It’s Friday the 13th.

The state of our union is... compromised.

Everyone’s got Huang on the brain these days.

Jensen Huang is out as Nvidia CEO after accidentally sleeping with a (suspected) Chinese spy—possibly committing some light treason in the process. Anyway, it doesn’t look great on paper.

Nvidia’s stock is down 20 percent. Huang’s net worth has plummeted to a mere $140 billion. Prediction markets give him a one-in-four chance of being divorced by March 2027. With no known prenup, Huang could shatter Jeff Bezos’s record for the most expensive uncoupling in history.

Finally, a centibillionaire tech titan ordinary Americans can relate to: Horny. Reckless. Human.

Nothing like the dead-eyed techno-mystics running the top AI firms. Technically human, but utterly estranged from the human experience:

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO: Thinks it’s “cool” that AI can relieve parents of the burden of talking to their kids on the way to school.

Dario Amodei, Anthropic CEO: Envisions an AI-powered eugenics program, and has expressed unusually specific thoughts about the relative moral worth of infants versus adults.

Chris Olah, Anthropic cofounder: Threw a tantrum when the pope refused to endorse his proposition that machines have souls.

These nerds will never get honeytrapped—by a real person. But it’s only a matter of time before China sends in the sex robots. That’s an arms race we can’t afford to lose.

Related: The random idiot who waged a “grassroots” campaign to preserve the pastoral tranquility of a decaying shopping mall in Maryland—after greedy capitalists threatened to spend $5 billion building a data center—received extensive support from organizers bankrolled by Neville Roy Singham, a left-wing activist based in China.

In good company: Huang is hardly the only American luminary to be the target of a weaponized seduction campaign. (Eric Swalwell doesn’t count.)

None other than CNN reporter Brian Stelter—sometimes referred to as “Humpty Dumpty” or “Mr. Potato Head”—once alleged that his bitter adversary, Fox News, “dispatched an intern to strike up a relationship” in the early days of his blogging career.

“We rode the subway uptown, we even spent a late evening on her rooftop,” Stelter wistfully recalled. “There were moments when I thought these were dates—but her flirtatiousness was all part of the ruse.”

Show me a leather jacket, and I’ll show you an easy mark.

Sore winners: The midterms couldn’t have gone much better for Democrats. This week, they picked up another Senate seat—in Mississippi. Nevertheless, some Democrats are refusing to accept the outcome of a free and fair election.

In Seattle, the socialist mayor and the local school board want to overturn a voter-approved ballot measure banning biological males from competing in girls’ school sports. Rep. Ro Khanna (D., Calif.) wants to force Californians—who rejected a punitive “wealth tax” on Election Day—to keep voting until they deliver the result he wants. “Kids will die,” he warned, calmly and rationally.

Blue wave detritus: Emboldened left-wing Democrats wasted no time plotting the ouster of Senate leader Chuck Schumer (too Jewish) and House leader Hakeem Jeffries (insufficiently anti-Jew). Good luck to all!

Adam Hamawy, who made history as the first Brazilian butt lift specialist elected to Congress after testifying on behalf of a convicted terrorist, went on CNN and awkwardly defended the Iranian regime, which he refused to describe as a U.S. “adversary.”

Abdul El-Sayed joined his fellow senators-elect on Capitol Hill and promptly snuffed out whispers of a White House run in 2028 by reminding everyone he is barely tall enough to reach the big boy urinal in the Senate bathroom.

Schumer (allegedly 5’9”) had to bow down like Obama just to meet his gaze.

Lame duck walking: When he wasn’t calling in to C-SPAN during Monday Night Football, Donald Trump was peddling more conspiracy theories about a rigged election.

You can tell his heart’s not in it this time. Because if Democrats actually managed to pull off fraudulent victories in Republican-controlled states such as Georgia, Mississippi, Texas, and South Carolina—on Trump’s watch, no less—you’d really have to hand it to them.

MAGA Mad Libs: Earlier this week, a twice-deported illegal immigrant attempted to hijack a United Airlines flight. He was granted asylum in 2020 after claiming fear of persecution for being transgender.

Mad Libs for mad libs: A former Marine turned neo-Nazi influencer whose organization, Blood Tribe, harassed the Haitian immigrants Trump accused of eating pets, pulled a Jeffrey Toobin by accidentally livestreaming his masturbation session.

Speaking of Nazis: Americans celebrated Veterans Day this week. It was also the second anniversary of Democratic operative Kelly Neumann’s insane Facebook post honoring her grandfather’s military service “on the German side” in both world wars. She hosted multiple fundraisers for Abdul El-Sayed, in case that wasn’t obvious.

Turd de résistance: If you had told anyone alive in 2016 that, within a decade, defecating in an electric car would become an acceptable form of left-wing protest, they would question your sanity.

This week NYU professor Scott Galloway—regarded by many as a serious person—bragged about selling his Tesla because he didn’t like Elon Musk’s tweets. “I sold it, but not before taking a giant dump in the passenger seat,” he said. “True story. Not good for resale value.”

Irish goodbye tour: Joe Biden is back, baby. No one really cares, but his memoir comes out next week, he’s as clueless as ever, and he recently traveled to Ireland to [check notes, check again] watch his deviant son Hunter receive an award for “Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse.”

It’s difficult to muster any sympathy for Sleepy Joe, but the Irish goons who shouted “Free Palestine” while trying to pelt him with milk cartons deserve to spend the rest of their lives wallowing in European poverty, working dreary hospitality jobs listening to obnoxious Americans gush about “the old country.”

Palate cleanser: Hard to believe it’s been 10 years since Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff wheeled confetti cannons filled with 200 pounds of imitation glass shards into the Javits Center in Manhattan. Not since the Stanford marching band took the field against Cal in 1982 has a premature celebration produced such a memorable spectacle of public humiliation.

Anyway, enjoy this (practically vintage) montage of Hillary supporters crying as the glass ceiling held firm.

HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND

X: @AndrewStilesUSA

Email: stiles@freebeacon.com

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