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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
2h

Is oyster Nazi really out? Where are his drop out papers bitte.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
40m

Maybe it's just my imagination or I'm missing something, but it seems that a large percentage of these anti-Israel, anti-Jewish and left wing leaders are Jewish. Even if in name only.

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