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Leros's avatar
Leros
1h

My question is why Stevens thinks “unity” between her and AES is even possible. As far as I know, she supports Israel and he is an anti-Zionist. Yeah they are both Democrats but at what point does Stevens have a red line on “unity?”

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Tee Bee's avatar
Tee Bee
31m

What about all the other Un-Jewish Dems who said that they will support El-Sayed notwithstanding his antisemitic attacks, apparently, so they say, because they agree with his position on "national" issues? Even if it would not count with the antisemites - to them, once a Jew, always a Jew - they should at least renounce their Jewish roots out of respect for Judaism and their ancestors who must have came to the US to escape the worst of antisemitism which now, in the US, Piker, El-Sayed and the likes represent. But I guess that would require some sense of shame, self-retrospection, personal pride and deeper principles than merely party loyalty.

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