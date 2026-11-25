Joe Biden (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Joe Biden’s new book Promise Me, America is riddled with factual errors and career embellishments—including a claim that the Watergate scandal motivated Biden to first run for the Senate, even though the break-in occurred months after he announced the campaign, the Free Beacon’s Jon Levine reports.

“One of the reasons I first ran for the Senate in 1972 was that I was angered by a growing pattern of lies coming out of Washington. Richard Nixon, then president, was creating one smoke screen after another to cover up the Watergate scandal,” Biden writes in the book’s second chapter. The only issue is the burglary at Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate office building, which triggered the subsequent scandal, took place on June 17, 1972, months after Biden announced his 1972 Senate campaign in Delaware.

“A line-by-line Free Beacon analysis of Promise Me, America found so many errors and false statements it suggests that the book was not fact-checked, a scenario that has become common in publishing,” writes Levine. “It’s also unclear who wrote the book, as no one ghostwriter is credited. One review, in the U.K. Observer, said that ‘this book is rather obviously written by committee … the same ex-West Wing machine that scripted Biden’s presidency in real time.’

“The Watergate error is the kind of obvious false statement that should not have eluded a fact-checker. The future president, then just 29, formally declared his candidacy for office in January 1972, according to Roll Call. He was calling himself a ‘candidate’ in 1971. A November 1970 profile of Biden—in which he was quoted extensively—called Biden a hope for Democrats in the 1972 race. The Watergate scandal did not unravel until spring 1973. Biden was first sworn into the Senate in January 1973.”

Biden’s book flubs recent history, too. It suggests that then-vice president Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote on final passage of the American Rescue Plan Act and that it was Harris’s “first in a record number of tiebreaking votes she would cast.” Harris did not cast such a vote on the law’s final passage, and it was not her first tie-breaking vote. The book also overstates Biden’s record on the southern border, saying the former president “put in place a trigger that said that if more than four thousand people a week were trying to gain entry, we would shut down the border until the number fell.” The actual bill negotiated with Oklahoma senator James Lankford mandated shutting the border if the number were 5,000 a day, as measured in a daily average over the course of a week, as Axios and the American Immigration Council both reported at the time.

READ MORE: Biden’s Memoir Is Full of Whoppers and Mistakes: Ex-President Falsely Claims Watergate Inspired Him To Run for Senate, Exaggerates Border Crackdown

Urban Alchemy logo, cash (Getty Images)

Urban Alchemy runs homeless shelters staffed by ex-convicts, including convicted murderers. The nonprofit has, perhaps predictably, faced allegations of abuse from its homeless clients. At the same time, it’s ballooned into a mammoth group with shelters across the country and roughly $100 million in annual taxpayer-funded revenue, the Free Beacon’s Ethan Barton reports.

The nonprofit began as a shoestring San Francisco organization contracting with the city’s left-wing government. It’s now in nine cities, including Portland and Denver. In 2025, it took in more than $100 million in revenue, money that comes almost exclusively from the American taxpayer. It’s been dogged by a bevy of allegations that officials have abused homeless clients and misled their government benefactors. The nonprofit’s staffers have allegedly abused and dealt drugs to homeless residents in at least two cities—Portland and San Francisco—while employees in a third city—Austin—manipulated government data to distort the dates that residents moved out of shelters. A government watchdog also found that Urban Alchemy officials engaged in illegal lobbying to obtain their Portland contract.

“In many ways, it’s unsurprising that blue cities would embrace Urban Alchemy and its model, crafted by founder and CEO Lena Miller, the daughter of a self-described communist. It hires ex-convicts—making up some 96 percent of its staff, including some leaders—to run homeless shelters and boasts that the work serves as ‘part of their own healing process,’” Barton writes. “It uses trendy phrases to describe how its employees are trained in ‘trauma-informed and strength-based care’ and ‘cultural and gender-awareness.’ But hiring from that demographic has caused massive problems. Nearly two-thirds of convicts released from prison will be arrested again within three years, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.”

