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Max Rawnsley's avatar
Max Rawnsley
3h

Trump must act to cut down the Iranian regime. Enough sabre rattling.

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Jccan's avatar
Jccan
1h

"...news that China is exporting surface-to-air missiles to Iran reveals the extent of the alliance between Islamists and the Chinese Communist Party."

These routes of supply must be eliminated immediately.

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