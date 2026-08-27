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Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
1h

Harvard should start a pilot program where they agree to have no police on campus or anywhere there is student or professor housing, and that they will not call or report to police under any circumstances—gotta have some skin in the game!

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zachary narrett's avatar
zachary narrett
2h

This article illustrates why the entire public union model needs to be reconsidered. It is excessively costly, corrupt and not sustainable.

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