“The abuse and illegal lobbying allegations have not stopped Urban Alchemy from picking up contracts with city governments. The nonprofit has scored $30 million in contract renewals in the past year alone, inked its first deal in Denver for another $30 million in December, and is now aiming to grow its existing footprint in several cities, including Atlanta and Los Angeles. Miller has attributed the rapid expansion to mayors ‘telling each other about the innovative work done by a group that employs ex-felons,’ the San Francisco Standard reported in 2023.”

READ MORE: Homeless Nonprofit Staffed by Convicted Murderers Rakes In Taxpayer Dollars as Complaints of Abuse Pile Up

A photo of the print version of the New York Times piece preemptively referencing a "war crime." (Ira Stoll)

The New York Times is on such high alert for possible Israeli or American war crimes against Iran that it is now publishing a front page “news analysis” article accusing President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu of such crimes before they even happen, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

The speculation about U.S. or Israeli strikes that “would cause widespread suffering in a country of 93 million people and in most cases would be considered a war crime under international law” appears in an article that makes zero mention of the Iranian terror-sponsoring, nuclear weapons-aspiring government’s killing of pro-democracy protesters. President Trump said in a social media post this week that the Islamic Republic of Iran “has killed 81,000 protesters as of today.” The New York Times does not appear to have reported on that comment by Trump, but so long as the newspaper is raising concerns about “widespread suffering in a country of 93 million people,” you’d think maybe it might deign to mention that the status quo of a murderously oppressive regime isn’t exactly rainbows and unicorns for ordinary Iranians. Maybe the suffering is only worth mentioning if Trump or Netanyahu can be blamed for it? The front-page Times “news analysis”—as if all the other articles are analysis-free—appears under the bylines of recidivist New York Times Jerusalem bureau chief David Halbfinger and of Ronen Bergman, with additional reporting contributed by Adam Ragson and Natan Odenheimer. It’s an example of The Editors Rule of Byline Inflation, which is that the reliability of any news article is inversely proportional to the number of reporters with named credit. Alas, there’s no byline on the “jump headline” inside the print Times, which reads “Netanyahu Wants to Attack Iran. Does That Serve Israel or Him?” Entirely omitted—invisible, just like the slain pro-democracy protesters—are the possibilities that it might serve the United States of America, or the long-suffering people of Iran, or the cause of freedom. I guess it speaks well of Israel and America that they haven’t committed enough genuine war crimes yet to keep the Times fully occupied, leaving the paper’s journalists stuck speculating about future actions. Maybe sometime over the long holiday lull the Times vast journalistic machine will crank out an article speculating on whether it would be a crime if the Iranian regime kills tens of thousands more protesters. If the regime in Tehran is left in place and does do that, where will the Times possibly place the blame?

READ MORE: New York Times Warns of New U.S.-Israeli ‘War Crime’

In other news:

The North Carolina Democrat who was elected to Congress one week before she was due in court on felony charges for failing to return a rental car, Lakesha Womack, saw those charges dismissed on Tuesday, according to WCNC Charlotte. The rental car company informed prosecutors that it no longer sought charges after reaching an agreement to settle the issue with Womack.

The morning host at Chicago’s NPR affiliate, Sasha-Ann Simons, is moving to D.C. to serve as “press secretary and chief spokesperson for Mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George,” according to Axios, which noted that the “move marks a career shift for Simons.” Does it?

The Democratic National Committee announced that it would require 2028 presidential candidates to disavow spending from super PACs and dark money groups in order to participate in the dozen debates the DNC plans to host—and party strategists aren’t happy. Though the party purports to oppose “money in politics,” a trio of operatives to Democratic presidential hopefuls told the Washington Sun that the move would “hamstring our future nominee.”

A New York City vagrant with 38 arrests and 5 open cases on his rap sheet was let out of jail on cashless bail the day before he allegedly killed an innocent 62-year-old woman. Asked by the New York Post whether the career criminal should have been held on bail, Mayor Zohran Mamdani responded, “I’ll get back to you on that.”

Check out our full Wednesday lineup below, and enjoy your Thanksgiving. We’ll be back to normal on Monday. In the meantime, look for the Weekend Beacon in your inbox on Sunday.