journalists love more than 1) themselves and 2) meaningless milestones.

The liberals who cover politics insist on celebrating every time a candidate “makes history” as the first openly genderqueer hijab-wearing drag queen elected to a county school board while on supervised release for providing material support to ISIS. (In fairness, we all remember where we were the day the networks finally called the race for Fatima Slay d’Juice.)

Sports announcers are even worse. Always looking for an excuse to dazzle viewers with a nifty graphic honoring the first quarterback since the AFL-NFL merger to record 3 interceptions, 2 safeties, and a career-ending groin injury before halftime of a home playoff game.

The 2026 midterms are, mercifully, almost at an end. Enjoy it while you can. Take a lover. Make a memory. That sound you hear? It’s 2028 rattling to life. The post-Trump double primary thunders forth like a Mad Max war rig, festooned with freaks and dead-eyed savages. Are you ready?

For now, let’s just take a moment, in the spirit of contemporary journalism, to reflect on what has been a truly historic election cycle. Did you know, for example, that 2026 is the first year in American history in which an incumbent president has won (or held) all four of the following:

FIFA Peace Prize (Dec. 2025) Undisputed Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal Award, presented by Peabody Energy (Feb. 2026) Washington Free Beacon Man of the Year Award (Dec. 2025) Citizens of Iowa Man of the Century Award (Oct. 2026)

Not since Joseph Kennedy has someone so rich—Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.)—so thoroughly disgraced himself by backing a Nazi-aligned sexual deviant.

Not since Barack Obama’s 2004 Senate campaign has a midwestern state been this close to electing an unrepentant terrorist sympathizer.

Not since Marilyn Monroe straddled a subway grate in September 1954 has the final month of a midterm election been so utterly transfixed by human ass.

As one Trump ally told CNN: “The closing here has been ass, both literally and figuratively.”

Ass-tober surprise: The Trump ally wasn’t kidding. What follows is a reconstructed timeline of the past month. The intent, as always, is to properly situate this remarkable chapter of American history within the grand sweep of human civilization. Enjoy!

Oct. 1: Rihanna bares ass in Savage X Fenty ad campaign.

Oct. 7: San Diego Padres fan busted taking zoomed-in photo of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s ass.

Oct. 9: Megan Fox poses in metallic thong bikini. Los Angeles Dodgers player moons camera on live television during locker room celebration.

Oct. 10: Shane Gillis incurs wrath of humorless scolds for SNL monologue about women who “dress like whores” at the gym and his struggle to avoid gawking at those tiny neon shorts with wrinkles that “go around the cheeks and all combine at the butthole.”

Oct. 11: Sydney Sweeney flaunts nude body in second ad for prediction market platform Novig.

Oct. 12: Donald Trump makes first known comments concerning his platonic admiration of Ohio Republican Jon Husted’s male ass.

Oct. 13: Trump compares getting an unconditional pardon to being “as clean as a newborn baby’s ass.” Florida man gets arrested after “storming the stage and showing his butt to the crowd” at a Hispanic Heritage Festival.

Oct. 17: Trump continues to praise Husted’s posterior at a rally in Kentucky.

Oct. 18: Ass dominates proceedings at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert gets pantsed by Carolina Panthers defender.

Oct. 20: Trump assures supporters he has “never studied the body of a man before” but reiterates non-gay fascination with Husted’s butt. “His ass, shit, it’s like, it’s like a pile of muscle,” the president marveled.

Oct. 21: Free Beacon reports on Minnesota Democrat Peggy Flanagan’s efforts to distribute taxpayer-funded “booty bumping” kits to help homeless junkies ingest illegal drugs through “the butthole.” Sydney Sweeney serves cheek in holiday ad campaign for SYRN lingerie.

Oct. 22: CNN’s Anderson Cooper highlights Trump’s abiding zeal for Husted’s haunches in a segment titled “REARVIEW POLITICS.”

Oct. 25: Trump insists that Husted’s resplendent hindquarters are of “no interest to me” and laments the attention he’s received for admiring that “big piece of muscle.” He also commends female rap star Nicki Minaj for having “one hell of a beautiful ass.”

Oct. 26: Hillary Clinton turns 79. It’s also the 10th anniversary of the time she prematurely spiked the football on Trump by tweeting a photo of herself as a child along with the caption, “Happy Birthday to this future president.”

Oct. 27: Trump campaigns in Texas, ostensibly in support of Ken Paxton, the GOP Senate candidate he endorsed in the primary despite being appalled by his ugly face and flabby physique. He reminisces about the magical time he spent studying Husted’s “anatomy” before telling Paxton, “I’m not sure your body is gonna qualify.”

Oct. 28: Trump revisits his assessment of Husted’s backside. “I started by looking at his ass,” he confides. “It was strong as hell.”

Oct. 29: TMZ publishes an article titled, “Cheek of the Week: Guess the Super Freaky Girl.” The answer: Nicki Minaj, whose “buns even caught the attention of the President.” J.D. Vance agrees that Jon Husted has a “very nice body.”

Oct. 30: Obscure intellectual authors newsletter titled “Ass-tober Surprise (PHOTOS).”

Oct. 31: Young women celebrate Halloween by wearing gym clothes in public.

Baby got Barack: Obama enjoyed a fleeting return to relevance this week by mocking Trump’s interior design aesthetic. “He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory,” quipped the Martha’s Vineyard resident, who still hasn’t finished the second volume of his post-White House memoir.

Democrats swooned, obviously. Republicans responded by swearing fealty to the Cheesecake Factory, a California-based chain that serves avocado egg rolls with tamarind-cashew sauce and has pledged to uphold the tenets of the Paris Climate Accord.

Some context: Obama’s got his presidential library looking like Saddam Hussein opened a fancy gulag. It turns into a nightclub after hours, co-managed by Hussein’s degenerate sons. Either that, or an alien spacecraft jettisoned its septic tank over Chicago. It’s so ugly and embarrassing Osama bin Laden would have plotted to keep it standing.

It doesn’t look that way by accident. The “hulking gray tower” is exactly what Obama, the sophisticated art enjoyer, told his team of architects to build. The original designs weren’t a “bold enough” testament to his vanity. He pushed them to “go bigger” and consult the works of Constantin Brâncuși, a Romanian-born modernist sculptor known for his phallic metalwork.

The gift shop sells “hope” hats for $35.

Vote Hamas to save the Jews: In a fiery lecture, former Obama bro Jon Lovett said Jewish Democrats in Michigan who want to “protect themselves from antisemitism” have a “moral obligation” to vote for Abdul El-Sayed, who recently yukked it up (again) with a local activist who has praised Hamas and called for Israeli Jews to be sent “back to Poland.” Jason Turkish, the Jewish fiancé of El-Sayed’s primary opponent Haley Stevens, has a different view.

Brotherly love: After years of shaming conservatives for “seizing” on “rumors,” the New York Times finally found “evidence” that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) committed immigration fraud by marrying her (obviously gay) brother and has been lying about it all along. It’s amazing what professional journalists can accomplish when they stop taking Democrats at their word.

Palate cleanser: Enjoy a pair of videos featuring Democratic voters doing what comes naturally—being obnoxious in public.

The first captures a road rage confrontation on stolen land (Oregon) between a rabid anti-colonizer and a therapy-informed white lady who insists on speaking her truth. Watch to the very end for a deeply satisfying reveal.

In the second, we meet a different white lady who sides with the Mamdani voters blocking traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge to protest ICE. The working-class immigrants and black folks on their way to work express a different view.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

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