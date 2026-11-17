Chinese flag (Getty Images), Party for Socialism and Liberation sign (11Alive/YouTube)

A small “grassroots” coalition of Georgia moms and concerned “citizens” has been credited with securing a county-wide moratorium on data center development near Atlanta. Their effort was boosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, a Marxist group linked to the China-based tech mogul Neville Roy Singham, the Free Beacon’s Thomas Catenacci reports.

The PSL helped drive data center opposition in DeKalb County, Georgia, by amplifying two related groups, Renew DeKalb and the DeKalb Citizens Coalition, which led the charge against a proposed $1.6 billion data center that would have stretched across 95 acres of undeveloped land near a landfill. Though the groups have been described as grassroots organizations led by concerned locals, their activism picked up steam thanks to the PSL’s Atlanta chapter, which helped organize Renew DeKalb and DeKalb Citizens Coalition’s protests and produced viral clips showing their members disrupting a county meeting on the proposed data center, a Free Beacon review found. The groups argued that data centers do not qualify as true economic investment because they reduce the surrounding community’s quality of life. The $1.6 billion project they pushed DeKalb County to kill would have brought $42 billion in investment over 20 years and generated $133 million in tax revenue each year.

It’s just the latest example of the PSL killing a data center project by propping up a local activist group. The Marxist organization was also behind a supposedly “grassroots” effort that secured a two-year data center moratorium in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the Free Beacon reported.

National security experts say the PSL’s growing influence in the anti-data center movement is concerning because of the group’s ties to Singham, an American expat who is now based in China and funds a network of Chinese propaganda organizations. At the center of that network is the PSL, which argues that “for the planet to live, capitalism must end” and advocates for a “revolutionary socialist government.” Chinese state media outlets have applauded data center backlash in the United States while simultaneously propping up China’s AI industry, which Beijing increasingly views as “a strategic asset that can drive economic growth, accelerate artificial intelligence, and strengthen national power,” according to an August report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

READ MORE: China-Tied Socialist Group Behind ‘Citizens’ Who Blocked $1.6B ‘Racist’ Data Center Near Atlanta: Maoist American Neville Roy Singham Backs Group

Abdul El-Sayed (Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

Abdul El-Sayed spent his Senate campaign screaming, “money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for All.” Now, he’s headlining the fall conference of the Democracy Alliance, a shadowy Soros-funded network of left-wing billionaires, the Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reports.

El-Sayed is one of the “notable names” appearing at “The Next Horizon,” Democracy Alliance’s invite-only “gathering for progressive leaders and donors in the wake of the midterms,” which began Monday in Washington, D.C., according to Politico. In addition to his “money out of politics” rallying cry, El-Sayed called to ban “outside spending through corporate 501(c)4s, SuperPACs, and 527 groups.” Those are exactly the types of organizations funded by members of the Democracy Alliance, whose members, like George Soros and Tom Steyer, commit to spending millions of dollars each year on left-wing causes and coordinate on where to send their money.

“Democracy Alliance discloses neither its donors nor the groups to whom it recommends that its members give, but some of that information has leaked since the network’s founding in 2004, including in the pages of the Washington Free Beacon,” Goodman writes. “The New York Times has described the Democracy Alliance as an ‘influential club of some of the wealthiest donors on the left,’ while Politico has called it a ‘secretive club of wealthy progressive and Democratic donors.’ The network’s ‘partners’ infused nearly $2 billion into left-wing groups as of 2019.

“El-Sayed’s presence at the Democracy Alliance conference indicates that the left-wing Democrat is less hostile to ‘billionaires and wanna-be oligarchs,’ as he described them during his campaign, when they support him and his causes. Days before the conference kicked off, meanwhile, El-Sayed launched his own leadership PAC, Habibi PAC, which can accept individual contributions of up to $5,000 per year, including from corporate PACs, which El-Sayed swore off during his campaign.”

