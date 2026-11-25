A copy of the Boston City Council resolution. It describes European settlement in North America as an “invasion.”

The Boston City Council wants to replace Thanksgiving with a National Day of Mourning to mark “the English colonists’ invasion of Wampanoag homelands and the violence and oppression resulting from colonization.”

At the council’s November 18, 2026 meeting, a resolution “recognizing November 26, 2026 as ‘National Day of Mourning’” passed unanimously by voice vote.

The development is the latest escalation in the deepening culture war over Thanksgiving. A November 2020 call by the Democratic Socialists of America-endorsed candidate for governor in Wisconsin, Francesca Hong, to “Cancel Thanksgiving” and “stop celebrating colonialism” became a campaign issue this year. The Loudoun County, Virginia public schools are also teaching second graders about Thanksgiving as a day of mourning, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

With Columbus Day already largely eradicated or replaced by Indigenous Peoples Day on many college campuses and Democrat-run cities, and with the War on Christmas having lost some steam during the Trump administration, Thanksgiving is emerging as the next target of those aiming to ruin what remains of American joy, gratitude, and unity.

The City Council member who put forward the resolution, Benjamin Weber, is a rent-control-backing workers’ rights lawyer. At the council meeting, he said he was “acknowledging historical injustice” and “standing in solidarity” with a Native American group based in his district.

The text of the resolution says that “The colonization of North America by European settlers led to the systematic dispossession of Indigenous peoples’ lives, lands, languages, and cultures that results in ongoing disproportionate impacts on education, wellbeing, and kinship.”

The resolution adds that “since 1970, on the fourth Thursday in November, Native Americans have gathered to mourn. Wamsutta Frank James of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) founded the ‘National Day of Mourning’ to challenge the narrative of the 1621 harvest known as Thanksgiving – a story of ‘Indians’ welcoming pilgrims and breaking bread together – that sanitizes the English colonists’ invasion of Wampanoag homelands and the violence and oppression resulting from colonization.”

It concludes, “Resolved: That the Boston City Council recognizes the National Day of Mourning and joins our Indigenous residents who mourn the loss of Indigenous life and culture and fight for a better future for our Native American residents.”

The resolution text “commends the work” of the United American Indians of New England and the North American Indian Center of Boston. Both groups are deep in radical politics. In 2022 and 2023, the two groups jointly organized an Indigenous Liberation Speaker Series with presenters such as Sandy Grande, whose book Red Pedagogy complains about how “academia objectifies knowledge (and authorship) as a pre-condition of its commodification and reification, both of which serve the broader project of corporatization.”

A United American Indians of New England account on X is full of anti-Israel posts, describes President Biden as a “genocidal monster,” and denounces a data center to be built by the business of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. The United American Indians of New England Facebook feed is also littered with anti-Israel posts (”Journalist Ana Maria Monjardino reflects on Israel’s role in supplying arms and training to authoritarian forces across Latin America during the second half of the 20th century, including in Guatemala, where the military carried out a campaign of genocide against the Indigenous Maya.”) The United American Indians of New England Instagram feed features photos of events with banners such as “End all U.S. Aid to Israel” and “Gaza is our compass.”

A flyer for the 2026 Day of Mourning event, downloaded from the United American Indians of New England website, advertises, “Help shatter the untrue image of the Pilgrims, and the unjust system based on white supremacy, settler colonialism, sexism, homophobia and the profit-driven destruction of the Earth that they and other European settlers introduced to these shores.” It says, “Solidarity with Indigenous struggles throughout the world From Turtle Island to Palestine, Colonialism is a Crime! Close the detention centers & abolish ICE!”

