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jefz
just now

Another worshipper of Islamist Jihadists. Wonder what people of his race would think if Jewish individuals advocated for the same hatred to his people that he supports towards the Jewish people? He supports and advocates for terrorists who if not stopped, will destroy our Christian nation.

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