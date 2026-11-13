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Tim Kuehl's avatar
Tim Kuehl
2h

Unlike the US and western Europe, Israel doesn't allow people sent to cause trouble into their country.

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Steve Jacoby's avatar
Steve Jacoby
2h

Tough luck Cori. Any country may dictate whom they will allow to enter. For instance, those with Israeli passports may not enter Malaysia. With your experience of wrongfully handling campaign funds, you should be more careful of the pseudo-entities who pay you, and their aims. While I know this might seem radical, you could consider getting a job and a life, rather than being a parasite.

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