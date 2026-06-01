The Washington Free Beacon

The Washington Free Beacon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Lindsey's avatar
David Lindsey
Jun 1

Dude’s a true communist.

Reply
Share
9 replies
K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
Jun 1

Don’t let the Dems back in control of the levers of power or these far left dreams will become reality

Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Washington Free Beacon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture