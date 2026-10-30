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Steve's avatar
Steve
4h

Today's column is ass-pollute-ly hilarious.

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FLGenX's avatar
FLGenX
3h

I’m never late for work because in Florida we don’t have to stop driving forward when there are dipshits in the road with signs, drums, and scarves.

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