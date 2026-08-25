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Steve's avatar
Steve
7h

Canada has never been a partner, only a leech. It is worthless to NATO because it only has a "Mouse That Roared" military, which is true of all of the rest of NATO. Am I the only person on Earth who remembers that NATO member Turkey invaded fellow member Greece's Cyprus to divide it in two so that the Turkish 1/3 of the population could control 1/2 the island and 1/2 its water and exclude Greeks from living on the Turk half? What did NATO do? NOTHING. It did not even expel Turkey. Shrub the First even kept trying the EU to admit Turkey, which would have made it possible for ever last Turk to move to Europe and eventually become citizens of the EU nations.

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Pete Schlosser's avatar
Pete Schlosser
7h

Getting in bed with the PRC is a fool's gambit. Anyway, it's nice to know who your friends actually are. Let's get these lines drawn.

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