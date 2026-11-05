Socialist senator Bernie Sanders rallies in favor of California's billionaire tax at an SEIU-UHW event in San Francisco. (@seiuuhw / Instagram)

Election results from a series of state ballot initiatives on tax issues suggest that the wave of Democratic victories may be more about gas prices and anti-Trump sentiment than any overwhelming voter enthusiasm for “tax the rich” policies, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

The election’s center-ring tax ballot initiative was a California measure that would have imposed a “one time” (yeah, right) 5 percent tax on individuals and trusts with more than $1 billion in assets. It was championed by the French U.C. Berkeley economists Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez and by the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, which organized campaign rallies in favor of the measure featuring Bernie Sanders. It was opposed by California tech billionaires, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars to defeat it. The tech bros won, as Zucman conceded in a Wednesday tweet, in which he called to enact the “transformational” policy at the federal level thanks to Democrats’ “54 or 55 seats in the Senate.” But it wasn’t just that the billionaire tax measure, Prop 40, lost—a related measure that would amend the California constitution to ban new “billionaire taxes” is also winning.

The results suggest “that whatever resentment California voters harbor toward tech billionaires, they are also wary of any measures that would send more business and talent fleeing the state for lower-tax jurisdictions,” writes Stoll. “The state already has an income tax with a top marginal rate of 13.3 percent.” Still, tax-related measures in other states were a mixed bag: In Washington State, a measure to repeal the millionaire tax was trailing, and in Colorado, a measure to replace the state’s 4.4 percent flat tax with a top rate of 8.4 percent was leading narrowly.

“Ballot measures in other states focused on property taxes. Florida voters approved what the Tax Foundation described as ‘a $250,000 homestead exemption for non-school property taxes.’ The Tax Foundation’s Jared Walczak summed it up in a blog post by observing, ‘The results on tax-related ballot measures lack the strong narrative of congressional results, but perhaps that is itself the takeaway: voters’ views on specific tax policies don’t seem to have changed much in recent years, even against a backdrop of significant partisan churn.’”

READ MORE: ‘Billionaire Tax’ Appears Defeated in California, But Soak-the-Rich Approach Gains Traction Elsewhere

Now that we’re a day removed from the wreckage of the 2026 midterms, our Andrew Stiles is here to provide the definitive guide to its winners and losers. “Some people came out on top, while others may never recover after enduring a ritualistic humiliation of near-biblical proportions,” writes Stiles. Here’s a glimpse at who’s who:

WINNER: The letter D. Practically everyone whose name was printed on a ballot next to it won their election. Dan Osborn, the Democrat pretending to be an independent in the Nebraska Senate race, probably would have too if he’d been more honest.

LOSER: The Democratic Party. Their candidates won everywhere, but the party’s policies couldn’t even win support in blue states. California’s wealth tax went down in flames, while Washington State and Colorado are projected to approve ballot measures that would impose restrictions on sex-change operations for minors as well as transgender participation in sports.

WINNER: Mohamed Morsi. The Muslim Brotherhood strongman led Egypt for barely a year before being ousted in a 2013 coup. Years later, he suffered a fatal heart attack while awaiting trial on espionage charges. Nevertheless, he persisted and conquered Michigan from the grave.

LOSER: The happiness of people in Dearborn. At some point, the socially conservative Muslims who supported Abdul El-Sayed are going to find out about his stance on male dongs in women’s locker rooms.

WINNER: Robin DiAngelo. “DEI is back,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) declared triumphantly. Few are better positioned to cash in on the vibe shift than DiAngelo, the best-selling author of White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism and Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm.

LOSER: Ro Khanna. See above. He won reelection, but he’ll always be a loser. There is nothing more obnoxious than a cocky dork.

WINNER: Insufferable white guys. Democrats finally ousted Sen. Susan Collins, which is great news for Morris Katz and Daniel Moraff. The trust-fund wunderkinds who originally recruited Graham Platner, an unemployed accused rapist with a Nazi tattoo, will face no recriminations for their shenanigans.

LOSER: Graham Platner. He clearly loved that Nazi tat. They made him replace it with what looks like a deformed chihuahua begging to be put out of its misery. After watching his replacement, Troy Jackson, win by 7 percentage points, Platner surely regrets dropping out over a measly rape allegation. Tough break.

READ MORE: Out of the Wreckage: Winners and Losers of the Midterm Landslide

Hamas terrorists (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Gaza’s population grew by more than 1 percent last year, faster than in most of the world, and a major hunger crisis never materialized. That’s according to figures supplied by Hamas’s own Ministry of Health and analyzed by the Australian Jewish community’s premier public affairs organization, the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council. They undercut claims by the United Nations and other anti-Israel groups that Israel’s war on Hamas is a “genocide” that has led to a deadly famine.

The council’s analysis determined that Gaza’s population increased by 1.2 percent in 2025. The number of nonviolent deaths in Gaza that year—meaning those unrelated to direct conflict—was also lower than in 2022, a year before Hamas’s Oct. 7 terror attack sparked the war. The findings “absolutely rule out” a U.N.-affiliated famine organization’s headline-grabbing 2025 claim that major areas of Gaza were facing a “worst-case scenario of famine,” according to the council.

The Hamas-provided figures also dispel another widely disseminated claim from Israel’s enemies: that women and children have accounted for 70 percent of casualties in Gaza. The terror outfit’s health ministry—which is known to release data skewed against Israel—reported 24,650 total deaths in 2025, 74 percent of which were men. Nearly 19,000 were killed violently, such as in battle, suggesting 77 percent of the dead were combatants.

(Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council)

“The claim that Israel is prosecuting a genocide in Gaza continues to be peddled by the United Nations, U.N.-affiliated advocacy groups, and anti-Israel political candidates across the country,” our Adam Kredo writes. “But even Hamas’s own figures do not meet the threshold.”

READ MORE: Gaza’s Population Grew Last Year and There Wasn’t a Famine, Hamas’s Own Figures Show, Debunking Claims That Most Gaza Deaths are Women and Children

In other news:

Former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan celebrated Abdul El-Sayed’s win in Michigan by going on a rant against a long list of political figures that just so happened to include a lot of Jews, like Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, New Jersey Democratic congressman Josh Gottheimer, and Florida Democratic congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Subtle.

Hasan wasn’t alone in his excitement. A leading figure in the Muslim Brotherhood’s Egyptian branch hailed El-Sayed’s win as a model for how the “Islamic world” can work “from within the political system.”

More moderate House Democrats say the party’s large majority in the lower chamber means soon-to-be-speaker Hakeem Jeffries doesn’t have to worry about appeasing far-left members. Not so fast: An incoming member of the “Bloc,” an informal group of newly elected socialists like Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, warned that Jeffries isn’t in the clear if he “takes the wrong lessons from tonight.” “Progressive, populist politics won overwhelmingly and came ridiculously close in places no one expected to see,” the member told Axios. “This kind of margin comes with an expectation that we deliver bold changes.”

No matter what happens in next year’s congressional leadership races, there will be a shakeup at the helm of the House Republican caucus. Louisiana’s Mike Johnson revealed Wednesday that he will not run for leadership in the next Congress. Ohio’s Jim Jordan and Louisiana’s Steve Scalise will run.

Check out our full Thursday lineup below.