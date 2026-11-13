Chris Rabb (Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

Socialist congressman-elect Chris Rabb declined to condemn the antisemitic “Bicycle Boycott” protest targeting Jewish businesses in his Philadelphia district, instead singling out the “awful things” said by counterprotesters, the Free Beacon’s Chuck Ross writes.

Rabb faced criticism from Jewish leaders this week for his failure to comment on the “protests,” which aimed to “show these Zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting human beings they are.” He broke his silence in an interview with Major Garrett of CBS News, who asked Rabb “how comfortable” he was with the action. Rabb defended the rights of the anti-Israel organizers and criticized the Jewish counterprotesters.

“First things first, I respect everyone’s right to the First Amendment, freedom of assembly, freedom of speech,” he said. “I heard some awful things in some of the videos from counterprotesters. I also heard people who were hurting because they were triggered by the timing of the bike ride that related to boycotting of Jewish businesses in Nazi Germany.” He was referring to Kristallnacht, or the Night of Broken Glass. The Philly protest took place on the eve of the anniversary.

“It’s no surprise that Rabb would largely defend the antisemitic event,” writes Ross. “He has worked closely in the past with two organizers of the protest, the Philadelphia Palestine Coalition and Philadelphia Black Alliance for Peace. He cosigned a letter in April with the two groups urging Shapiro to release Mumia Abu-Jamal, who is serving a life sentence (formerly a death sentence) for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner in what is now Rabb’s district. The cosigners referred to Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther and NPR reporter, as a ‘Black freedom fighter’ and ‘elderly political prisoner,’ and vowed political retribution against lawmakers who opposed his release from prison.”

READ MORE: Chris Rabb Refuses To Condemn Antisemitic Boycott in His District; Attacks ‘Awful Things’ from Counterprotesters

Haitham Arafat (YouTube Music)

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s George Mason University chapter will offer a course next semester on Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza and the “Palestinians’ resistance” to the “new colonists,” course materials obtained by the Free Beacon show. It will be taught by a Palestinian-American activist who sailed on Greta Thunberg’s notorious Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Osher Institute, or OLLI, is a premier provider of adult learning programs that was founded in 2001 by Jewish philanthropist Bernard Osher, a strong supporter of Israel, and can be found at around 120 colleges across the country, including George Mason. Though it’s deeply rooted in the Jewish community, some OLLI programs have taken a sharp turn toward anti-Israel activism.

The latest example is at Mason, where OLLI is offering a “History of Palestine” course taught by Haitham Arafat, who is described in the course materials as an “American Palestinian born in Gaza” who “closed his cybersecurity consulting business after the genocide began, dedicating his time to fighting starvation.” He will teach enrollees on “modern Palestine from the late 1890s to the present,” including “the beginnings of Zionism, what happened to those living in Palestine when new colonists arrived, what conditions led to the Palestinians’ resistance, and what forms that resistance took,” according to the materials.

The course prompted complaints from several Osher members, according to an email reviewed by the Free Beacon from OLLI George Mason’s executive director, who said the branch’s board will hold a special executive session on Friday to discuss the course. Board members may want to review Arafat’s views on terrorism: “When Ukrainians bomb Moscow they are defending themselves and they are heroes,” he said during a June podcast appearance. “When Palestinians defend themselves, they are terrorists. We have the right to defend ourselves, we have the right to resist by all means. We’re not terrorists when we resist occupations. You are the terrorists for helping a terrorist army to make genocides.”

READ MORE: Uproar as George Mason’s Lifelong Learning Program Offers Class on ‘Palestinians’ Resistance’ Taught by ‘Victim’ of Israel’s ‘Genocide’

Oren Cass (@harvardiop/Instagram)

Back in February, the New York Times’s favorite “conservative” intellectual, Oren Cass, published a piece in the “newspaper of record” calling the finance industry “a grift.” He’s back in the paper “with a new article advising Republicans to dump not only President Reagan’s economic policies but his national security strategy, too,” the Free Beacon’s Ira Stoll writes.

The Times calls Cass “the chief economist at American Compass, a conservative think tank,” though the use of the word “conservative” is debatable, given that Cass’s group takes plenty of money from far-left foundations like the Omidyar Network Fund, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. “But ideological mislabeling is only the beginning of the problems with Cass’s article,” writes Stoll. “It’s useful as a text for studying logical fallacies, from the false dichotomy to the straw man. And it’s a good example of how the Times misleads readers by serving up to them ‘conservative’ columnists who don’t represent the current mainstream of conservative views.”

Cass’s piece explores where the GOP will go after Donald Trump. One option is a group that “remains loyal to the Reagan revolution and its strain of conservatism.” The other is “the New Right,” a group Cass notes he belongs to. The problem is not Cass’s affiliation but his analysis. Cass depicts Reaganites as hostile to organized labor; Reagan was a longtime former president of the Screen Actors Guild who campaigned in a union jacket and cap. Cass depicts Reaganites as hostile to values in education; Reagan’s education secretary literally wrote The Book of Virtues. Cass depicts the Reaganites as unilateralists; Reagan was constantly hosting Margaret Thatcher, Helmut Kohl, and various Japanese prime ministers at the White House. He also displays flabby thinking on economics, first pointing to “a surging stock market and extraordinary wealth for asset holders” and then writing of “an industrial base hollowed out by … financial markets run amok.”

“Money manager and philanthropist Clifford Asness called Cass a ‘right-wing socialist (who only gets in the NYT and the FT as they share his socialism).’ Asness may be on to something,” Stoll writes. “Cass touts the policies as good politics. The New Right, Cass claims, ‘has the potential to deliver the kind of durable majority and national revitalization that Reagan achieved in his own era and conservatives have been trying to replicate ever since.’ Yet America already has a high-tax Nanny State surrender party—the Democrats. Why would Republicans benefit politically from offering an echo rather than a choice?”

READ MORE: Why Oren Cass Is the New York Times’s Favorite ‘Conservative’ Intellectual

In other news:

The Harvard graduate student strike that has plagued campus for weeks isn’t just leading to canceled classes, it’s also ruining extracurricular activities. Harvard Law School is postponing the qualifying and semifinal rounds of its Ames Moot Court Competition, in which students compete in brief writing and oral advocacy, because of the strike, the Crimson reported. Here’s one solution: Send in ICE.

She’s running? As Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez weighs a 2028 White House bid, the far-left Democrat is “shaking up her team” by replacing her longtime digital fundraising firm with the company that “oversaw Bernie Sanders’ record-breaking online fundraising strategy in his two presidential campaigns,” Axios reports.

AOC may need the money to overcome what appears to be a poor starting point with national Democratic voters. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Thursday asked Democrats to identify “excellent” candidates for the 2028 ticket. Nearly 30 percent of voters rated Georgia senator Jon Ossoff and former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg as “excellent.” Only 15 percent did the same for AOC.

Happy Friday, our full lineup is below.