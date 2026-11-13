Cori Bush (@CoriBush/X), International Federation for Rights and Development logo

Former “Squad” member Cori Bush, now a foreign agent hired to lead anti-Israel propaganda tours in the West Bank, has been blocked from entering the Jewish state, she announced in a Friday video filmed from the airport.

“My visa is now revoked,” Bush said. “I tried to go through the TSA checkpoint and they were having problems letting me through, and the person asked me for my visa, I pulled up my visa, my visa to Israel is revoked.”

Bush attributed the move to her criticism of Israel and work in the West Bank.

“If people talking about what you’re doing in the West Bank is a problem, then the problem is you’re doing wrong in the West Bank,” she said.

Bush did not mention that she was traveling to Israel as a foreign agent representing a well-orchestrated PR campaign to document tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank.

Bush recently registered with the Department of Justice as a foreign agent for the International Federation for Rights and Development (IFRD), a Brussels-based NGO led by Palestinian filmmaker Gamaal El Attar, the Washington Free Beacon reported. According to her contract, the IFRD will pay Bush and her former House campaign manager $25,000 through January for a project to “coordinate fact-finding delegations” of “prominent Democratic Party figures and influential political leaders” to the West Bank to elevate “the narratives of Palestinian farmers and residents with settlers in the West Bank and other occupied territories.”

There is reason to doubt that Bush would provide an unbiased assessment of the settler issue. Bush, who has faced scrutiny during her House tenure for fundraising with an activist who said she wanted to burn Israelis alive, issued thinly veiled threats against pro-Israel groups like AIPAC following her loss in the 2024 Democratic primary.

“All they did was radicalize me, so now they need to be afraid,” Bush said after losing to Rep. Wesley Bell, a pro-Israel Democrat. “They about to see this other Cori, this other side,” she told supporters. “AIPAC, I’m coming to tear your kingdom down.”

Bush visited the West Bank as part of the IFRD gig last month. In a post on Oct. 8, the day after the third anniversary of the Hamas-led massacre of Israelis, Bush wrote: “Let’s go to the West Bank and stand with the Palestinian who are being attacked by (invaders) settlers.”

In other posts, Bush referred to the Israeli Defense Forces as the IOF, or the “Israeli Occupation Forces,” a derisive term used by anti-Israel activists. None of Bush’s posts documented any aggressive activity by the Israeli military or Israeli settlers. Instead, some posts show her and her companions shopping and sightseeing in the West Bank. Bush posed for one photo next to a highway sign near what she claimed was a roadblock set up by Israeli police.

Bush also posted photos from Ramallah with her husband helping Palestinian-American landowner Yasser Alkam clear overgrowth from his land, which they said he “hasn’t been able to farm for 3 years because of the threats from invaders.”

Alkam, who until recently ran a divorce law firm in California, appears to be a key figure in the IFRD propaganda initiative. He recently hosted climate activist Ben Dziobek and former New Jersey House candidate Katie Bansi on IFRD-sponsored “olive harvesting” trips to his farm, social media posts show. Alkam was featured in a video last month from New York City councilwoman Julie Won, who took part in a similar “olive harvesting” trip organized by IFRD.

Alkam appeared on former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz’s show on One America News Network in September. He made the unverified claim that Israeli settlers have burned more than 40 homes and uprooted more than 15,000 olive trees in the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya.

Bush, meanwhile, appeared with Alkam on former MSNBC host Joy Reid’s podcast, where Bush claimed she felt Jim Crow-style treatment from the Israeli military during the trip.

Other NGOs have hosted “olive harvesting” tours with clear anti-Israel agendas. Congressman-elect Brad Lander (D., N.Y.) claimed last month that Israeli soldiers detained him while he was “simply harvesting olives” during a tour hosted by the group Protect the Harvest.

An agenda for the trip obtained by the Free Beacon showed that Protect the Harvest said the trip’s goal was to build support for “international intervention” against Israel.

The Israeli embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE: Bushwhacked: Ex-Squad Rep Cori Bush, Now a Foreign Agent, Says Israel Revoked Her Visa Ahead of ‘Fact Finding’ Mission to West Bank