READ MORE: He Campaigned on Getting ‘Money Out of Politics.’ Now Abdul El-Sayed Is Headlining Soros-Funded Donor Network Summit.

Zohran Mamdani announces he is "disbanding the SRG." (Screengrab)

Zohran Mamdani moved Monday to disband the New York Police Department’s Strategic Response Group, prompting condemnation from police unions that argued it would make the city more dangerous and praise from socialists who hailed it as a first step toward abolishing the police entirely, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

Mamdani announced the decision in a video posted to social media that featured him alongside socialist city councilman Chi Ossé, who was arrested in April in a property ownership dispute and detained in September protesting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In the video, Mamdani claimed that the strategic unit “was tasked with both counterterrorism enforcement and protest response. Those are not the same, and they should be separated.” Stoll responds: “Yet while they may be ‘not the same,’ they are also closely related. Some of the anti-Israel protests are funded and promoted by terror-sponsoring nations such as Iran. … Other large public events in New York, such as parades or the marathon, could be targets for terrorist attacks. So insisting on a total separation between counterterrorism and policing large public events could be counterproductive, even risky.”

Top police unions made similar arguments in statements panning the move. Mamdani is “willing to put your safety and police officers’ safety at risk to appease his radical base,” New York City Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Hendry said. “So the next time your life is disrupted by demonstrators who are blocking bridges and roadways or causing chaos on our streets, remember: Mayor Mamdani is on their side, not yours.” Detectives’ Endowment Association head Scott Munro said “these brave men and women in blue have held the line against dangerous radicals who threaten public safety,” while Sergeants Benevolent Association president Vincent Vallelong said, “Unarmed civilians cannot talk a determined attacker out of detonating a bomb.”

The New York City Democratic Socialists of America chapter, by contrast, hailed the mayor’s announcement as “a historic step toward a different approach to public safety.” The group passed a resolution urging Mamdani to disband the Strategic Response Group as part of what the DSA described as “a multi-year campaign to end racist and classist policing, and invest in community alternatives.” The national DSA platform adopted in 2026 includes a demand for “fully abolishing the police.”

READ MORE: Mayor Mamdani ‘Sides With Rioters,’ Disbands Strategic Police Unit

In other news:

How’s the Democrat affordability agenda going? Two weeks out from the election, Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa is poised to end the school voucher program that funds the education of more than 111,000 children in the state. “Moderate” Virginia governor Abigail Spanberger made a similar move on Friday, when she decided not to finalize a move from her Republican predecessor, Glenn Youngkin, opting the state into a new federal school voucher program.

Israel’s recent strike on Nasser Hospital in Gaza prompted headlines like this one from CNN: “Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills at least 6, including doctor and child, Palestinian officials say.” On Monday, the IDF identified the Hamas terrorists killed in the strike. They include a man who abducted 72-year-old Adina Moshe from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7.

The Biden presidential library is going about as well as the Biden presidency, which is to say, not very. The foundation building the library spent $2.1 million in 2021 while raising less than $1.5 million, according to a nonpublic tax filing obtained by CBS News. Roughly $250,000 of that spending went to consultants for a “fundraising counsel,” while more than $400,000 went to the two Biden White House officials, Annie Tomasini and Anthony Bernal, who serve as the foundation’s co-executive directors.

Coddling criminals: 19-year-old Darius Drew shot a boy playing basketball at a rec center in Washington, D.C. Investigators then found large amounts of drugs at his home. A D.C. judge gave him probation, despite objections from prosecutors.

Incoming House Democrat Melissa Bean, a former JPMorgan Chase executive, wants a spot on the Financial Services Committee. That’s not acceptable to left-wing activists tied to Elizabeth Warren, who say that Bean’s experience in the financial industry is a problem rather than an asset. Warren’s former chief of staff, Dan Geldon, told Politico that Bean would be a shill for “too-big-to-fail banks.”

Check out our full Monday lineup below.