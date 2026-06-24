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Mike Paranzino's avatar
Mike Paranzino
1h

Incumbent politicians do very little for the economic bottom 75% of Americans, and voters will continue to move towards extremes to teach the Uniparty a lesson. GOP take note: Time to say *no*, at least *occasionally*, to billionaires in AI and Big Tech, and on Wall Street.

The second lesson of tonight: as I've been telling my Jewish Democratic friends for many years now, the Democrat base hates you, and they're not coming back. Time to join - and vote for - the party where you are warmly embraced.

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Jim's avatar
Jim
1h

This is America?

NO FRICKING WAY.

Time for a special census of NYC 'inhabitants.'

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