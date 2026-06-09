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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
3d

I know a few former Navy seals and I sent them your article.. they agree with me , that Platner needs his ass kicked around the block.

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
3d

As someone who wanted to kill in war since he was 8 years old, it appears Nazi Platner didn’t get the kind of glory or ink that Luttrell and the others did and is just flat out jealous.

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