Even some longtime Wampanoag educator-activists have been alienated by the piling-on of trendy causes by the United American Indians of New England. Paula Peters, a member of the Wampanoag tribe who wrote an introduction to the 400th Anniversary edition of William Bradford’s Of Plimoth Plantation, said, “For years I attended the noon time National Day of Mourning in Plymouth when it was led by the Founders and true culture keepers, Frank ‘Wampsutta’ James, Big Toe, Tall Oak, Sam Sapiel and Shirley Mills. They needed no stage and the words spoken were for the People. Indigenous people came from throughout the country to call attention [to] tribal injustice. All of those original leaders are ancestors now and those who took over UAINE have used the event to welcome activists for other causes to their stage while most Wampanoag are not invited. For many years this group has been so difficult to work with and there has been such animosity with so many Wampanoag I challenge the claim that they are actually ‘United.’”

The Boston resolution also comes in the context of a legal clash in the town of Plymouth over the logistics for the annual day of mourning commemoration. A November 24 ruling by a superior court justice, Brian Glenny, ordered that the town was not required to provide a stage for the event, and that the United American Indians of New England were not required to buy insurance or post a bond as a condition of the event.

At least some descendants of the Pilgrims are siding with the protesters. A November 24, 2026 statement from the Unitarian Universalist Association says, “American history is filled with hard truths about the bad actions and profound injustices committed by ancestors, along with the moments of progress and celebration. It does not weaken the UUA or the United States to acknowledge that Indigenous tribes bore the brunt of violence and disease that was a part of life in our colonial history because confronting the truth can only make us stronger. New England’s Indigenous tribes, in particular, were subject to a genocide. And yes, some of those who perpetrated it went on to have grandchildren and great-grandchildren who established both the Unitarian and Universalist churches in this country.”

The genocide claim is rejected by many historians. The historians say that while the Native American population in North America did decline precipitously, that was the result of the unintentional spread of disease, not a genocide perpetrated with the intent of eradicating an ethnic group.

The details of the Pilgrims’ relations with the Native Americans are complicated and somewhat varied depending on individuals and tribes. Edward Winslow, in his 1622 Mourt’s Relation: A Journal of the Pilgrims at Plymouth, describes the Thanksgiving feast as involving, “Our harvest being gotten in, our governor sent four men on fowling, that so we might after have a special manner rejoice together after we had gathered the fruit of our labors; they four in one day killed as much fowl, as with a little help beside, served the company almost a week, at which time amongst other recreations, we exercised our arms, many of the Indians coming amongst us, and among the rest their greatest King Massasoit, with some ninety men, whom for three days we entertained and feasted.”

Winslow wrote that “We have found the Indians very faithful in their covenant of peace with us; very loving and ready to pleasure us; we often go to them, and they come to us … We entertain them familiarly in our houses, and they as friendly bestowing their venison on us. They are a people without any religion or knowledge of God, yet very trusty, quick of apprehension, ripe-witted, just. The men and women go naked, only a skin about their middles.”

Yet by 1623, relations deteriorated to the point that the Pocanocket chief, Massasoit, warned the colonists of a planned assault against a Pilgrim settlement at Wessagusset. Miles Standish executed a pre-emptive strike. As Bernard Bailyn describes it in The Barbarous Years, “They lured the leading warriors … and then stabbed them to death, one after the other … Then, apparently on instruction, Standish cut off the head of the ‘bloody and bold villain’ believed to have inspired the conspiracy and brought it back to Plymouth in triumph, where it was displayed … together with a flag made of a cloth soaked in the victim’s blood.”

One thing to remember is that not all Native Americans hate America or hate Thanksgiving. Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation and Republican co-chair of the Congressional Native American Caucus, issued a November 23 column headlined “So Much To Be Thankful For.”

“I am especially grateful to be an American,” Cole writes. “For 250 years, America has stood as a beacon of freedom, opportunity, and liberty.”

“Thanksgiving is one of our nation’s most cherished traditions. It is a day set aside for us to pause, reflect on our blessings, and express gratitude for all that we have, no matter how big or small,” Cole writes. “Let us give thanks for our families, our communities, and the privilege of living in the United States of America. Let us also remember the freedoms we enjoy and the many courageous Americans who have sacrificed so much to preserve them. Happy early Thanksgiving!”

READ MORE: Boston City Council Declares November 26 ‘National Day of Mourning’