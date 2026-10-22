The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JOHNMICHAEL O'CONNOR's avatar
JOHNMICHAEL O'CONNOR
5d

The Berkeley lefties fail to understand that Hamas will sieze most if not all of whatever they send and the kids will get little or nothing of what they send.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
4d

Okay and so what? Congress investigates, congress bloviates and congress goes on a 6 week vacation after their two week vacation.

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture