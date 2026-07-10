Committee to Protect Journalists logo (cpj.org) and Jodie Ginsberg (Committee to Protect Journalists)

The Committee to Protect Journalists is descending into turmoil and infighting over its flawed list of Palestinian “journalists” killed in Gaza. Maybe that’s because its ranks are filled with “staffers who have engaged in anti-Israel advocacy, accused Israel of ‘genocide,’ promoted anti-Israel economic boycotts and, in one case, authored a bizarre manifesto advocating ‘resistance and revolutionary violent pressure’ against ‘the Zionist occupation,’” our Adam Kredo reports.

The revelations “are likely to raise further questions about the CPJ’s impartiality” as the committee undertakes a review of its Gaza “journalist” list, which major media outlets have used to discredit Israel’s war effort and which has included terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The CPJ is conducting that review in the wake of a vote from its board affirming that those who work for “organizations affiliated with militant groups” can still be considered “journalists.” Only Fox News voted against retaining that absurd definition.

“The hostility to Israel seen on the CPJ’s board appears to extend to at least half a dozen of the group’s staff members,” Kredo writes. Researcher Rama Sabanekh, a “third-generation Palestinian refugee based in Amman, Jordan,” penned a 2017 “manifesto” outlining support for the anti-Israel boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement. Sabanekh also helped orchestrate a virulently anti-Israel protest at University College London to oppose a speaking appearance by former Israel Defense Forces commander Hen Mazzig, which turned violent.

Another staffer, Yasmine Mosimann, was an anti-Israel student activist at McGill University, where she was a vocal supporter of the BDS movement. A third, Joud Hasan, “uploaded a series of images documenting his attendance at multiple ‘Queers for Palestine’ rallies, alongside a post depicting an elderly Arab woman confronting an IDF soldier, captioned: ‘I’m older than your state.’”

READ MORE: Committee to Protect Journalists’ Staff Packed With Anti-Israel Agitators Amid Boardroom Feuds Over Group’s List of ‘Journalists’ Killed in Gaza

L: ICE agents in Chicago (Scott Olson/Getty Images), R: Larry Krasner (Scott Heins/Getty Images)

A coalition of left-wing prosecutors is promising to target federal immigration agents using a war chest funded by secret donors and liberal dark money networks. Legal experts say the “terribly corrupt” arrangement blurs the lines between legitimate law enforcement and politically motivated prosecutions. The Project for the Fight Against Federal Overreach, or FAFO, was formed by Soros-funded prosecutors Larry Krasner of Philadelphia and Mary Moriarty of Hennepin County, Minnesota. It aims to “hold federal officials accountable when they exceed their lawful authority.” But rather than using taxpayer dollars to carry out this mission, FAFO members say operations are fully funded by outside donors.

One member, Norfolk, Va., commonwealth’s attorney Ramin Fatehi, said during a Feb. 19 interview that the group has “money in a lock box that has been pledged for us … so that we can bring in the top lawyers in the country,” which will be available to “anybody who has a federal official that they’re prosecuting.” But the donors behind that funding are kept secret, and the dark money groups handling the cash flow are openly left-wing. Rachel Paulose, managing attorney at the Upper Midwest Law Center, said that raises “stunning concerns about impartiality.”

“The notion that an arm of the government would accept outside money to prosecute or target a political opponent or an ideological foe seems vindictive and contrary to basic notions of fairness,” Paulose, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota, told the Free Beacon. “I think it could raise constitutional issues of equal protection and due process under the federal constitution, and certainly under state constitutions, depending on which jurisdiction you’re litigating in.”

READ MORE: ‘Terribly Corrupt’: Coalition of Anti-Trump Prosecutors—Bankrolled By Secret Donors—Raises ‘Stunning’ Constitutional Concerns, Legal Experts Say

New York Times executive editor Joe Kahn recently said the paper needs skeptical editors, including those on the political right, to ask “what are we missing here.” A Tuesday piece headlined “How Economic Anxiety Is Driving the Democratic Socialists’ Surge” illustrates his point, the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

The piece consisted of interviews with socialists who delivered a Marxist analysis of the situation, arguing that “economic frustration”—particularly “layoffs in white-collar industries, the threat of job displacement from artificial intelligence, rising costs of living”—is prompting them to join the Democratic Socialists of America. Stoll responds:

Had a Times editor pushed the reporter to interview people outside the socialist-progressive bubble, the economic explanations might have met with some skepticism. After all, the economy is fairly strong. The stock market has been testing record highs, and government-measured inflation has come down along with the prices in dollars of gold and Bitcoin. The unemployment rate in June was 4.2 percent. And even if people are feeling economic strain or anxiety, a resort to socialism isn’t necessarily the most logical reaction. People reacted to the stagflation of the 1970s by turning not to socialism but to President Reagan’s emphatically capitalist pro-growth tax-cutting. Plenty of people reacted to the Bidenflation of the early 2020s by electing Republicans, not socialists. And plenty of people react to economic challenges by moving out of New York City to lower-cost places, or by figuring out a way to earn more money by creating more value, rather than by trying to vote in socialists to destroy the free enterprise system and to confiscate and reallocate the hard-earned wealth of people who have succeeded in that system. The Times reporter, Emma Goldberg, didn’t reply by deadline to my email asking “did you think about expanding the pool of people interviewed to the story to non-socialist, non-progressive sources?” Had she done so, she might have encountered some political analysts who attribute the turn to socialism to youth too young to have remembered the disaster that was the Soviet Union’s communist economy. Or to a U.S. education system that is failing at teaching reading and math, let alone history or economics.

READ MORE: ‘Crushing Cost of Living’ Driving Youth to Socialism, New York Times Claims

Additional reading:

The Socialist Democrat Melat Kiros, who is set to represent Denver in Congress next year, said U.S. leaders need to “tone that temperature down” and “prevent” antisemitic violence—by “reevaluating our relationship with Israel.”

We’re learning more about the final hours of Graham Platner’s Senate campaign, which ended with a bizarre 11-minute selfie video in which an angry Platner ranted about how “they” took the nomination away from him. Politico reports that several Platner advisers urged him to take a more “conciliatory” tone, but Platner “bucked their advice and made it a condition of dropping out of the race that he get free rein to assail establishment Democrats and blame them for the ignominious end to his rapid political rise.”

We’re also learning just how high the “strategists” who recruited Platner got on their own supply. The New York Times reports that Platner adviser Morris Katz, who has also worked with Zohran Mamdani, was privately promoting Platner as a 2028 presidential candidate. “They told him that he was ‘the guy.’”

Now that Platner’s out, the Maine Democratic Party will hold a nominating convention between now and July 27, the deadline to select a nominee, that will reportedly include “roughly 600 delegates made up primarily of local party officials from around the state.” County-level parties will have to elect hundreds of those delegates in the coming weeks.

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.